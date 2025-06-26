Space Emerges From Time? Groundbreaking Theory Upends Einstein

A bold new framework suggests time isn’t a lone linear thread but a three-dimensional canvas from which space itself emerges.
By weaving these extra time axes into his equations, physicist Gunther Kletetschka recreates known particle masses, keeps cause before effect, and hints at a route to unify quantum mechanics with gravity. If borne out by experiments, 3D time could rewrite our deepest story of reality.
Time as 3D Canvas
Imagine a universe where time itself is the true stage for reality. A new theory from Gunther Kletetschka at the University of Alaska Fairbanks suggests that every physical event unfolds within time alone, and that time actually has three independent directions. Space emerges as a secondary manifestation.
“These three time dimensions are the primary fabric of everything, like the canvas of a painting,” said associate research professor Gunther Kletetschka at the UAF Geophysical Institute. “Space still exists with its three dimensions, but it’s more like the paint on the canvas rather than the canvas itself.”
Challenging Classic Spacetime
That idea stands in sharp contrast to the century-old notion of spacetime, which treats one dimension of time and three of space as a single entity. Kletetschka’s mathematics combines the three time axes with the familiar spatial ones to create six total dimensions. He believes this framework could edge scientists closer to a single, unifying explanation of the universe.
Grasping extra directions of time is tricky, and many theorists have proposed versions of the concept. Kletetschka’s advance lies in matching his model to known particle masses and other measurable properties, turning an intriguing idea into a testable hypothesis.
Testable 3D Time Framework
Kletetschka’s work, published recently in Reports in Advances of Physical Science, adds to a long-running body of research by theoretical physicists on a subject outside of mainstream physics.
He writes that his mathematical framework for three-dimensional time improves on others’ proposals by making testable reproductions of known particle masses and other physical properties.
“Earlier 3D time proposals were primarily mathematical constructs without these concrete experimental connections,” he said. “My work transforms the concept from an interesting mathematical possibility into a physically testable theory with multiple independent verification channels.”
The theory could be used to predict currently unknown particle properties and aid in pursuing the origin of mass — and, ultimately, helping solve one of the biggest questions in physics.
How 3D Time Works
Three-dimensional time is a theory in which time, like space, has multiple independent directions — typically imagined as three axes of time motion, similar in concept to the spatial X, Y and Z axes.
Imagine you are walking down a straight path, moving forward and therefore experiencing time as we know it. Now imagine another path that crosses the first one, going sideways.
If you could step onto that sideways path and remain in the same moment of “regular time,” you might find that things could be slightly different — perhaps a different version of the same day. Moving along this perpendicular second path could let you explore different outcomes of that day without going backward or forward in time as we know it.
Solving Causality & Energy Unfolding
The existence of those different outcomes is the second dimension of time. The means to transition from one outcome to another is the third dimension.
Kletetschka said his theory overcomes some of the problems with earlier three-dimensional time theories that are based on traditional physics.
Those earlier theories, for example, describe multiple time dimensions in which cause-and-effect relationships are potentially ambiguous. Kletetschka’s theory ensures that causes still precede effects, even with multiple time dimensions, just in a more complex mathematical structure.
In three-dimensional time, the second and third dimensions are thought by some researchers, notably theoretical physicist Itzhak Bars of the University of Southern California, to become apparent, or unfold, at levels of extreme energy such as during the early universe or in high-energy particle interactions.
Toward a Theory of Everything
The pursuit of three-dimensional time theory is believed by Bars and other theoretical physicists to be an avenue for helping answer some big physics questions that have stumped scientists.
Kletetschka’s approach might even help resolve the grandest of all unresolved physics challenges: unifying quantum mechanics — the behavior of particles at the smallest scales — and gravity into a single quantum theory of gravity.
A quantum theory of gravity could lead to, or become, a grand theory of the universe — the so-called “theory of everything.” The elusive unifying theory would unite the four fundamental forces of nature — electromagnetism, strong nuclear force, weak nuclear force, and gravity.
Bridging Mass & Gravity Puzzles
The standard model of particle physics unites the first three. Gravity is explained through Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity.
The two are incompatible, so physicists have been searching for that “theory of everything” to unite them. Finding the origin of particle masses is central in that pursuit.
Kletetschka believes his theory of three-dimensional time can help. His framework accurately reproduces the known masses of particles such as electrons, muons, and quarks and also explains why these particles have these masses.
“The path to unification might require fundamentally reconsidering the nature of physical reality itself,” he said. “This theory demonstrates how viewing time as three-dimensional can naturally resolve multiple physics puzzles through a single coherent mathematical framework.”
Reference: “Three-Dimensional Time: A Mathematical Framework for Fundamental Physics” by Gunther Kletetschka, 21 April 2025, Reports in Advances of Physical Sciences.
DOI: 10.1142/S2424942425500045
Thoughts are super minde
Could finally dispatch slavering Bible-pounders…
Why would it dispatch slavering bible pounders? God can work in any way she wishes.
She even let’s people like you exist in her domain. Have an interesting life!
Grow up. Give up your imaginary friends. God doesn’t show up, provides not even indirect evidence of his existence, the so-called religious books contain no useful information about the universe. Instead enjoy the labors of scientists at least trying to figure out how nature works.
Your reply explains everything I need to know about you, you are not a good person.
The word is “goddess”.
