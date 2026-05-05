Magnesium Magic: New Drug Melts Fat Even on a High-Fat, High-Sugar Diet

Researchers have identified a small-molecule compound that appears to counteract weight gain and metabolic damage in mice exposed to a long-term Western diet.
A drug candidate developed by researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio kept mice from becoming obese even after long-term exposure to a sugar-rich, fat-heavy Western diet. The treatment also protected the animals from liver damage linked to poor diet, including fatty buildup and tumor formation.
The work points to an unexpected target: magnesium movement inside mitochondria, the energy-producing structures found in cells.
“When we give this drug to the mice for a short time, they start losing weight. They all become slim,” said Madesh Muniswamy, PhD, a professor of medicine at the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine.
The findings were published in Cell Reports. Muniswamy, director of the Center for Mitochondrial Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, was the study’s senior author. The research also included scientists from the University of Pennsylvania and Cornell University.
Why Magnesium Became the Focus
Magnesium is essential for life. It helps regulate blood sugar and blood pressure, supports bone health, and participates in many chemical reactions that keep cells running. It is also the fourth most abundant cation in the body, behind calcium, potassium, and sodium.
But inside mitochondria, the study suggests, too much magnesium may act less like fuel and more like a brake. When magnesium enters mitochondria through a channel controlled by a gene called MRS2, it can slow the cell’s ability to burn sugar and fat efficiently.
“It puts the brake on, it just slows down,” said co-lead author Travis R. Madaris, a doctoral student in Muniswamy’s lab.
To test the idea, researchers removed the MRS2 gene in mice and fed them a Western diet for as long as 52 weeks. Normal mice gained weight and developed signs of metabolic disease. Mice without MRS2 stayed lean, despite eating similar amounts of food, drinking similar amounts of water, and moving about as much as the other animals.
Their metabolism also appeared more active. The mice were better able to use sugar and fat for energy, and their white fat began showing signs of “browning,” a shift toward a more energy-burning type of fat.
Protection Beyond Body Weight
The liver results were especially dramatic. In typical mice, the Western diet led to fatty liver changes, fibrosis, liver enlargement, and frequent liver tumors. Those problems were largely absent in mice lacking MRS2.
Their liver and adipose (fat) tissues showed no evidence of fatty liver disease, a condition closely tied to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and poor diet. The animals also maintained healthier blood glucose levels and avoided several signs of diet-induced metabolic syndrome.
The researchers found that reducing magnesium entry into mitochondria changed how cells handled citrate, a molecule used to make fat. With less mitochondrial magnesium, less citrate appeared to leave the mitochondria for fat production. That shift may help explain why the mice accumulated less fat in the liver and body.
A Drug That Copies the Genetic Effect
The team then tested a compound called CPACC, which blocks magnesium transport through the same mitochondrial pathway. UT Health San Antonio has filed a patent application for the drug.
In experiments, CPACC reduced lipid buildup in liver cells, increased mitochondrial respiration, lowered plasma citrate, and promoted features of beige fat, a more metabolically active form of fat. In mice on a high-fat diet, injections of CPACC every three days for six weeks limited weight gain and improved a marker of liver function.
“Lowering the mitochondrial magnesium mitigated the adverse effects of prolonged dietary stress,” said co-lead author Manigandan Venkatesan, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in the Muniswamy lab.
Madaris said the collaboration was essential to developing the compound. Joseph A. Baur, PhD, of the University of Pennsylvania, and Justin J. Wilson, PhD, of Cornell University, were among the contributors. “We came up with the small molecule and Justin synthesized it,” Madaris said.
What This Could Mean for Future Treatments
The results suggest that mitochondrial magnesium channels may be a promising target for obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes, and other cardiometabolic conditions. Still, the findings are early. The main experiments were done in mice, and the study used a global MRS2 knockout, which means the researchers could not isolate the role of the channel in each individual tissue. The authors also note that future work will need safer, more refined MRS2 modulators suitable for human studies.
“These findings are the result of several years of work,” Muniswamy said. “A drug that can reduce the risk of cardiometabolic diseases such as heart attack and stroke, and also reduce the incidence of liver cancer, which can follow fatty liver disease, will make a huge impact. We will continue its development.”
Follow-Up Research
Related studies published after the CPACC work suggest that mitochondrial magnesium transport may matter beyond obesity and fatty liver disease.
In a 2024 Mitochondrion study, researchers showed that lower magnesium levels inside mitochondria increased activity of the mitochondrial calcium uniporter (MCU), which controls calcium uptake into mitochondria. The finding helps explain how mitochondrial magnesium can influence calcium signaling, energy production, and cell stress.
In 2026, a Hypertension study connected Mrs2 to pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). In diseased pulmonary artery cells, excess mitochondrial magnesium helped drive metabolic dysfunction, lactate buildup, calcium overload, mitochondrial damage, and abnormal cell growth. Reducing Mrs2 activity improved mitochondrial function and eased vascular remodeling in rats.
References:
“Limiting Mrs2-dependent mitochondrial Mg2+ uptake induces metabolic programming in prolonged dietary stress” by Travis R. Madaris, Manigandan Venkatesan, Soumya Maity, Miriam C. Stein, Neelanjan Vishnu, Mridula K. Venkateswaran, James G. Davis, Karthik Ramachandran, Sukanthathulse Uthayabalan, Cristel Allen, Ayodeji Osidele, Kristen Stanley, Nicholas P. Bigham, Terry M. Bakewell, Melanie Narkunan, Amy Le, Varsha Karanam, Kang Li, Aum Mhapankar, Luke Norton, Jean Ross, M. Imran Aslam, W. Brian Reeves, Brij B. Singh, Jeffrey Caplan, Justin J. Wilson, Peter B. Stathopulos, Joseph A. Baur and Muniswamy Madesh, 27 February 2023, Cell Reports.
DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2023.112155
“Mrs2-mediated mitochondrial magnesium uptake is essential for the regulation of MCU-mediated mitochondrial Ca2+ uptake and viability” by Thiruvelselvan Ponnusamy, Prema Velusamy and Santhanam Shanmughapriya, 8 April 2024, Mitochondrion.
DOI: 10.1016/j.mito.2024.101877
“Enhanced Mitochondrial Mrs2-Mg2+ Signaling Drives Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Rats” by Ruo-Nan Chen, Xue-Qin Weng, Yan Yan, Qin-Ye Chen, Yi-Chen Lin, Lan Liu, Xiao-Ling Zhuang, Long-Xin Gui, James S.K. Sham, Mo-Jun Lin and Da-Cen Lin, 16 March 2026, Hypertension.
DOI: 10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.126.25866
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Name of Magnesium
U meant cpacc chloropentaammine cobalt (III) chloride
Wow! According to the image, it gets rid of freckles as well. Amazing!
So are they implying both Magnesium and Citrate are essentially bad for Mitochondrial metabolism?
Am I the only one seeing Magnesium Citrate niw as literal poison? Or is this a different form entirely?
Article should include information on such things like that for stupid laymans like me who will associate the references to Magnesium and Citrate to Magnesium Citrate.
Furthermore, there are tons of articles out there referencing magnesium as good for obesity/fat burning. This would seem to counter that standard.
Product name?
The title is misleading. The drug blocks magnesium uptake into the cell. Hope this doesn’t start a craze where people are buying magnesium to lose weight.
Please can share the name of the product and how.much it costs
Thank you
There is no product.
I need this. I am willing to participate in any study they have.
I need this. I am willing to participate in any study they have.
Would love to learn more.
Please tell the type of Magnesium . There are so many. And the foods that naturally contain them.
Thank you
Please tell me the name of the magnesium there are several types.
As a senior lay American male with multiple sub-acute non-IgE-mediated food allergies and a history of medical errors resulting in the at-home discovery of a serious calcium deficiency in 2010 and a very serious phosphorus deficiency in 2021, with a recommended supplement dosing ratio of calcium to magnesium of about 2:1, based on most recent lab tests and current supplementation I’m presently investigating (at-home again) if a blood serum Ca:Mg ratio of 4:1 is indicative of a magnesium deficiency? Regardless, reading the article with cursory reviews of the three reference studies I failed to find any inclusion of my kind of food allergies, the pathological effects of added monosodium glutamate (MSG) and/or any high uric acid/free radical serum levels in the mice caused by the mouse chow “western diet.” What I see is just another waste of valuable time and money trying to treat abnormal disease conditions in mice with drugs and/or genetic manipulations, which would be more appropriately addressed in humans with less adulterated (MSG, minimally; FDA approved food poisoning) and processed human diet.
Title is misleading one could be led to believe magnesium prevents weight gain.
No mention of the juicy bits….. what type of magnesium and what’s the name? Thumbs down from this corner.
I agree! Another tease!
Kindly advice of any proven candidates who have successfully administered this treatment…Also what is the cost and where is it available. THANKS
Thanks to our government that has poisoned us with all the processed foods that we have been subjected to all of our lives. The FDA is a joke. They allow all these foods that are processed with tons of sodium, seed oils, petroleum products, chemicals, and dyes that they know are detrimental to our health. Lying to us, stating that these highly processed foods are healthy. This is proof that the government uses our food as one form of population control. This is the what all American citizens know but are to afraid to do anything about. A Revelation is what American citizens should be concentrating in and standing our ground against this deceit.
Some responses show that this article badly needed a clear statement that these were pre-clinical studies on mice and require years of clinical studies on humans to determine safety and efficacy.
I wonder if people who are lean without doing exercises and following a healthy diet have a variant of this mitochondrial protein/ gene that naturally limits the magnesium intake of the mitochondria. Are there any studies on human variants of this gene?
Your article is wrong. Potassium is not the fourth most common element in the body. It is the 7th.
Hydrogen
Oxygen
Carbon
Nitrogen
Phosphorus
Calcium
Potassium
They didn’t say Element. They said Cation, or positive ion. Electrolytes
The photos of the women suggest a dramatic change from the first to the second. The article title suggests that magnesium can create such results. The article is based on studies of mice, not humans hence the lack of a specific “product” that many comments are requesting. Look closely at the photos-they are of two different people. So, no miracle is available here.
And lose my boobs? Nah I think I’ll pass….
Thanks to our government that has poisoned us with all the processed foods that we have been subjected to all of our lives. The FDA is a joke. They allow all these foods that are processed with tons of sodium, seed oils, petroleum products, chemicals, and dyes that they know are detrimental to our health. Lying to us, stating that these highly processed foods are healthy. This is proof that the government uses our food as one form of population control. This is the what all American citizens know but are to afraid to do anything about. A Revelation is what American citizens should be concentrating in and standing our ground against this deceit.
Now, unlike with GLP-1 drugs which were also developed using public funds, public laboratories and equipment, we need to keep this away from the predatory healthcare conglomerates. GLP-1 drugs are not just associated with weight loss. They cure some forms of cancer and prevent others, reverse liver and kidney disease, even prevents dementia. It’s unaffordable for 80% of the population, and virtually everyone who desperately needs it, because we allowed predatory corporations and lawyers to steal 31% of our GDP for third rate healthcare.