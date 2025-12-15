ADHD Isn’t Just a Deficit: New Study Reveals Powerful Psychological Strengths

Adults with ADHD who understand and apply their personal strengths experience better well-being and fewer mental health difficulties.
A new international study reports that adults with ADHD who are aware of their personal strengths and use them regularly tend to experience higher well-being, better quality of life, and fewer mental health problems.
Scientists from the University of Bath, King’s College London, and Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands conducted the first large-scale investigation designed to measure psychological strengths in adults with ADHD.
Published in Psychological Medicine, the study compared 200 adults with ADHD and 200 adults without ADHD, examining how strongly participants identified with 25 positive characteristics. These traits included creativity, humor, spontaneity, and hyperfocus, which researchers described as “things [they] do well or best.”
Although ADHD is commonly linked to difficulties such as impulsivity, forgetfulness, and inattention, the findings point to a different perspective by emphasizing the importance of recognizing and making use of individual strengths.
Luca Hargitai, lead researcher from the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath, said: “These exciting findings give us an indication of which positive qualities may be tied to ADHD and thus can be considered ADHD-related strengths. It can be really empowering to recognize that, while ADHD is associated with various difficulties, it does have several positive aspects.”
Strengths More Strongly Endorsed by Adults With ADHD
Participants with ADHD more strongly endorsed 10 strengths than their neurotypical peers, including:
- Hyperfocus (deep concentration on tasks of interest)
- Humor
- Creativity
- Spontaneity
- Intuitiveness
Despite the long-term challenges that adults with ADHD often face in areas such as work, relationships, and mental health, the study found they were just as likely as people without ADHD to recognize and apply their strengths in everyday life.
Strength Awareness Linked to Better Mental Health
Crucially, across both groups, those who knew more about their own strengths and used them more often reported:
- Higher subjective well-being
- Better quality of life (across physical, psychological, social, and environmental domains)
- Fewer symptoms of anxiety, depression, and stress
Dr. Punit Shah, senior author and Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Bath, said: “Our findings highlight that knowing that we have certain skills and positive qualities at our disposal and using these strengths where appropriate can be beneficial for our well-being. This might sound obvious, but now that our research confirms this hypothesis, we can start designing psychological supports with this fresh evidence.”
Implications for Strengths-Based Interventions
The findings offer support for strengths-based interventions in mental health services – an approach increasingly used in autism services but underexplored for ADHD. These could include psychoeducational strategies, coaching, and tailored therapies that help individuals identify and apply their strengths.
Dr. Shah added: “The next step now is to investigate whether interventions that promote the recognition and use of personal strengths can offer tangible improvements in mental well-being for adults with ADHD. People with ADHD and other neurodivergences have been calling for this for a long time, and we are excited to have some of the first research to support this.”
Senior-author Assistant Professor Martine Hoogman from Radboud University Medical Center, Netherlands, said: “Research on ADHD-related strengths is still in its early stages. Most studies ask only people with ADHD about their strengths, but we also asked neurotypical people. We found that people without ADHD recognize many of the same strengths, though only those with ADHD endorse some of them. This helps us better understand ADHD strengths.
“It’s important to educate people with ADHD not just about challenges, but also about their potential strengths to improve quality of life and reduce risks in work or education.”
Reference: “The role of psychological strengths in positive life outcomes in adults with ADHD” by Luca D. Hargitai, Emma L. M. Laan, Lessa M. Schippers, Lucy A. Livingston, Graeme Fairchild, Punit Shah and Martine Hoogman, 6 October 2025, Psychological Medicine.
DOI: 10.1017/S0033291725101232
This research was funded by the UK Economic and Social Research Council and the Dutch Research Council.
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Where are the practical application for this research?
It will come, if they are only just coming to this conclusion then it’ll take them a tic more to come up with strategies, even though many of us are already aware of this and have created their own strategies.
It’s not just about training and preparing neurodiverse individuals. It’s about educating, advocating to, and yes, training companies and workforces so that they understand and deal with the fact a proportion of us is wired differently. And it can be a GOOD thing.
100% the work should be societal too. They put the onus in us. No, I feel great, don’t have a problem, it’s my employer that has a problem in fact.
In your case it was straightforward discrimination. There will come a day when ignorant colleagues will no longer get away with this type of behaviour.
Hyperfocus is isn’t a strength, it’s another example of a challenge that can negatively effect your life. All this ‘adhd is a superpower’ nonsense is just bad taste. Imagine telling someone in a wheelchair ” well at least your shoes will last longer”.
I suspect I have ADHD bc I changed jobs a lot daydream a lot. Go for long walks. But I am able to concentrate a lot. All these over diagnosis is just to sell drugs to ppl that are a varient of normal
I suspect I have ADHD bc I changed jobs a lot, walk a lot daydream a lot. Have too many interests. But I’m able to concentrate a lot. I believe it’s a varient of normal made up to sell drugs
@someone hyper focus can be a massive strength, wtf you talking about?