What difference does it make? We’re still stuck in it.
This is not having an imagination, especially in the face of the obvious.
I wonder if this could tie to the Simulation theory. Our reality could be a computer simulation. For the religious folks, God could be a computer.
Even if God is running the simulation we live in, the question remains as to who is running the simulation of God’s universe.
I think the more interesting question is not who but why. Is it for scientific research, entertainment, or something else? There’s some speculation that there could be simulations creating their own simulations to who knows how many levels. Difficult to prove or disprove but could end up being the most likely explanation for the way things work. Tough to sell to the pure science guys.
And where did we come from, exactly? And why was it there to begin with?
At some point the question turns into an exercise in philosophy.
All of science was once philosophy. So, no wonder that questions to which science doesn’t yet know the answers are considered philosophy.
Your point? All of philosophy was once religious mysticism. In the modern day they are different areas.
TL, the point might have been there if you read the post i was responding to. This is the second time you have missed the context in your typical hurricane commenting spree.
Second time…? You’re still new to this platform, aren’t you.
Look out for glitches in the Matrix – the cats are certain to walk in since you can’t simulate reality to infinite precision.
This is what happens when you legalize weed.
And this is peer-reviewed, folks! I’m just happy it doesn’t mention “time crystals,” “string theory,” or “dark matter” as justification.
Not peer reviewed by certified peers chosen by the journal, instead they are chosen by the author (so it could be faked). Most damning, the publisher is listed in the Beall’s list of predatory publishers.
Perhaps you are not as good a judge of science as you think. Of the listed topics that you want to criticize, time crystals and dark matter has been observed (while string theory remains a useful math tool).
Oops, I made an error, it is not listed but it is considered borderline.
And Black Holes are three dimensonial tears in the three dimensional canvas of time……….
A canvas being effectively 2 dimensional the use of the word ‘canvas’ seems a bit sloppy.
There is no xyz – math is simply math (squiggles people have fun with) and not the Universe.
We can show that there are 1 time and 3 space dimensions, else general relativity wouldn’t be such a good fit to observations.
What are the “concrete experimental connections?” Also, if space emerges from “time” (not clear how that’s operationalized?) the subhead “Time as 3D Canvas” is rather confusing…
Reads like a rehash of old Sci-Fi tropes, moving sideways in time to experience different timelines.
It is a non-relativistic theory – gravity does not travel slower than light (and the proposed difference in the work is picked to cover the range allowed by multimessenger observations by a binary neutron star merger [B. P. Abbott et al 2017 ApJL 848 L13].
Mainly it is a numerological exercise where the “time dimensions” are picked to equal the number of flavor dimensions in the standard model of particles, giving a new meaning to wavefunctions. One can think of it as Bode’s law for particles.
Oh, and that standard model is not incompatible with general relativy since they are both relativistic description that can be put as quantum field theories. [Quantum gravity as a low energy effective field theory
John F Donoghue (2017), Scholarpedia, 12(4):32997.]
And it is published in a journal which publisher is listed in the updated Beall’s list of predatory journals (so it isn’t peer review published). Rod Boyce should have lent his name to the press release.
Oops, it is one of those journals that require outside “peer review” chosen by the author (so it could be faked).
And another mistake that seem to sew everything together: it is not listed but it is considered borderline.
Science has just got REAL!!
University of Alaska appears to have poor academic standards, promoting this work, which was published in a low quality journal. I have no doubt the author paid to have it published there with intent to promote it. Perhaps he was just seeking attention, or it was a prank. The paper is atrociously flawed. Maybe it was AI generated (hallucinatory).
I read the analogy this way:
Paint on canvas: paint is what we see, canvas is the real thing.
Space on 3D time: space is what we see, 3D time is the real thing.
“If you could step onto that sideways path and remain in the same moment of “regular time,” you might find that things could be slightly
different — perhaps a different version of the same day. Moving along this perpendicular second path could let you explore different
outcomes of that day without going backward or forward”
Well, yes, that’s almost exactly how it’s done, but so far I only know how to do it in thought, but changes there can have real consequences here, because in that mode, thought alone is all that is needed for time travel; of course first one needs to make sure that you are really there and not hallucinating or dreaming; finishing.someone else’s unpredictable story for them correctly, is a great test; which is why I only tried to go back in time once, because there’s no way that I know of, of checking it’s reality.
A near death experience is a great way to experience a parallel universe, but the phenomena can be created artificially, by another phenomena known as an out-of-body experience, apparently dogs are also capable of this feat; in which case it’s known as a ghost, but that’s another story.
In my last expedition to a parallel universe, I didn’t actually go anywhere, but used the the parallel universe for a time displacement. So, please don’t trash this theory for religious reasons, like Einstein. At least one of those parallel universes is what some people call heaven, or at least part of it.
Developing a technology to complement this theory would greatly enhance mankind’s understanding of the real universe, for which this one is just a tiny sliver. However, a small cavity, Mankind must learn to behave itself and control its mind or it may unconsciously destroy itself unintentionally.
Other than that, I’m sure humanity could find a machine to get themselves there, so that they don’t have to dwell on it.
The editors no doubt will delete this.
One thing is certain when people pass from this life into the eternal infinite you will all get your answer . I like birds can I give anybody one .
I have the answer to the question of life, the universe and everything. The issue is, the question was wrong.
42.