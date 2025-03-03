Your Cat’s Food Might Be Contaminated With Bird Flu – Check Now

Wild Coast Raw is recalling frozen cat food due to potential bird flu contamination. Distributed in Washington and Oregon, the product may cause illness in pets and possibly humans.

Symptoms in pets include fever and neurological issues, while humans can develop flu-like symptoms if exposed. The recall was initiated after authorities found the virus in affected samples. Consumers should dispose of the product and contact the company for a refund.

Bird Flu Contamination in Raw Pet Food

Wild Coast LLC, operating as Wild Coast Raw in Olympia, WA, is recalling certain lots of its frozen Boneless Free Range Chicken Formula raw pet food for cats due to potential contamination with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1, commonly known as bird flu. This virus can be transmitted to animals that consume contaminated food.

Identifying the Affected Product

The affected product was sold in 16oz and 24oz frozen containers at pet food retailers in Washington State and Oregon. It comes in a small, round, white plastic container with a green label. The recalled lots are identified by a sticker on the lid with the following lot numbers:

#22660, #22653, #22641, #22639, #22672, and #22664

Best By Date: 12/25

The recall has been expanded to include any raw material produced around the same time as lots #22660 and #22664, which were mentioned in the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA)’s public health alert on February 14.

Symptoms of Bird Flu in Pets

Pet owners who have fed their cats the recalled food should monitor for symptoms of H5N1 infection, which may include:

Fever, lethargy, and reduced appetite

Red or inflamed eyes, nasal and eye discharge

Breathing difficulties

Neurological symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, seizures, lack of coordination, or blindness

If a pet shows any of these signs after eating the recalled product, owners should contact their veterinarian immediately.

Potential Risk to Humans

While no human infections have been identified among people handling raw pet food products, people can become infected if the virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth. People should wash their hands and handling the raw product and sanitize contact surfaces such as countertops, refrigerators, bowls, or utensils. People who handled contaminated products should watch for symptoms of bird flu, including eye redness or irritation (conjunctivitis), cough, sore throat, sneezing, runny/stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, headaches, fatigue, fever, trouble breathing, seizures, rash, diarrhea, nausea, and/or vomiting. People exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare provider and local health department.

Investigation and Response

The recall was initiated after sampling conducted by the Oregon Department of Agriculture revealed the presence of the same strain of H5N1 in the affected cats and these products as well as sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Wild Coast Raw and the Washington State Department of Agriculture continue to work collaboratively to address the source of the problem.

What Consumers Should Do

Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to immediately and securely discard to prevent animals and wildlife from consuming the recalled product. Contact your place of purchase for a full refund. For more information contact Wild Coast Raw at [email protected] or (360) 591-3543 between 8 am – 4 pm PST.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.