    212 Feet of Power: NASA’s Artemis II Rocket Fully Stacked for Moon Mission

    By NASA6 Comments3 Mins Read
    Artemis II Core Stage Integration
     Artemis II is bringing astronauts one step closer to the Moon, and eventually Mars, with NASA’s powerful new SLS rocket now fully assembled at Kennedy Space Center. Credit: NASA/Frank Michaux

    NASA has taken a major step toward deep space exploration with the integration of the SLS rocket and solid rocket boosters for the Artemis II mission.

    This upcoming launch will be the first to carry astronauts as part of the Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon and lay the groundwork for future missions to Mars.

    Preparing the Rocket for Artemis II

    On March 23, 2025, technicians from NASA and its primary contractor, Amentum, joined the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with its stacked solid rocket boosters at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The core stage, measuring 212 feet tall and weighing approximately 219,000 pounds with its engines, is the rocket’s largest and most essential component. It forms the backbone of the launch system, supporting the launch vehicle stage adapter, interim cryogenic propulsion stage, Orion stage adapter, and the Orion spacecraft.

    Space Launch System Artemis II Engines Infographic
    Four RS-25 engines produce more than 2 million pounds of thrust during ascent to help send Artemis II astronauts beyond Earth’s orbit on their journey around the Moon. Artemis II is the second flight of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS), the world’s most powerful rocket, and the first crewed Artemis mission. To help power NASA’s next-generation lunar missions, the RS-25 engines have been upgraded for SLS. Credit: NASA/Kevin O’Brien

    Artemis II: A Giant Leap Toward Mars

    Artemis II will be the first crewed test flight in NASA’s Artemis program. It marks a major step toward returning humans to the Moon and lays the groundwork for future crewed missions to Mars.

    NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS)

    NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) is the agency’s most powerful rocket, built to launch astronauts and cargo beyond low-Earth orbit and into deep space. Designed specifically for the Artemis program, SLS can carry the Orion spacecraft, astronauts, and heavy payloads to the Moon and eventually to Mars. With its advanced propulsion systems and modular design, SLS is central to enabling NASA’s long-term goals for human space exploration.

    Orion Spacecraft Over Moon Beyond Earth
    Artemis is NASA’s lunar exploration program focused on returning astronauts to the Moon, while testing the systems needed for future crewed missions to Mars. Credit: NASA

    NASA’s Artemis Program

    NASA’s Artemis program is the agency’s ambitious effort to return humans to the Moon and pave the way for future exploration of Mars. Named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology, Artemis aims to land the astronauts on the lunar surface. The program includes a series of increasingly complex missions designed to test new spacecraft, rocket systems, and technologies for deep space travel, ultimately building a sustainable human presence on and around the Moon.

    6 Comments

    1. Jojo on

      This is so DUMB. We need to get away from fighting Earth’s gravity to get into space.

      We need to build a space elevator to ferry people and supplies to a LARGE space station in orbit, where ships will then take off from to the Moon and other planets.

      Doesn’t NASA read SF books?

          • Lionel on

            That may true fiction has lead to great scientific knowledge, but it requires a lot more information and research in order for it to come true and source not discovered.

          • Ed Rainey on

            Wow, why ask for a elevator when asking for SF Applications of concepts instead of going for beaming to the space port.
            Engineers and astrophysicist will be mankind’s path to the stars and we have a very long way to go to realize that aspiration.
            It cannot be achieved until the peoples of Earth become united for the survival of the species from our single point of failure.

      • Garry on

        Yes the space elevator might and probably is the answer but, before we can do that, doing what we know we can do is the best option until the space elevator is viable and economical to build/use. Get the world to work together on that and not want to kill each other for our differences, then you will see progress.