And yet again: where is ADD??
They lumped us all in the ADHD diagnosis which makes treatment a one stop shop. I am not hyperactive and it’s insulting to lump everyone into one category.
Actually there are three types an da formal diagnosis would specify this. Hyperactive, Inattentive, and Mixed.
They lumped us all in the ADHD diagnosis which makes treatment a one stop shop. I am not hyperactive and it’s insulting to lump everyone into one category.
I’m surprised at the anger and number of baseless and ignorant assertions contained in these comments. Not everyone is “lumped together.” ADHD is separated into distinguished categories of medical diagnoses: ADHD/Inattentive type, ADHD Hyperactive type, and ADHD/Combined type. As a spectrum disorder, there is a broad range of acuity in each individual as well as in the presentation of each symptom. Not everyone will have all symptoms, nor will they have the same degree of each symptom. This is not a fabricated disorder; there are identifiable differences in brain anatomy, and rigorous guidelines involved in neuropsychological evaluation. I imagine as research continues, these categories will be narrowed down further and renamed.
I kind of feel vindicated after reading this article. I’ve known this for years, and have maximized my strengths and the “benefits” from my neurological propensity, i.e. “ADD.”
It’s nice that science has finally caught up with what so many of us have known for so long. Now it’s time to remove the stigma, and amplify the positive characteristics that we have!
I’m a psychologist and apply this practice with my clients diagnosed with ADHD. Acceptance, understanding, strengths-based planning, and behavioral activation. The specifics are tailored to the individual. Nothing magical about it if you start with care and compassion and are willing to put in the effort 🙂
I would like to cuss. How does this info platform expect anyone who is ADHD to be able to filter out all the moving graphics and ads to be able to read this or any other article. This platforms use of distracting ads should should be illegal. A way to opt out of seeing to distractions needs to be allowed.
Ha ha ha, I thought exactly the same thing about the flashing pop up adverts on an article about ADHD, what a joke.
Luckily, as an experienced ADHD sufferer, I read this article using the Brave browser, so I avoided the pop-ups and ads. 🙂
Properly applied, ADHD allows one to sidestep a problem instead of trying to bash your way thru it. Finding a way around a problem uses less mental energy, preventing burnout. I’ve used this for decades without realizing I was doing something others weren’t.
This makes a lot of sense to me. I find myself doing this all the time. I constantly try to prevent problems or just move around them instead of facing them head on. Whenever I try something and it has a bad outcome, I often steer clear from doing it again instead of trying to find new ways to do it without the bad outcomes. Although a majority of the time it also leads to me fully ignoring problems that already exist and need fixing. I have a very hard time finding a good middle ground where I can sidestep/prevent less urgent problems while also being able to concentrate on those that need to be addressed.
Just flow with it, but be careful not to chase the rabbit down the hole. Keep notes of the problem you’re addressing handy, write down the thoughts you have during the process. Oftentimes, the solution will ‘wave’ at you.
i had this article red to me with speachafy (the free voice spacificly) 😊escuxe my speling im also dyslexic
We understand. Thanks for your comment.
I suggest this new perspective is much like a 70’s perspective called accommodation. The client learned to accomodate to situations.
If someone has ADHD and feels like they can’t get a job in typical workplaces… they can look to their strengths to help guide their job search. For instance, if they know they cannot sit at a desk, if movement helps them focus and really feel passionate about what they are doing, they could find a job where you are able to be constantly moving… like athletics, daycare staff, cleaning, or some factory/warehouse work, drivers, etc… I’m sure there are a ton. Instead of feeling like a failure cause they can’t sit at a desk, they can thrive in a field that requires their strengths.
Can’t believe it’s taken them this long to do this research.
Many of us have already identified this and have created our own strategies, not just to get by, but to thrive when necessary.
The frustrating thing is that we can only thrive in a supportive society where our strengths are seen and encouraged.
I had a job I absolutely loved and thrived in with a supervisor who was nothing but supportive until she left and then we got a moron who refused to listen, not encourage our strengths and then despite my having the support of his superior he decided to fire me successfully getting rid of the person that keep speaking up for neurodivergent students. And ironically, this was at a university that preached support of neurodivergence.
Can’t believe how negative and rude all these comments are. I found this article relatable.
Knowing why helps.
Knowing does not mean it cures the problems ADD causes.
Coping strategies or developing habits can help.
People need to learn that not everyone’s mind works the same as theirs.
ADHD is a superpower. I’ve always believed that. Yes, they may struggle to learn in a traditional school but they excel at exploration and curiosity.
I’m a self-taught software engineer. I learned the basic skills to start my career at 15 years old in my bedroom at 2-3am. I love puzzles and development is one interesting puzzle 🙂
These kids just need guidance, support, and space to apply themselves instead of being forced into an institutional funnel.
