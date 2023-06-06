SpaceX’s Dragon: Launching Science, Power, and Fresh Food to ISS on 28th Resupply Mission

By NASA June 6, 2023

NASA SpaceX CRS-28 Commercial Resupply Mission Launch

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 5, 2023, on the company’s 28th Commercial Resupply Services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Liftoff was at 11:47 a.m. EDT. Credit: NASA/Frank Michaux

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft successfully launched to the International Space Station (ISS) with vital supplies and research materials. The cargo includes new solar arrays to boost the ISS’s power by 20%-30%, a climate monitoring camera from York University, a student-designed DNA experiment, and seeds for studying plant adaptation in space.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft – carrying several thousand pounds of critical science, hardware, and crew supplies – is on its way to the International Space Station following a successful launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at 11:47 a.m. EDT Monday, June 5, beginning SpaceX’s 28th resupply services mission for NASA to the orbiting laboratory.

NASA SpaceX CRS-28 Commercial Resupply Mission Launchpad

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft is ready for liftoff at Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 5, 2023. Credit: NASA

Dragon is now safely in orbit and its solar arrays have been deployed. A series of thruster firings will help Dragon reach the space station during the morning of Tuesday, June 6. Upon its arrival, it will dock autonomously to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module, with NASA astronauts Woody Hoburg and Frank Rubio monitoring operations. Live coverage of Dragon’s arrival will air on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website beginning at 4:15 a.m. Docking is scheduled for approximately 5:50 a.m.

NASA SpaceX CRS-28 Commercial Resupply Mission Liftoff

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars upward after its liftoff from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 5, 2023, on the company’s 28th Commercial Resupply Services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Liftoff was at 11:47 a.m. EDT. Credit: NASA

In addition to delivering station supplies, hardware, and fresh food – including apples, blueberries, grapefruit, oranges, various cheeses, and cherry tomatoes – Dragon will deliver multiple science and research investigations, including the next pair of IROSAs (International Space Station Roll Out Solar Arrays). These solar panels, which roll out using stored kinetic energy, will expand the energy-production capabilities of the space station. This will be the third set launching in the SpaceX Dragon’s trunk, and once installed, will help provide a 20% to 30% increase in power for space station research and operations.

SpaceX Dragon Separates From Second Stage

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 spacecraft separates from the second stage during NASA’s SpaceX 28th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station on June 5, 2023. Credit: NASA

To advance climate monitoring efforts, students from York University in Toronto, Ontario, are providing a camera that will observe snow and ice coverage in northern Canada. Other investigations launching include Genes in Space-10, a student-designed DNA experiment sponsored by ISS National Laboratory, and the next generation of seeds for NASA’s Plant Habitat-03, which studies plant adaptation to the space environment.

