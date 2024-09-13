Who Really Pays As Earth Warms? The Answer May Surprise You

A study from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research highlights the disparate economic impacts of climate change across income groups, revealing that while the poorest face the greatest risks, the wealthy are experiencing the fastest-growing threats.

Countries like Brazil and China are particularly vulnerable due to severe weather impacts and negative trade repercussions. As global warming escalates, these challenges are expected to intensify, threatening global supply chains and affecting goods and services globally.

Global Economic Impact of Climate Change

In a new study by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), researchers analyzed how erratic weather events, increasingly intensified by global warming, affect global production and consumption across different income groups. The results confirm previous studies that the poorest people worldwide bear the greatest economic risks from climate change.

Surprisingly, the risk for the wealthy is growing the fastest. Economies in transition like Brazil or China are also highly vulnerable to severe impacts and negative trade effects. Across countries, these countries face the highest risks due to severe impacts of volatile weather and adverse trade effects.

As the planet continues to warm, these risks are expected to worsen across most countries, with ripple effects along global supply chains, impacting goods and services worldwide.

Wealth and Vulnerability in a Warming World

“In the next 20 years, climate change will increase economic risks from erratic weather,” states PIK scientist Anders Levermann. “The highest risks remain with the poorest around the world. But the increase of economic risk is strongest for the wealthy, in countries like the US and the EU.

“Consumers all around the world, regardless of their income, will thus face increasing challenges due to global warming – without a transition towards carbon neutrality we will eventually not be able to meet these challenges.”

