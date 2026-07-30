Loneliness Is Making People Sick – but Medicine Can’t Fix It Alone

Treating loneliness as a health issue may encourage action while obscuring the broader social conditions behind it.

Loneliness can damage health, but a healthcare system cannot rebuild communities or restore the social connections people have lost. A University of Michigan study warns that defining loneliness mainly as a medical concern may shift responsibility away from the wider social conditions that produce isolation.

Published in Social Problems, the research traces how chronic loneliness and social isolation became widely recognized as public health issues after studies connected them with greater risks of illness, premature death, and increased healthcare spending.

Earlier research examined in the study compared the health effects of inadequate social connection to smoking 15 cigarettes per day. Another analysis found that loneliness, social isolation, and living alone were each associated with about a 30% higher risk of dying prematurely. The financial consequences may also be substantial, with one study estimating that social isolation adds $6.7 billion to annual Medicare spending on older adults.

“Once people saw these findings, they began to treat loneliness as urgent,” said U-M doctoral student Sofia Hiltner. “But it made me wonder: Why do we only consider problems important once they are tied to health?”

Health framing shifted responsibility to medicine

Hiltner interviewed specialists and examined more than ten years of news coverage, medical journal reports, and academic publications. Her analysis found that health research gave loneliness greater legitimacy as a public concern, but it also encouraged what she describes as a “logical leap”—the belief that any problem connected to health should be addressed through healthcare.

That assumption can overlook the limits of medical care. Clinicians may identify loneliness and refer patients to available programs, but they cannot directly change the social structures that make meaningful relationships difficult to maintain.

“Not everything that relates to health belongs in healthcare,” she said. “Doctors can screen patients and connect them to services, but they cannot rebuild communities or shorten work hours.”

A loneliness pill raised bigger questions

Hiltner, a predoctoral trainee in social demography at the Population Studies Center within U-M’s Institute for Social Research, became interested in the subject after seeing her grandmother grow increasingly isolated in later life.

When Hiltner entered graduate school to research isolation among older adults, she encountered clinical trials investigating a “loneliness pill.” That discovery led her to question why loneliness was being treated primarily as a medical condition rather than as a problem shaped by social circumstances.

“After my grandfather died, my grandmother lived alone and there was little structure in her life,” Hiltner said. “She didn’t seem to have many friends or activities. It made me think about everything that happened throughout her life that led to that point. I wondered about the social policies, in addition to dynamics at the family level, that could have helped prevent that situation.”

Medicine did not claim loneliness first

Hiltner also found that healthcare professionals did not initially seek responsibility for addressing loneliness. The issue was instead moved into the medical sphere through the combined influence of academic researchers, public health officials and insurance companies.

Medical framing can produce competing effects. It may attract attention, funding and action that loneliness would not otherwise receive, but it can also displace approaches focused on social relationships, working conditions and community life.

“There is the risk that defining loneliness as medical crowds out other ways of responding to the issue,” she said. “Attention, time and resources are limited. On the other hand, framing it as medical may inspire more action than would have otherwise happened.”

Policy must reach farther upstream

Hiltner hopes policymakers will examine not only how they respond to loneliness, but also why they choose to define it in particular ways. She argues that responses should reach beyond treatment and consider the social and policy conditions that allow isolation to develop.

“I would like them to reflect on the strengths and limitations of addressing problems through the healthcare system, and look farther upstream to understand how a problem emerges, considering ways to intervene before it occurs,” she said. “Healthcare can help, but it can only go so far.”

Reference: “The medicalization of loneliness: Addressing social ills through healthcare” by Sofia Hiltner, 8 June 2026, Social Problems.

DOI: 10.1093/socpro/spag034

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.