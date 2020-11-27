Thanksgiving in Zero Gravity: Preparing Dinner at the International Space Station [Video]

Part of the appeal of Thanksgiving is how easily we settle into the familiar: cherished foods, friends and family, and favorite activities like football, puzzles or board games. As anyone who has spent Thanksgiving with someone else’s traditions knows, those familiar things can take on seemingly unusual forms. That’s especially true when you’re 200 miles up in space.

Thanksgiving dinner aboard the International Space Station is a little different than one here on Earth. Watch this video to learn how astronauts living and working in space can enjoy holiday meals, thanks to the NASA Nutritional Lab at Johnson Space Center.