I also love puzzles but have struggled to decide on a career path. I have tried so many things. I am a late diagnosed (mid-30s) female who has thought about learning software development skills. Would you care to share how you got started?
Everybody with ADHD is different. This article is making generalizations that will make some people with ADHD feel broken because they don’t have these advantages. ADHD is a disability, not a strength. Articles like this just like businesses take advantage of people with disabilities which is really rotten.
The article is commenting on research findings! I completely recognise the findings. Yes, I know the disability aspect, following it ended my career at university. The strengths of ADHD made me a very effective criminal… given a choice, the positives are the ones to cling to. Disability will always undermine.
Finally some common sense
This was one of my main research areas. I always taught that having ADHD was a benefit. These kids, though scatterbrained, thought a million miles a minute and are the ultimate multitaskers. I think the problem is people who can not or will not go with their thoughts and endlessly state the proverbial “why can’t you pay attention.” These folks are fun to have around because they are not dull. A tip for you teachers, get these kids moving. They really don’t do well sitting in a chair all day long. Ultimate torture. Here is an article I had published on the topic. Active Classroom Supporting Students With Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Through Exercise
May 2008Teaching Exceptional Children 40(5):16-22
DOI:10.1177/004005990804000502
Authors:
Could you please travel back in time and reveal this to some of my teachers?
You guys sound like a bunch of pansies. “.. we can only thrive in a supportive society…”
You’re a human being. Your main strength is forward thinking, planning for the future, and adapting.
We have ADHD and have some weaknesses, but everyone’s got BS they’re dealing with.
Man up. Find a way to handle the things you’re typically bad at or lacking in, and use that hyperfocus to excel where you cam
Aw baby boy. Does honey money have his problems too?
One of the obvious benefits of this research is that it provides a responsible (= academic) grounding for treating ADHD and other invisible disabilities [apologies for the word] as presumptive assets. In therapy, it is a reminder to ask first, “what is ADHD good for? What are this person’s strengths and weaknesses?”. This is preferable to asking, “What is wrong with you?” For anyone asking what “support” looks like, this is a start both for those of us with hidden disabilities and those who must live with us & care for us.
Living with this blessing/curse for 50 years, and figured oug it was a super power early on….but of late, control is slipping.
But I enjoyed the ride!
I’ve lived with ADHD my hole life yet never been diagnosed untill now and I’m 43.the struggles and offsets I’ve had to endure though my years feeling out of place with this so perfect world is a mission in its self.but thankfully I am and have been able to look ahead not be downfounded like the majority of people who just except that this is their purpose in life.im Able to not use technology like so many people who rely and believe that this is evolution… As a ADHD I’ve be able to break the years of history into pieces and have looked through all the crap we’ve been told and are still being told by multiple organisations… Well all I can say if we were all ADHD it would be a better world with alot more realistic expectations not living in this world of complete lies and humanitay destruction.good luck to you all I’ll see Only the chosen ones in my next life
Huh
A lot of this depends on some fairly fluid factors. 1. How severe are the symptoms? 2. Has a person with the condition been able to deal with its successfully? 3. If unable to deal with the condition as a person gotten professional help? 4. Has the person been able to adapt when the effects of the condition vary and strengthen duration? 4. Does the condition interfere or continue to interfere negatively with the person’s life? There are probably other things to look for but these are the ones that I look for having dealt with this condition for close to 65 years.
Fuvk all of ya’s I know I’m older and not very educated besides being self taught in which I did pretty good job its sad how sick people really are and take advantage of people and use them to there advantage and agenda in life then when the person asking for help and guidance that has never had real guidance in life and was told all about it push them to the fullest and lies and wants it his way or there’s always a problem it’s sick and I already felt worthless and struggled now everything is my fault right to the funny phone I have that controls everything I do and search people wonder why people get hurt or have problems take some accountability dirtbag…..
Lol what?
Wow… was that one sentence?
Not thrilled about the fact that they didn’t mention that men and women present different ADHD symptoms but it’s about time they see our strengths.
ADHD is my superpower. In IT, you will toae above normal people.
Tower even
Seems that everyone have ADHD now for many excuses
ADHD has helped me find solutions to problems I wasn’t even thinking of. Whilst pondering how certain gravity waves would reveal themselves, I discovered a means to explain how quantum entanglement ‘sends’ information concurrently even when said particles are separated by vast distances. I hadn’t thought about QE for years prior.
I mean I can agree to an extent but, we don’t all have the same traits or symptoms whether they’re positive or negative.
I’m not creative, in fact I lack creativity, so there’s no strength in that for me.
