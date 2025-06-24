World’s Largest Space Camera Snaps Breathtaking First Photos of the Universe

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory has just released its first images, captured using the world’s largest digital camera, kicking off a 10-year mission to explore the changing universe in stunning detail.

In just a few hours of test runs, the observatory recorded millions of galaxies, thousands of asteroids, and cosmic phenomena we’ve never seen before. Perched in the Chilean Andes, Rubin will scan the entire Southern sky every few nights, helping scientists unlock the mysteries of dark matter, dark energy, and planetary defense. It’s a breathtaking scientific leap—and the camera at its heart is a true marvel.

Rubin Observatory’s First Images Unveiled

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, a groundbreaking new facility supported by the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy, has just released its first stunning images of the cosmos. Revealed at a special event in Washington, D.C., the photos showcase stars, galaxies, and asteroids captured on a massive scale, thanks to the world’s largest digital camera.

In just over 10 hours of test observations, the observatory imaged millions of galaxies and stars, along with thousands of asteroids, offering a thrilling first glimpse of what’s to come. This early preview marks the beginning of a 10-year mission to explore some of the universe’s biggest mysteries—from dark matter and dark energy to the origins of celestial motion.

“The NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory demonstrates that the United States remains at the forefront of international basic science and highlights the remarkable achievements we get when the many parts of the national research enterprise work together,” said Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. “The Rubin Observatory is an investment in our future, which will lay down a cornerstone of knowledge today on which our children will proudly build tomorrow.”

Made from over 1100 images captured by the NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory, the video begins with a close-up of two galaxies, then zooms out to reveal about 10 million galaxies. Those 10 million galaxies are roughly .05% of the approximately 20 billion galaxies Rubin Observatory will capture during its 10-year Legacy Survey of Space and Time. Credit: NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory

Unlocking the Universe’s Deepest Mysteries

“NSF-DOE Rubin Observatory will capture more information about our universe than all optical telescopes throughout history combined,” said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director. “Through this remarkable scientific facility, we will explore many cosmic mysteries, including the dark matter and dark energy that permeate the universe.”

“We’re entering a golden age of American science,” said Harriet Kung, acting director of DOE’s Office of Science. “NSF-DOE Rubin Observatory reflects what’s possible when the federal government backs world-class engineers and scientists with the tools to lead. This facility will drive discovery, inspire future innovators and unleash American excellence through scientific leadership.”

Engineering Marvel in the Chilean Andes

Perched high in Chile’s Andes Mountains, Rubin Observatory is an engineering marvel two decades in the making. Its powerful 8.4-meter telescope, combined with its record-breaking camera, will scan the night sky every evening for the next decade, capturing every visible change across the Southern Hemisphere.

Starting in 2025, Rubin’s ambitious project—the Legacy Survey of Space and Time—will create a vast, ultra-HD time-lapse of the universe, unveiling a constantly shifting sky filled with comets, exploding stars, distant galaxies, and possibly never-before-seen phenomena. Each night, the observatory will generate massive amounts of data that could transform our understanding of the cosmos.

In about 10 hours of observations, NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory discovered 2104 never-before-seen asteroids in our Solar System, including seven near-Earth asteroids (which pose no danger). Annually, about 20,000 asteroids are discovered in total by all other ground and space-based observatories. Rubin Observatory alone will discover millions of new asteroids within the first two years of the Legacy Survey of Space and Time. Rubin will also be the most effective observatory at spotting interstellar objects passing through the Solar System. Credit: NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory

Unraveling the Secrets of Dark Matter and Energy

Rubin Observatory is named in honor of trailblazing U.S. astronomer Vera C. Rubin, who found conclusive evidence of vast quantities of invisible material known as dark matter. Understanding the nature of dark matter, dark energy and other large-scale cosmic mysteries is a central focus of Rubin Observatory’s mission. Dark energy is what scientists call the mysterious and colossally powerful force that appears to be causing galaxies in the universe to move away from each other at an accelerating rate. Although dark matter and dark energy collectively comprise 95% of the universe, their properties remain unknown.

Rubin Observatory will also be the most efficient and effective solar system discovery machine ever built. Rubin will take about a thousand images of the Southern Hemisphere sky every night, allowing it to cover the entire visible Southern sky every three to four nights. In doing so, it will find millions of unseen asteroids, comets, and interstellar objects. Rubin will be a game changer for planetary defense by spotting far more asteroids than ever before, potentially identifying some that might impact the Earth or moon.

