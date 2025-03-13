Could Black Holes Be Portals to a New Universe? Scientists Weigh In

What if a black hole wasn’t the end, but the beginning of something new?
- Black Holes Might Transform into White Holes – Scientists propose that instead of simply consuming everything, black holes could transition into white holes, which expel matter and possibly even time back into the universe. This challenges the traditional view that black holes are cosmic dead ends.
- A New Link Between Time and Dark Energy – The study suggests that time may be connected to dark energy, the mysterious force responsible for the universe’s accelerating expansion. This could mean that dark energy itself plays a role in defining and measuring time.
- Potential for Major Scientific Breakthroughs – If confirmed, this research could lead to new fundamental theories in physics, reshaping our understanding of gravity, quantum mechanics, and the nature of the universe itself.
Unraveling the Mysteries of Black Holes
New research from the University of Sheffield could transform our understanding of black holes, time, and the mysterious force known as dark energy, shedding new light on some of the universe’s biggest mysteries.
Black holes – regions of space where gravity is so intense that nothing, not even light, can escape – have long captivated scientists. Astrophysicists and theoretical physicists have spent decades trying to unlock their secrets. Their allure extends beyond science, inspiring popular films and books such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Martian, and Interstellar, which explore humanity’s fascination with these enigmatic cosmic phenomena.
Einstein’s Theory and the Singularity Paradox
According to Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, anything that crosses a black hole’s boundary, known as the event horizon, is inevitably pulled toward its center and destroyed by extreme gravitational forces. At this center, called a singularity, the matter of a collapsed star is thought to be compressed into an infinitely small point. Here, the laws of physics as we know them break down, and our understanding of time and space ceases to function.
However, a new study challenges this idea. Using quantum mechanics, a fundamental theory that describes the universe on the smallest scales, scientists propose a different perspective. Instead of the singularity marking the end of time and space, it may actually be the start of something new.
The new paper entitled ‘Black Hole Singularity Resolution in Unimodular Gravity from Unitarity’, published on March 11 in the scientific journal Physical Review Letters, aims to illustrate the point where our current grasp of physics and time falters.
White Holes: The Reverse of a Black Hole
While black holes are often described as sucking everything, including time, into a point of nothingness, in the paper, white holes are theorized to act in reverse, ejecting matter, energy, and time back into the universe.
The study uses a simplified, theoretical model of a black hole, known as a planar black hole. Unlike typical black holes, which have a spherical shape, a planar black hole’s boundary is a flat, two-dimensional surface. The researchers’ ongoing work suggests that the same mechanism could also apply to a typical black hole.
Quantum Mechanics and the Fate of Time
“It has long been a question as to whether quantum mechanics can change our understanding of black holes and give us insights into their true nature,” said Dr. Steffen Gielen, from the University of Sheffield’s School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, who co-wrote the paper with Lucía Menéndez-Pidal from the Complutense University of Madrid.
“In quantum mechanics, time as we understand it cannot end as systems perpetually change and evolve.”
The scientists’ findings demonstrate how, using the laws of quantum mechanics, the black hole singularity is replaced by a region of large quantum fluctuations – tiny, temporary changes in the energy of space – where space and time do not end. Instead, space and time transition into a new phase called a white hole, a theoretical region of space thought to function in the opposite way to a black hole. As such, a white hole could be where time begins.
Dark Energy: A Cosmic Timekeeper?
“While time is, in general, thought to be relative to the observer, in our research time is derived from the mysterious dark energy which permeates the entire universe,” Dr. Gielen continued.
“We propose that time is measured by the dark energy that is everywhere in the Universe, and responsible for its current expansion.This is the pivotal new idea that allows us to grasp the phenomena occurring within a black hole.”
Dark energy is a mysterious, theoretical force that scientists believe drives the accelerating expansion of the universe. The new study uses dark energy almost as a point of reference, with energy and time as complementary ideas that can be measured against one another.
A Glimpse Beyond the Event Horizon
Tantalizingly, the theory that what we perceive as a singularity is actually a beginning suggests the existence of something even more enigmatic on the other side of a white hole.
“Hypothetically you could have an observer – a hypothetical entity – go through the black hole, through what we think of as a singularity, and emerge on the other side of the white hole. It’s a highly abstract notion of an observer but it could happen, in theory,” Dr. Gielen added.
