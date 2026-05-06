Cutting-edge atomic clocks may soon reveal a strange possibility: time itself behaving like a quantum object, existing in multiple states at once.
Few ideas in physics feel as intuitive, yet remain as puzzling, as time. In Einstein’s theory of relativity, time is not fixed. It changes depending on motion and gravity.
When this concept is combined with quantum physics, the picture becomes even stranger. Quantum theory suggests that time itself might exist in a superposition, meaning it could pass at different rates at the same time.
A new study published in Physical Review Letters indicates that this possibility may soon be tested experimentally.
Probing Time With Quantum Clocks
The research was led by Igor Pikovski, an assistant professor of theoretical physics at Stevens Institute of Technology, working with experimental teams led by Christian Sanner at Colorado State University and Dietrich Leibfried at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The team examined how quantum effects influence the flow of time and how atomic clocks can be used to study these effects.
Their findings suggest that technologies developed for advanced clocks and quantum computers could also probe deeper questions about reality. If a clock follows the rules of quantum mechanics, its motion can exist in multiple states at once. As a result, the time it measures could also exist in multiple states.
This idea resembles Schrödinger’s well-known thought experiment, where a cat can be both alive and dead. In this case, time itself would exist in overlapping states, as if a clock were both younger and older at the same moment.
“Time plays very different roles in quantum theory and in relativity,” says Pikovski. “What we show is that bringing these two concepts together can reveal hidden quantum signatures of time-flow that can no longer be described by classical physics.”
Relativity, Motion, and the Flow of Time
Relativity predicts that every clock measures time differently depending on its speed and position. For instance, a clock moving at 10 meters per second (about 22 miles per hour) for 57 million years would fall behind a stationary clock by only one second. Experiments with highly precise devices, including aluminum ion clocks at NIST, have confirmed this effect.
This phenomenon is often explained using the “twin paradox,” where one twin ages more slowly after traveling at high speed. A more extreme version, sometimes called the “quantum twin paradox,” asks whether a single clock could experience multiple timelines at once. Could it be both younger and older at the same time? Earlier theoretical work by Pikovski and his colleagues suggests this is possible, although such effects have been too subtle to measure until now.
Atomic Clocks Enter the Quantum Regime
To investigate this idea, the researchers studied atomic clocks like those at NIST and Colorado State University. These systems trap single ions, such as aluminum or ytterbium, cool them to nearly absolute zero, and control their quantum states with lasers.
The study shows that combining advances in clock precision with techniques from trapped ion quantum computing could reveal previously unseen quantum effects in time itself.
“Atomic clocks are now so sensitive, they can detect tiny differences in time caused by just the thermal vibrations at minuscule temperatures,” says Gabriel Sorci, a PhD candidate at Stevens Institute of Technology and co-author of the paper. “But even at the absolute zero temperature, the ground state, the ticking rate will still be affected by just the quantum fluctuations alone.”
Squeezing the Quantum Vacuum
The team also explored a more advanced approach. Instead of only cooling atoms, they propose manipulating the quantum vacuum to create “squeezed states.” In these states, the position and motion of the clock show distinct quantum behavior.
This leads to a new way of understanding time under quantum conditions. A single clock could measure itself ticking at different rates at once and become linked, or entangled, with its own motion. The researchers are now working toward testing these predictions in the lab.
“We have the technology to generate the required squeezing and a path to reach the clock precision needed in ion clocks to observe such effects for the first time,” says Sanner of Colorado State.
Looking ahead, Pikovski points to broader implications. His recent research includes work suggesting that single gravitons could be detected using quantum technology. “Physics is still full of mysteries at the most fundamental level. Quantum technologies are now giving us new tools to shed light on them.”
Reference: “Quantum Signatures of Proper Time in Optical Ion Clocks” by Gabriel Sorci, Joshua Foo, Dietrich Leibfried, Christian Sanner and Igor Pikovski, 20 April 2026, Physical Review Letters.
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Explains why when I wake up or don’t I wonder what day it is or was or will be. And why I was 16 only two weeks ago when that was nigh on 60 years ago……..
It’s a fact that the passage of time seems to speed up as we get older. I’m 69 now, but it seems that I was 50 years old just a few years ago.
