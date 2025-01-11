Revolutionary Surface Technology Kills Bacteria and Powers Cell Growth

New nanostructured alumina surfaces offer unprecedented antibacterial resistance, fostering safer cell culture environments for regenerative medicine without antibiotics.

Researchers at Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed advanced nanostructured alumina surfaces that are highly effective at killing bacteria while still supporting the growth of cultured cells. By using electrochemical processes in concentrated sulfuric acid, the team created anodic porous alumina (APA) surfaces with exceptional antibacterial properties. These surfaces prevent bacterial growth without interfering with cell cultures, offering a groundbreaking solution for regenerative medicine. This technology could enable the production of high-quality cell cultures free of bacterial contamination, all without relying on antibiotics.

Antibacterial surfaces are crucial for both public health and everyday applications. While traditional methods involve the use of antibiotics and harsh chemicals, these approaches can harm the environment, pose health risks, and contribute to the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The need for alternative methods to combat bacterial pathogens has never been greater, and nanostructured surfaces like APA may provide a safer, more sustainable solution.

This is where nanostructured surfaces come in. In the early 2010s, it was shown that the naturally formed nanostructure on the wings of cicada and dragonfly wings can resist bacterial contamination. The structures damage the cell membrane of bacterial cells and prevent them from spreading. Thus, scientists have been on the lookout for ways to cheaply manufacture artificial surfaces that might achieve the same effect.

Breakthrough in Antibacterial and Cell-Friendly Surfaces

A team of researchers led by Professor Takashi Yanagishita from Tokyo Metropolitan University has been exploring the use of anodic porous alumina (APA). When polished aluminum surfaces are dipped in an electrochemical cell under certain conditions, the surface is coated with a well-ordered array of porous pillars of alumina (aluminum oxide). These needle-like pillars are just the right size to be deadly to bacteria, making the surfaces strongly antibacterial.

Now, the team have perfected their recipe, finding that APA surfaces prepared in concentrated sulfuric acid have antibacterial properties which significantly outperform existing surfaces. Crucially, they discovered that the surfaces were not hazardous to biological cells cultured on them. In normal cell cultures, antibiotics may be added to the culture medium to prevent the incidence of bacterial contaminants. This has the major drawback of being useless against antibiotic-resistant bacteria; in fact, their overuse might again lead to the emergence of more resistant strains. This is not the case with APA surfaces. Cultures may be safely carried out without antibiotic additives.

Revolutionary Applications in Medicine

The team’s discovery is good news for regenerative medicine, where cells are cultured in the lab before being introduced to a patient to treat tissue and organ damage. Any bacterial intruder in the cells may have dire consequences for sick patients: this usually entails specialized and costly sterile environments. The team believe that their new substrates might enable antibiotic-free cell culture in a wider range of settings, potentially revolutionizing the scale at which patients may be treated, as well as how we do scientific experiments.

Reference: “Evaluation of the Antibacterial and Cell Culture Properties of Anodic Porous Alumina Prepared in Concentrated H 2 SO 4 ” by Takaaki Murata, Kumiko Yamaguchi and Takashi Yanagishita, 7 December 2024, Langmuir.

DOI: 10.1021/acs.langmuir.4c03873

This work was partially supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Number JP24K01219.