Beyond such theoretical musings, the suggestion of a profound connection between the nature of time at the most fundamental level and the mysterious dark energy that governs the cosmos will be explored further in the months and years ahead.
Bridging Gravity and Quantum Mechanics
The new research also suggests novel approaches to reconciling gravity and quantum mechanics, potentially paving the way for groundbreaking new fundamental theories and breakthroughs in our understanding of the universe.
Reference: “Black Hole Singularity Resolution in Unimodular Gravity from Unitarity” by Steffen Gielen and Lucía Menéndez-Pidal, 11 March 2025, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.101501
——–
Back into OUR universe or maybe into the multiverse substrate that our universe is built upon?
If the eject is coming back into our universe, then all we need to do is find what an expelling white hole looks like.
We’ve never found a white hole, I think we discovered quasars by looking but that’s different.
And if white holes don’t exist then that begs the question where is this energy going. I theorized that a white hole would be uncontainable in a vacuum, it would expand infinitely, just like a big bang, with all the energy of that black hole’s singularity.
Time and space reverse and restart inside the black hole, so perhaps there’s a bubble of new space in there where this white hole appears and spawns a new slightly smaller universe made of black hole eaten energy, hiding it beyond time and beyond the event horizon.
Universes within universes divided by the event horizons of black holes.
Like our multiverse was an infinite set of Russian nesting dolls.
The qualities that cause life to replicate would cause black holes to replicate across spacetime, growing new universes which in turn create black holes and so on.
Rather like a space fractal. Interesting, but expect the trolls to pounce.
There’s an error in your article.
Actually, Einstein’s thermodynamics state that matter cannot be created nor destroyed, only transmuted.
🤦♀️ Seriously, I don’t think the problem is holes in Einstein’s physics but, rather, a lack of reading comprehension to be able to understand what he was trying to say.
In fact, Einstein theorized the black and white holes are connected. He’s where we got that from; people just didn’t understand it as they do not have the spatial reasoning to model the 3D simulation in their mind’s eye.
The only ground they’re breaking is finally being able to understand quantify his theory of black and white hole with math due to the lack of mental spatial form capabilities. However, they’re not able to understand it enough to see that he was saying this the ENTIRE time. They think that THEY are discovering something! 🤣 I don’t have a physics degree; I just fall into the 94th percentile in spatial form according to the WOWI and CareerScope testing. However, no one’s going to listen to me without a degree, and Einstein is dead. So, SOMEONE has to do it! 😮💨 It’s just so very infuriating watching people conceptually chase their own tail.
Everybody can hear Gershwin, but few can understand him. When you ‘dumb things down’ so you can be understood, life becomes a game-show.
Actually I think space is like earths mother nature.here but in space.same but in reverse.black holes are a vacuum of taking galaxies.dirt fresh water salt water.plus all minerals to displace it elsewhere.or like a pirate stealing galaxies minerals.since space is dead at one end and growing at other ends.plus travel portal.and way to hear watch us and others too.since earth is a baby still in technology.only God knows the truth.amen.from butch h.linde.
Sometimes, it can be amusing. Just wait until T-bot and FG4U return to this platform.
Over 40 years I read my first book on Black Holes. At that time I couldn’t help but think that every black hole in the universe was a wormhole that lead back to a single point in space and time which we refer to as the Big Bang. I still can’t help but imagine that we might one day discover that.
Can’t claim to understand the physics, but I can at least say the notion of black & white holes being coupled is not new.
Yup, but the real question is why do we still think a white hole would look anything like a black hole? In fact why call it a hole? As far as we know without gravity the black hole’s exit would just be an explosive spew of high energy particles, either a slow big bang like a fountain, or all at once like the actual big bang.
New research challenges the idea that black holes are the end points of the universe. Instead, researchers suggest that black holes are converted into white holes, emitting matter and energy instead of trapping them forever. This discovery connects time itself to dark energy, suggesting that there is a deeper cosmic connection between gravity, quantum mechanics, and the expansion of the universe.
1-2.
A new link between time and dark energy
This work suggests that time may be connected to dark energy, the mysterious force responsible for the accelerated expansion of the universe. This could mean that dark energy itself plays a role in defining and measuring time.
Possible major scientific innovations – if confirmed, this study could lead to new fundamental theories in physics, changing our understanding of gravity, quantum mechanics, and the nature of the universe itself.
1-3. Solve the Mystery of the Black Hole
A new study from Sheffield University could change our understanding of the mysterious forces of black holes, time, and dark energy, shedding new light that will uncover some of the universe’s biggest mysteries.
