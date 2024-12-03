Snowpocalypse in Seoul: Unprecedented Storm Shatters Century-Old Records

Late-November snowfall blanketed large portions of South Korea and deposited record-breaking accumulations in Seoul.

Seoul faced record-breaking snowfall in late November 2024, with over 28.6 centimeters (11.3 inches) of snow accumulating in just two days. The storm, fueled by a sharp temperature contrast, disrupted transportation, damaged structures, and brought chaos to the region. Despite the challenges, landmarks were transformed into picturesque winter scenes.

Record Snowfall Hits Seoul

South Korea faced a dramatic onset of winter in late November 2024, as a powerful storm brought record-breaking snowfall to Seoul. The unprecedented snowstorm disrupted travel and caused structural damage across the capital and nearby regions.

By the morning of November 27, Seoul residents woke up to 16.5 centimeters (6.5 inches) of fresh snow. This single-day snowfall broke the previous November record set in 1972, when 12.4 centimeters (4.9 inches) fell, as confirmed by the Korea Meteorological Administration. The new record also marked the highest daily snowfall for November in Seoul since records began in 1907.

Heavy Snowfall Intensifies Across the Region

Yet the snow kept flying. By the morning of November 28, the weather agency reported accumulations of 28.6 centimeters (11.3 inches) in Seoul and 43 centimeters (17 inches) in Suwon, a city about 35 kilometers (22 miles) to the south. When clouds cleared the following day, the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) on NASA’s Terra satellite captured this image, revealing a broad coating of white across the Korean Peninsula.

Unusual Weather Patterns Behind the Storm

An influx of cold air from the north had moved over the relatively warm Yellow Sea, causing heavy snowfall to form in the region, according to news reports. The temperature difference between the air and the sea surface was more profound than normal due to unusual warmth in recent weeks, officials said, which may have factored into the storm’s intensity.

Disruptions and Damage Across South Korea

Those who braved the weather around Seoul witnessed landmarks transformed into a winter wonderland. However, the storm grounded hundreds of flights across the country, kept dozens of ferries in port, and snarled traffic. The weight of the snow also toppled trees and damaged greenhouses and other agricultural facilities in areas surrounding Seoul, according to reports.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Michala Garrison, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.



