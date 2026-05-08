Doctors Are Surprised by What This Vaccine Is Doing to the Heart

A shingles shot may dramatically reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and death in people with heart disease.

A new study suggests that people with heart disease who receive a shingles vaccine may face far fewer serious heart problems within a year. The research, presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session (ACC.26), found that vaccinated individuals had nearly half the rate of major cardiac events compared with those who did not get the shot.

The analysis included more than 246,822 adults in the United States with atherosclerotic heart disease, a condition caused by plaque buildup in the arteries. The findings add to a growing body of evidence that the shingles vaccine may do more than prevent shingles, with potential benefits that extend to heart health and even conditions like dementia.

“This vaccine has been found over and over again to have cardioprotective effects for reducing heart attack, stroke and death,” said Robert Nguyen, MD, a resident physician at the University of California, Riverside and the study’s lead author. “Looking at the highest risk population, those with existing cardiovascular disease, these protective effects might be even greater than among the general public.”

How the Shingles Vaccine May Protect the Heart

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends shingles vaccination for adults aged 50 years and older, as well as younger people with weakened immune systems. The vaccine protects against herpes zoster, which causes a painful rash and can sometimes lead to long-term nerve pain. This condition occurs when the virus that causes chickenpox becomes active again later in life.

Earlier research has shown that shingles infections can trigger the formation of blood clots near the brain and heart. These clots can increase the risk of serious events such as heart attacks, strokes, and venous thromboembolism. By preventing shingles, the vaccine may also help reduce the chance of these dangerous complications.

Study Details and Key Findings

Researchers used TriNetX, a large database containing health records from millions of Americans, to examine adults age 50 years or older with atherosclerotic disease between 2018-2025. The study compared 123,411 people who received at least one dose of the Shingrix or Zostavax vaccine with an equal number who were not vaccinated. Both groups were similar in demographics and other health conditions.

The team focused on cardiac events occurring between one month and one year after vaccination (or the same timeframe for those who were not vaccinated). Across all outcomes, vaccinated individuals showed a lower risk. They were 46% less likely to experience a major adverse cardiac event and 66% less likely to die from any cause. In addition, their risk of heart attack dropped by 32%, stroke by 25%, and heart failure by 25%.

Nguyen said these reductions are substantial and comparable to the benefits seen from quitting smoking. He added that the findings reinforce current recommendations for adults over age 50 to receive the shingles vaccine.

“Vaccines are one of the most important medicines we have to prevent disease,” he said. “Sometimes patients are unsure about whether they should get a vaccine or not, particularly in an age of disinformation. These results provide another reason for them to elect to get the vaccine.”

Limitations and Long-Term Outlook

The study examined outcomes only during the first year after vaccination, so the long-term effects may not be fully captured. However, a previous study released in 2025 found that shingles vaccination was associated with a 23% lower risk of cardiovascular events in a generally healthy population, and the protective effects may last up to eight years.

Researchers also noted a potential limitation. People who choose to get vaccinated may be more likely to engage in healthier behaviors overall. While the study accounted for several health and socioeconomic factors (including housing and economic circumstances, social environment, employment status, education, and literacy), some of the observed benefits may still be influenced by these differences. Even so, the study’s large size and statistical methods support strong confidence in the link between shingles vaccination and reduced cardiovascular risk.

Meeting: American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session

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