A black hole is an area of space where gravity is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape, and has long fascinated scientists.
1-3. Einstein’s theory and singularity paradox
According to Einstein’s general theory of relativity, anything that crosses the boundary of a black hole known as the event horizon is inevitably dragged to its center and destroyed by extreme gravity. The matter of a star collapsing at this center, called a singularity, is thought to be compressed into infinitely small points. The laws of physics that we know here are collapsing and our understanding of time and space no longer works.
1-4.
However, new research challenges this idea. Scientists suggest different perspectives using quantum mechanics (the basic theory that describes the universe on its smallest scale). Instead of marking the end of time and space, the singularity may actually be the beginning of something new.
2. Whitehall: Inverse black holes in black holes are often described as absorbing everything, including time, to futile points, but the paper theorized that white holes act the opposite way, releasing matter, energy, and time back into space.
2-1.
This work uses a simplified theoretical model of black holes known as [2-1]planar black holes. Unlike ordinary spherical black holes, the boundary of a planar black hole is a flat two-dimensional surface. The researchers’ ongoing work suggests that the same mechanism] can be applied to general black holes.
2-2. Quantum mechanics and the fate of time
The question of whether quantum mechanics can alter our understanding of black holes and provide insight into their true nature has long been raised. The time we understand in quantum mechanics cannot end because the system is constantly changing and evolving.
2-3.
Using the laws of quantum mechanics, the scientists’ findings show how black hole singularity is replaced by a large quantum fluctuation region, a small, transient change in spatial energy where space and time never end.
2-4.
Instead, space and time are converted to a new stage called the white hole. This is a theoretical space domain thought to function in the opposite way to black holes.
Why even think if you’d rather use AI to “solve” all the most profound problems for you?
There can be no greater loss than when man gives up his curiosity.
This is neither universe nor multivers. In an overview, the system of nature is a playground of 2 entities.
1. The infinite emptiness.
2. The finite contents.
The infinite emptiness contains finite contents. That’s it.
Pretty reductionist, but if you choose you can in fact boil anything down to absolutes like that, for better or worse.
You are two parts, water and non-water. Absolutely describes you, but totally leaves out a LOT of important details.
It’s the nature of the human mind. We couldn’t possibly have space for a 1:1 model of mathematics or the cosmos, so we automatically reduce and simplify concepts to fit in our brains, which means some aspects are lost or assumed by the very nature of compressing vast concepts/reality into our feeble squishy brains.
It’s a beautiful thing that we can comprehend the universe at all, how vast our minds can feel even in spite of this.
I made this same proposition as a student in 1980, and was told it was science fiction. Why is this getting traction now?
Science is slipping backwards rapidly in the US. Hold onto your brain tho, there’s a lot to think about and learn at the edges of understanding
No. But whatever Roger Penrose say is probably right.
Sorry I will stand with Einstein’s relativity theory it the most tested and only been proven to be absent of information do to his life time in history , more right than wrong . The only question I might ask or even want to know , after the event horizon in the mitts of the reagan within a black hole , how does physics change and does time break down to nothing . can’t help but think time is present whether observed or not observed , it may move faster or slower yet time is more than a tick tick of a clock time even exists between each ticking .
Keep it stupid simple. It’s matter and energy. Time is irrelevant to the universe.
Hi,
There is an article published on LinkedIn in April 4, 2020 of the titled “Spiritual trip experience with Black Holes.”, among the article is consideration, the black hole could be considered as an access and exit gate from and to other universes https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/spiritual-trip-experience-black-holes-laith-muhammad-al-azawe-psyd/?trackingId=OOJS4HYbSta9Z84lyZohRw%3D%3D , I think this article supports of the scientific theory, which is to consider black holes as gateways to other universes.
All the best
One thing we have to understand is that “time” is simply the cognitively perceived result (or “aftermath”) of all the motion of every existing thing in all of existence from one “moment” to the next. Not just the motion or movement of all the dark energy in not just our single universe but rather the motion/movement of Every Existing Thing in Every Single Universe & Other Possible Unknowns Existing in the Entirity of the MultiVerse. Time can be locally tampered with, slowed down or sped up, but considering the emmence size of Everything that makes up Existence – including but possibly not just limited to the Massive MultiVerse – Time as a whole throughout the entirity of Existence cannot be truly altered.
