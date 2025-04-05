212 Feet of Power: NASA’s Artemis II Rocket Fully Stacked for Moon Mission

NASA has taken a major step toward deep space exploration with the integration of the SLS rocket and solid rocket boosters for the Artemis II mission.

This upcoming launch will be the first to carry astronauts as part of the Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon and lay the groundwork for future missions to Mars.

Preparing the Rocket for Artemis II

On March 23, 2025, technicians from NASA and its primary contractor, Amentum, joined the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with its stacked solid rocket boosters at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The core stage, measuring 212 feet tall and weighing approximately 219,000 pounds with its engines, is the rocket’s largest and most essential component. It forms the backbone of the launch system, supporting the launch vehicle stage adapter, interim cryogenic propulsion stage, Orion stage adapter, and the Orion spacecraft.

Artemis II: A Giant Leap Toward Mars

Artemis II will be the first crewed test flight in NASA’s Artemis program. It marks a major step toward returning humans to the Moon and lays the groundwork for future crewed missions to Mars.

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS)

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) is the agency’s most powerful rocket, built to launch astronauts and cargo beyond low-Earth orbit and into deep space. Designed specifically for the Artemis program, SLS can carry the Orion spacecraft, astronauts, and heavy payloads to the Moon and eventually to Mars. With its advanced propulsion systems and modular design, SLS is central to enabling NASA’s long-term goals for human space exploration.

NASA’s Artemis Program

NASA’s Artemis program is the agency’s ambitious effort to return humans to the Moon and pave the way for future exploration of Mars. Named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology, Artemis aims to land the astronauts on the lunar surface. The program includes a series of increasingly complex missions designed to test new spacecraft, rocket systems, and technologies for deep space travel, ultimately building a sustainable human presence on and around the Moon.

