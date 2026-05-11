This Korean Skincare Ingredient Could Help Fight Deadly Superbugs

A popular K-beauty ingredient could become an unexpected weapon against superbugs.

Madecassic acid is best known in Korean skincare as a soothing “hero ingredient,” but scientists now believe it could also help combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Researchers at the University of Kent have discovered that this naturally occurring compound may offer a promising new approach in the search for future antibiotics.

The research team from Kent’s School of Natural Sciences, working alongside scientists at University College London (UCL), used computer modeling and laboratory testing to investigate the antibacterial effects of madecassic acid. The compound comes from Centella asiatica, a medicinal herb widely used across Asia.

Natural Compound Targets Drug-Resistant E. coli

The findings arrive as antimicrobial resistance continues to become a major global health crisis. Experts estimate that antibiotic-resistant infections could contribute to 39 million deaths worldwide between 2025 and 2050. Because developing new antibiotics is often slow and expensive, scientists are increasingly exploring natural substances for potential treatments.

According to the study published in RSC Medicinal Chemistry, madecassic acid was able to block the growth of antibiotic-resistant E. coli. Researchers found that the compound strongly attaches to the cytochrome bd complex, a respiratory protein system that many harmful bacteria rely on to survive during infection.

Importantly, this protein complex does not exist in humans or animals. Once madecassic acid binds to cytochrome bd, it disrupts the system’s normal function, weakening the bacteria and preventing growth. The researchers say this suggests the compound could eventually be developed into an alternative antimicrobial treatment.

Modified Versions Show Even Greater Effects

Scientists also discovered another advantage of madecassic acid. Its chemical structure can be modified relatively easily, allowing researchers to create new versions with potentially stronger antibacterial activity.

The team isolated madecassic acid from a plant extract collected in Vietnam and produced three modified variants. All three versions successfully inhibited the cytochrome bd complex and stopped bacterial growth. One variant was even capable of killing E. coli at higher concentrations.

Future studies will focus on refining these compounds further in hopes of improving their effectiveness as antibacterial drugs.

Possible Implications for Skincare Products

The findings may also help scientists better understand how ingredients derived from Centella asiatica influence the skin’s natural bacteria when included in skincare formulations.

Lead author Dr. Mark Shepherd, Reader in Microbial Biochemistry at Kent, said: “Plants have been a source of natural medicines for millennia, and now contemporary research approaches can reveal the mechanisms of action. This is an exciting time, and we hope to further our understanding of natural antimicrobials from plants, nature’s great chemical factories.”

Reference: “Investigating the role of cytochrome bd oxidases in the antibacterial activity of madecassic acid and derivatives thereof” by Samantha A. Henry, Geraud N. Sansom, Thao Thi Phuong Tran, Ryan A. Boughton, Guy Joiner, Calum M. Webster, H. Ireshika C. de Silva, Michelle D. Garrett, Christopher J. Serpell, Gary K. Robinson and Mark Shepherd, 13 January 2026, RSC Medicinal Chemistry.

DOI: 10.1039/D5MD01116G

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