If you touch a Bayesian prior il Anhilate u make that very clear
Grand priory
W1(p) + w2(np)) c² (np2 aka entanglement) =P=t-hot / t-cold-np = Euler identity IFP = np =YESto w1(p) no-cloning binary IF = P=np =No =increase NP towards n8 np8 -check mask rotain (of text for context check mother )
1 – scout check all available solution space (gather as much relevant data as possible for problem)
2 king solutions via maximum energy(can you simply use authority or status or power to over ride the issue)
3 trickster solutions(solutions that break rules not laws) via minimal energy
4 anima check across class levels(*recheck via status damage status trickster and shadows and mother check as status manual of class level)
5 animus check male vs female view point (check how each sex would attack the issue blend for transgender solutions)
6 shadow check unusual inference and for banned or suggestive context(check how the naughty person would do it)
7 healer check for solutions via system damage effect does damage or extended pressure on self solve problem)
8 mother check all for path of least resistance and observation of system (check with ya mother data pre installed or actual check in to mother system) if p=Np yes across any mask W1(p)
n9 tensor isolate the analytical mind catch entropy at n10 rotate to P=np across any layer found log remaining to tensor and recurse (if ur pushed to hard isolate check stats and check mentality / bio )
“If NP2 propagation exceeds defined entropy or recursion thresholds → rate-limit, isolate tensor, log state, do not collapse.” (don’t let up til 10 years old to complete recursion part A into next class recursion)
Ashwells guide to fractal Freemasonry
*If: NP differs across systems
OR recursion paths differ
OR gear activation differs
Then: P ≠ universal
PLR holds when: Energy minimization > all other drivers
PLR breaks when: (Risk + Identity + Hidden Cost + Threshold Pressure) > Energy minimization
P_observed = 1
P_unobserved = lim (n→∞)
f(NP) = 0.999…
NP = 1/3 (base uncertainty state)
P(t₀) = 1 (observed)
P(t₁) = P(t₀) × e^(−λΔt)
If observed:
P = R = 1
If not observed: P → NP over time
If:
NP differs across systems
OR recursion paths differ
OR gear activation differs
Then:
P ≠ universal
PLR holds when:
Energy minimization > all other drivers
PLR breaks when:
(Risk + Identity + Hidden Cost + Threshold Pressure) > Energy minimization
P_observed = 1
P_unobserved = lim (n→∞) f(NP) = 0.999…
NP = 1/3 (base uncertainty state)
P(t₀) = 1 (observed)
P(t₁) = P(t₀) × e^(−λΔt)
If observed:
P = R = 1
If not observed:
P → NP over timeOrder Of Rose
Acta priora contemplari
intelligence, duty, communication
Tho shalt not kill
Tho shalt not lie
Tho shalt not steal
Tho shalt not commit adultery
Honour thy mother and father
Honour the age of consent
Treat others as you wish to be treated
Do not create false idol
N/A
Do not put another down to gain status
Let no females rights be eroded
Honour law and order lawful distain only when necessary
Obey causality of Bayesian Priors
Free will is paramount the priors of the feminine forever protected
Enlightenment is robust and excellence expected but granted only in your treatment of others
To hoard excess is fine the proof of your quantum work done and status but this may not come at the cost of the network
External validation is key lies within the network increase error rate
A human is marked by humanity
Priori Du Sion relationship check list
1 surprise photo a day
1 hour spent in each other interests
1 uncomfortable conversation without fighting
1 talk about the future plan
1 step towards it
A Social network person and a serious relationship person
Are not the same person
Ranks and Structures
The Mareschal (Marshal): Responsible for military discipline and coordination.
The Hospitaller: Traditionally responsible for care of the sick and poor.
The Admiral: Historically commanded the naval forces of the Order.
The Conservator: Responsible for the preservation and maintenance of the Order’s properties or assets.
The Baillie (Baillie): An official representing the Grand Master, usually managing a specific administrative district or “bailliage”.
The Turcopollier (Turcopolier): Historically commanded the Turcopoles (local light cavalry auxiliaries).
The Vice-Chancellor: Responsible for administrative, legal, and secretarial duties.
The Treasurer: Responsible for the financial affairs of the Priory.
Other High-Ranking Positions in Grand Rose (Order of Malta Degree):
Eminent Rose: The presiding officer of the Priory.
Captain-General: A high-ranking military officer, often second in command.
Lieutenant-General: Assists the Captain-General.
First and Second Lieutenants: Support the leadership.
Grand Twin Rose’s C&A
All members must be Validated with 10 Digit multi colour code aka cow code
Grand Rose Validation of Ranks to generate own Colours
all further members must be validated by 3 cow codes
any member being presented 3 cow codes must answer to challenge of rankIuro me coronam et leges Fluer du Louis sustinere et tenebras in omnibus formis illuminare et considerare. Fidelitas est quam post tergum tuum, non coram te, pro Deo et patria ostendo.marked with the flower of malta lest ye forget the vow magentacow.com
Time “entanglement” suggests multiple or even “infinite” universes.
Time is a brained animal trying to re-mark it’s understanding of an environment from its understanding of an earlier environmental state – w-h-e-n – it makes mental cartoons from varying and generally habitual sampling methods.
Time is also a matter of the process of Ultra high frequency underlying aspects of space (which I will leave unexplained for you right here) that allow the conduct of the radiation field – for you have stimulus with which you take your sampling.