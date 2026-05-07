Doing This After 9 p.m. Could Double Your Risk of Gut Issues

Stress and late-night eating may be a powerful one-two punch against your gut.

Chronic stress is known to interfere with normal digestion, sometimes causing urgent trips to the bathroom or, on the other hand, constipation. New research presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026 suggests that eating late at night can intensify these effects, with consequences for both digestive function and the gut microbiome.

“It’s not just what you eat, but when you eat it,” said Harika Dadigiri, MD, resident physician at New York Medical College at Saint Mary’s and Saint Clare’s Hospital, and the study’s lead author. “And when we’re already under stress, that timing may deliver a ‘double hit’ to gut health.”

Stress and Late Night Eating Linked to Bowel Problems

To better understand this relationship, researchers reviewed data from more than 11,000 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. They focused on how chronic stress and late-night eating patterns relate to bowel function.

People with a high allostatic load score, which reflects cumulative physical stress based on body mass index (BMI), cholesterol, and blood pressure, were more likely to report digestive issues. Among this group, those who consumed more than 25% of their daily calories after 9 p.m. had a 1.7 times higher likelihood of experiencing constipation or diarrhea compared to individuals with lower stress levels who did not eat late at night.

Late Night Eating and Gut Microbiome Changes

A second dataset supported these findings. Researchers examined information from more than 4,000 participants in the American Gut Project and found that individuals with both high stress levels and late-night eating habits were 2.5 times more likely to report bowel problems.

In addition, these participants showed reduced diversity in their gut microbiome. This suggests that the timing of meals may increase the effects of stress on gut bacteria through the gut-brain axis — the two-way communication system involving nerves, hormones, and gut bacteria.

Chrononutrition and the Body’s Internal Clock

Because the study was observational, it does not establish cause and effect. Instead, it identifies patterns that point to a connection between stress, meal timing, and digestive health.

The findings contribute to growing interest in chrononutrition, which examines how the body’s circadian rhythm influences the way food is processed. More research is needed to fully understand how these factors interact.

Small Changes May Support Better Digestion

Dr. Dadigiri recognizes that late-night snacking is a common habit, especially after long and stressful days, and notes that she shares this experience.

“I’m not the ice cream police,” Dr. Dadigiri said. “Everyone should eat their ice cream — maybe preferably earlier in the day. Small, consistent habits, like maintaining a structured meal routine, may help promote more regular eating patterns and support digestive function over time.”

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