Underwater Smoke Signals: Humpbacks May Be Talking to Humans

Humpback whales have been caught blowing bubble rings at humans in what may be playful or communicative acts.

This discovery offers a deeper glimpse into nonhuman intelligence and adds a twist to SETI’s search for alien life.

Humpback Whales’ Playful Bubble Rings

For the first time, scientists have documented humpback whales blowing large, perfectly formed bubble rings during friendly encounters with humans. These underwater rings—like the smoke rings a human might blow—appear to be more than just playful behavior. Researchers from the SETI Institute and the University of California at Davis believe this little-studied phenomenon could also be a form of non-verbal communication.

While humpbacks are already known to use bubbles to herd fish or show dominance when competing for a mate, this new behavior stands out. The whales were not feeding or fighting. Instead, they created bubble rings while calmly interacting with nearby humans, suggesting curiosity, play, or even an attempt to communicate.

This discovery is part of a broader effort by the WhaleSETI team, which studies intelligent behavior in non-human species to help refine how we search for life beyond Earth.

Friendly Encounters or Non-Human Signals?

“Because of current limitations on technology, an important assumption of the search for extraterrestrial intelligence is that extraterrestrial intelligence and life will be interested in making contact and so target human receivers,” said Dr. Laurance Doyle, SETI Institute scientist and co-author on the paper. “This important assumption is certainly supported by the independent evolution of curious behavior in humpback whales.”

“Humpback whales live in complex societies, are acoustically diverse, use bubble tools and assist other species being harassed by predators,” said co-lead author Dr. Fred Sharpe, UC Davis Affiliate. “Now, akin to a candidate signal, we show they are blowing bubble rings in our direction in an apparent attempt to playfully interact, observe our response, and/or engage in some form of communication.”

Whale Curiosity Goes Global

“Humpback whales often exhibit inquisitive, friendly behavior towards boats and human swimmers,” said co-lead author Jodi Frediani, marine wildlife photographer and U.C. Davis Affiliate. “We’ve now located a dozen whales from populations around the world, the majority of which have voluntarily approached boats and swimmers blowing bubble rings during these episodes of curious behavior.”

The team’s findings were recently published in Marine Mammal Science in a paper titled “Humpback Whales Blow Poloidal Vortex Bubble Rings.” The study analyzes 12 bubble ring–production episodes involving 39 rings made by 11 individual whales.

Aquatic Minds as Analogues for Alien Life

Similar to studying Antarctica or other terrestrial analogs as a proxy for Mars, the Whale-SETI team is studying intelligent, non-terrestrial (aquatic), nonhuman communication systems to develop filters that aid in parsing cosmic signals for signs of extraterrestrial life. As noted by Karen Pryor, “patterns of bubble production in cetaceans constitute a mode of communication not available to terrestrial mammals” (Pryor 1990).

Other team members and coauthors of the paper are Dr. Josephine Hubbard (Postdoc, U.C. Davis), Doug Perrine (Doug Perrine Photography), Simon Hilbourne (Marine Research Facility, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Dr. Joy Reidenberg (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY) and Dr. Brenda McCowan, ( U.C. Davis, Veterinary Medicine), with specialties in animal intelligences, photography and behavior of humpback whales, whale anatomy, and the use of AI in parsing animal communication, respectively. An earlier paper by the team was published in the journal, PeerJ, entitled, “Interactive Bioacoustic Playback as a Tool for Detecting and Exploring Nonhuman Intelligence: “Conversing” with an Alaskan Humpback Whale.” The authors would like to acknowledge the Templeton Foundation Diverse Intelligences Program for financial support of this work.