The amount of data gathered by Rubin Observatory in its first year alone will be greater than that collected by all other optical observatories combined. This treasure trove of data will help scientists make countless discoveries about the universe and will serve as an incomparable resource for scientific exploration for decades to come.

In this video, NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory showcases 46 subtly pulsating RR Lyrae variable stars in an early glimpse of the dynamic sky Rubin will reveal. Over the next 10 years, Rubin will detect up to about 100,000 of these stars extending out to more than a million light-years away, allowing scientists to map the outer reaches of our Galaxy and explore the structure of the Galactic halo that surrounds the Milky Way and extends nearly halfway to our closest neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy. Credit: NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory

From Vision to Reality: Construction Complete

Releasing our first scientific imagery marks an extraordinary milestone for NSF–DOE Rubin Observatory. It represents the culmination of about two decades of dedication, innovation, and collaboration by a global team,” said Željko Ivezić, Director of Rubin Observatory Construction. “With construction now complete, we’re turning our eyes fully to the sky — not just to take images, but to begin a whole new era of discovery.”

The LSST Camera at the heart of Rubin Observatory captures extremely fine features in distant galaxies, stars, and other celestial objects. A team of scientists, engineers, and technicians at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory designed and constructed the camera, which is roughly the size of a small car and weighs almost 6200 pounds (2800 kilograms). Each image taken by the LSST Camera covers an area on the sky as big as 45 full Moons.

Game-Changing Cosmic Photography Begins

“Making the world’s largest digital camera will let scientists explore the cosmos in new ways, and at a scale that enables discoveries that should fundamentally change our understanding of the Universe,” said Aaron Roodman, Director of the LSST Camera and Deputy Director of NSF–DOERubin Construction from SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. “Just as you would with the camera in your phone, it is finally time to point and shoot — our science begins now.”

“I want to extend my gratitude to the brilliant and dedicated team of people who made this milestone possible,” said SLAC Director John Sarrao. “Rubin Observatory, and the LSST Camera at its heart, are unprecedented tools and a testament to the expertise, partnerships and leadership that drive discoveries forward, benefitting the nation and the world.”

A Data Avalanche to Fuel Future Discoveries

During its ten-year survey, Rubin will generate approximately 20 terabytes of data per night, plus an additional 15 petabyte catalog database. In 10 years, Rubin data processing will generate around 500 petabytes, and the final dataset will contain billions of objects with trillions of measurements. With regular data releases, scientists will be able to conduct their own investigations into Rubin’s data remotely, enabling and expediting countless discoveries about our Universe and advancing science in ways we can’t yet predict.

“We are so thrilled to share NSF–DOE Rubin Observatory’s first images with the world — it’s a proud moment for our whole team,” said Sandrine Thomas, Deputy Director of Rubin Construction and Associate Director of Rubin Observatory for Rubin Summit Operations, “While we still have a few important months of commissioning and testing ahead, everything we learn now brings us closer to full science operations later this year. Today is just the beginning!”

Rubin also brings the power of astronomical data and interactive learning to educators and students around the world through an online public engagement platform developed by a team of astronomers, educators, and web design experts, which provides tools and activities to engage and interact with a subset of Rubin Observatory data.

Watch Parties Worldwide Celebrate a New Dawn

Rubin Observatory’s First Look images were also shared with over 300 public and private Watch Parties hosted by partner institutions, planetariums, observatories, museums, libraries, amateur astronomy societies, schools, and universities around the world.

“It is not every day that a revolution stares you in the face, but that is precisely what the Rubin Observatory team — together with our colleagues at the NSF and DOE — has delivered with these first images. Astronomy is on the brink of transformation!” said Matt Mountain, AURA President. AURA is the managing organization for the Rubin Construction project and NSF NOIRLab. “Congratulations to the entire team for mastering the complexity of a fully active telescope and a pioneering optical system — imaging vast swaths of the sky with extraordinary precision with the world’s largest astronomical camera, and streaming data into an audacious real-time processing system. Everyone at AURA is proud to be part of this landmark moment — and the incredible science that now lies just ahead.”

