These Simple Daily Habits Can Quickly Improve Blood Pressure and Heart Risk Factors

Research suggests that structured psychological interventions may influence cardiovascular health in measurable ways.

A few minutes of daily mental training may do more than improve mood. According to a recent research review, practices such as mindfulness, gratitude journaling, and optimism exercises can produce measurable changes in cardiovascular risk factors, including blood pressure and inflammation, in as little as several weeks.

The improvements did not appear to come from positive thinking alone. Many of the most successful programs also helped people move more, eat better, and take medications more consistently, suggesting that psychological well-being may support heart health partly by making healthy routines easier to sustain.

The review was led by Rosalba (Rose) Hernandez, a professor of social work at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Her team analyzed 18 randomized controlled trials that tested positive psychology and mindfulness-based programs designed to improve mental or physical health.

The interventions took several forms. Some relied on phone sessions, journaling, apps, text messages, or brief check-ins. Others used in-person group meetings, virtual sessions, or hybrid formats. Most lasted six to 12 weeks and paired weekly instruction with at-home practice.

Across the studies, participant groups generally included 50 to 200 adults with elevated cardiovascular risk, such as uncontrolled hypertension or heart failure. Most participants were in their late 50s to mid-60s. Women made up between 35% and 55% of participants in studies that reported gender data.

Measurable Physiological Benefits

“In hypertension and postacute coronary syndrome cohorts, mindfulness-based programs delivered over an eight-week period reduced systolic blood pressure and lowered inflammatory markers such as high-sensitivity C-reactive protein and fibrinogen,” said Hernandez, who is a Fellow of the American Heart Association. “A 12-week spirituality-based digital intervention achieved one of the largest reductions — reducing systolic blood pressure measured with a standard cuff by 7.6 points, and central systolic pressure — which is measured in the aorta as it leaves the heart — by 4.1 points.”

Hernandez noted that earlier studies rarely defined the “dose” of intervention needed to produce meaningful results. Her team aimed to identify how often and how long these strategies should be practiced to improve heart health.

The Importance of Frequency and Engagement

Programs that maintained frequent contact with participants produced the most consistent physical improvements. This suggests that positive psychology techniques could be integrated into ongoing cardiovascular care.

One of the most effective programs was an eight-week intervention delivered through WhatsApp. It combined weekly sessions with daily microtasks that encouraged participants to be more active, eat healthier, and follow their medication plans. Another program that used motivational interviewing increased patients’ physical activity by about 1,800 steps per day and improved medication adherence. In comparison, mindfulness-based programs mainly improved activity levels and diet.

Defining the “Therapeutic Dose”

“The therapeutic dose that was most consistently linked with improvements in blood pressure, inflammation and endothelial function was daily practice reinforced by weekly sessions over eight to 12-week periods,” Hernandez said. “Therapeutic dosing typically involved high-frequency dosing over this time period to obtain short-term physiologic benefits, while ongoing less-intensive contact may be needed to sustain behavioral change.”

The study, published in the journal Cardiology Clinics, was co-authored by Soonhyung Kwon of the University of South Florida, Alyssa M. Vela of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and Katharine S. Edwards of Stanford Medicine.

Broader Implications for Cardiovascular Care

“The findings of this study further point to the importance of attending to mental and behavioral health for cardiovascular disease prevention and cardiovascular health optimization,” Vela said. “This speaks to the need for routine screening and integration of cardiac behavioral medicine to allow for access to important interventions.”

This research adds to growing evidence that psychological well-being, including traits like optimism, positive mood, and gratitude, is linked to better heart health.

The study also builds on earlier work led by Hernandez, which found that individuals with higher levels of optimism tend to have healthier hearts.

Reference: “Positive Psychology Interventions and Cardiovascular Health” by Rosalba Hernandez, Soonhyung Kwon, Alyssa M. Vela and Katharine S. Edwards, 27 January 2026, Cardiology Clinics.

DOI: 10.1016/j.ccl.2025.12.001

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health and the National Center for Research Resources.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.