3.7-Billion-Year-Old Rocks in Australia Are Rewriting the Story of Earth’s First Continents

Ancient Australian rocks suggest Earth’s continents formed later than expected and share a common origin with the Moon.

A study of feldspar crystals preserved in Australia’s oldest magmatic rocks is shedding new light on the early evolution of Earth’s mantle and continents, as well as the origins of the Moon.

The research was led by PhD student Matilda Boyce, who worked with scientists from UWA’s School of Earth and Oceans, the University of Bristol, the Geological Survey of Western Australia, and Curtin University. Their findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

To carry out the study, the team analyzed 3.7-billion-year-old anorthosites from the Murchison region of Western Australia. These rocks are the oldest known on the Australian continent and rank among the most ancient rocks ever identified on Earth.

Tracing mantle history through feldspar

“The timing and rate of early crustal growth on Earth remains contentious due to the scarcity of very ancient rocks,” Ms Boyce said.

“We used fine-scale analytical methods to isolate the fresh areas of plagioclase feldspar crystals, which record the isotopic ’fingerprint’ of the ancient mantle.”

The results suggested the continents began to grow relatively late in Earth’s history, from around 3.5 billion years ago, which is one billion years after the planet formed.

Earth and Moon share origins

The study also compared the results with measurements of lunar anorthosites collected during NASA’s Apollo program.

“Anorthosites are rare rocks on Earth but very common on the Moon,” Ms Boyce said.

“Our comparison was consistent with the Earth and Moon having the same starting composition of around 4.5 billion years ago.

“This supports the theory that a planet collided with early Earth and the high-energy impact resulted in the formation of the Moon.”

Reference: “Coupled strontium-calcium isotopes in Archean anorthosites reveal a late start for mantle depletion” by Matilda Boyce, Anthony Kemp, Chris Fisher, Dan Bevan, Aleksey Sadekov, Jamie Lewis, Simon Wilde, Tim Ivanic and Tim Elliott, 31 October 2025, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-64641-2

This work was supported by Australian Research Council grant DP200103208 (T.K., T.E., S.W.). Strontium isotope analyses at UWA were conducted with instrumentation funded by the Australian Research Council (LE100100203 and LE150100013).

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