If a Black Hole consumes Everything including time itself then it can definitely alter time locally as time crosses the Black Hole’s Event Horizon & nears it’s Singularity. In fact, as time approaches the Point of Infinity – the Singularity – it is slowed at an ever increasing rate until it is utterly stopped. This is a Titanic event taking place non-stop in the core of every single Black Hole in Every Universe that exist in potentially EVERY MultiVerse as well as every other undiscovered stellar body & event we have yet to discover that all also Exist in All of the Combined SINGULAR AND HOLISTIC EXISTENCE that they ALL EXIST IN! So much time across so much Existence cannot be contained forever! Neither can so much matter even in the Infinite Point Singularity that is the core of a Black Hole. In fact we’ve known for quite some time that Black Hole’s cannot & do not consume everything & hold in all in its heart FOREVER because we’ve spotted Black Holes releasing massive gas/jet ejecta that consist of x-ray bursts, gamma ray bursts, etc. But those ejecta burst aren’t releasing enough material so it still must be released some way. One old theory was that every Black Hole – or at least the very largest Super-Massive Black Holes – will reach an “over-fill” point at which time their Singularity will finality become too big, too full to contain itself anymore & it will Explode out in near-to-absolute-Infinite velocity in all directions, literally “Banging” out in some level (from “tiny” to “Big” to maybe “Super-Massive” Bangs) possibly destroying their host universe that they existed in during the explosion or possibly just filling the unimaginable void that’s been created between every body in it Black Hole’s host/home universe due to the constant, unstoppable universal expansion assumed to be taking place in most universes that could exist just like our own. But if the host universe has expanded so much as to have near- infinite voids between every stellar body in it, it seems hard to believe that a lone drifting Super-Massive Black Hole that’s just one teeny tiny infinitude of consumption away from Banging out a new universe would somehow find & manage to consume that final particle needed to due so. So maybe they just due it in their normal host universes, universes like ours? But in all our searching we’ve never seen any evidence that Black Holes can or actually do operate in both directions in their host universes, they seem to be suck & crush only. Except for those occational jet-blasts they have to release they prove they have a “Max Fill” line & eventually must be emptied. A Singularity is infinitely small inside of the universe it exist in – but what if it is able to grow & expand so much by taking in so much matter while staying infinitely small inside its universe because it also exist on the outside skin of the universe like a pimple, a zit?! As the singularity feeds it grows as a pimple on the outer skin or surface of the universe, still existing as part of the universe but existing in the outside of the universe inbetween our universe & the next/neighboring universe or universes that exist beside ours in the MultiVerse! That pimple is the White Hole to our universe’s Black Hole! And when it simply cannot grow any larger, when it cannot take any more possible peturbation from neighboring universes or possible other stellar bodies it finally ruptures! BANG!! And INSTANTLY it begins to boil & expand & a new universe is created – as our Black Hole is completely drained & just finally finished collapsing in on itself! But we’ve never seen any evidence of the happening either so why believe?
First, remember the black hole – & therefore the white hole – is full of hyper-compressed & basically stopped time. When the white hole finally bangs it blows out all that infinitude of unmoving material that is frozen in time & must infinity accelerate outward to form that new universe. But that infinitely short moment of time, of infinite acceleration, in the new universe is also reversed in our universe & therefore is an infinitely long moment of time, of decelleration. Time in our black hole is infinitely slowed to the point of stopping so in the black hole’s opposite form, the white hole, it becomes infinitely accelerated when it exits its core & event horizon. All the matter in the singular core sublimates, literally instantly boils out into newly existing space & time which is literally coming into existence as that infinite time & “space” comes boiling out from singular nothingness to multiplistic universality! And while it’s near instantaneous on new universe’s side on our side it is much slower. Time is motion & we only persieve time relative to the speed that everything around us – including ourselves – is moving. Time always seems normal inside our bubble of moving space, our bubble of space/time, but outside our bubble we could seem to be going fast or slow or normal paced too – all based on how fast we are going in our space/time bubble relative to other & neighboring bubbles. Super-big bubbles like those surrounding planets or stars or galaxies or black holes will affect our bubble the closer we get to them & will even force ours to match them if we are too close or enter them.
Ok, well white holes are in there! I could have said a lot more about them but i knew this was get waaay too long! Sorry about the extra stuff it just decided this was the time & place to be written down! Question? Ask & i will try to answer/explain.