While I hyperfocus I certainly wouldn’t call it a strength when I haven’t showered, eaten or moved my backside for 3 days because my brain decided to hyperfocus on building booknooks. In fact that agitated my cervical stenosis and after 2 weeks caused me untold amounts of pain, even knowing it was likely to happen I couldn’t stop.. Hyperfocus is only good when you have complete control over it.
Being spontaneous has got me into far more trouble than it’s worth and I quit that when I was young. Please someone explain what is a strength in spontaneously spending all your money on a holiday then realising you can’t pay your rent when you get back and consequently being made homeless?
What’s the strength in spontaneously deciding to quit your job and start your own business and realising you have no idea what you’re doing and losing everything?
I’m still waiting for this intuition, as it turns out I’m a terrible judge of character, I’ve got no sense of direction, I’m always the last one to get ‘it’.
And strangely the one thing that I can sort of go with is humour…But.. Yeh, no, it’s not a strength and mostly causes more issues than not. People do not get my dark, sarcastic humour and if I go a day without offending someone then it’s a miracle. I mean it’s a strength for me I suppose because it stops me going insane and actually reduces my anxiety….. But if it’s not acceptable to society then how is anything a strength? Most of our struggles are a direct result of society’s expectations and capitalism, we probably did just fine as hunter gatherers and in small supportive communities (even now neurodivergent kids that are nurtured in small communities do far better than kids in big societies)…. Some of have strengths and some don’t, just like everyone else. But overall adhd is a disability that makes life a daily struggle for many people, insisting things that can cripple people are strengths is no different to saying we have superpowers.
Thanks for sharing this.
Thanks for sharing this and for being vulnerable Fred.
Can we stop calling it ADHD? How about ADH? If we’re looking at areas where people with ADH excel, then wouldn’t “regular” folks be seen as falling short, or “disordered”? Further, given the number of people who “suffer” we might begin to realize there’s been a shift in what’s “normal.” It’s time to move beyond the classifications and start accepting that we all benefit by embracing individual strengths rather than trying to classify and focus on limitations.
” Higher subjective well-being
Better quality of life (across physical, psychological, social, and environmental domains)
Fewer symptoms of anxiety, depression, and stress….”
LOLOLOL! I have major Depression, Severe Anxiety Disorder, and PTSD all from they way I was treated by Neurotypical people for the past 55 years. Do the people who did this study have it themselves?
Now I have the:
Hyperfocus (deep concentration on tasks of interest)
Humor
Creativity
Spontaneity
Intuitiveness
Hyperfocus can be your superpower or your arch nemesis.
They must have interview those low to mid on the spectrum and with only a singular issue. You can have ADHD AND be on the Autism spectrum as well. What a joy that is. Also where there is One learning neurological disorder, there are probably another one hiding in there somewhere. Let’s see, I have ADHD so far up the chart it’s practically off the paper, Dyslexia (reading), Dysgraphia (writing –Yes those things are separate. I managed NOT to have Dyscalculia which is mixing up numbers and difficulty with understand certain maths. I can do Algebra but I cannot do fractions ), Executive Disfunction, and a Learning Disorder Not Otherwise Specified — Which is…my own special thing that they have no idea what to do with. In the 40 years I tried to work, I was fired by all but 2 job because I just didn’t quite ‘fit’. I don’t know what it is about us, but people either adore us or they loath us with every fiber of their being.
there won’t be any single practical application rest assured over science backed mundane suppositional research findings on present categorical abnormalities list of people and treatment process. everytime there is just bombastic relentless shallow fabricated elaboration of scientific journals are bare disclosed, flooded and forced down on readers online to sole scale business revenues rather any support and guidance. opposed to the surface truth of disproportionated wellbeing the chronic self destructive routine related to modern culture and lifestyle of homosapiens as continued self harm adoption to bring none of respite intervals recuperation. worst case outcome is people are conflicted and isolated with shallow and irrational opinions similar to the scholastic faculties misfortuneately !
I have found this discussion of ADHD/ADD totally mesmerizing and would be interested in learning more…especially with 2 in that category in our family!
Yes but does ADHD exist as a disease? No. Are there biomarkers? A pathogen? A unique brain configuration? No.
Is it an arbitrary description of certain difficulties many people have in life? Yes.
Would anyone with or without a diagnosis, that was given an amphetamine suddenly have amazing coffee and energy? Well, yes indeed.
Is the diagnostic line between having ADHD and not arbitrary? Of course.
Did Asperger’s exist until the APA suddenly decided that it didn’t in 2013? Oops. Sorry about that. Was ADHD only a “disorder” of people under 18 until recently? Yes.
Are there life events, societal demands, internet, social media, ACEs, productivity pressures?
Are there ways to change, to beat these problems in life? Of course.
Do we need to hold onto these diagnostic identities. To embrace these labels as if it defines us as broken, as ill or diseased? Do we need this identity, the belonging to the ND movement? Maybe it’s a relief at first, but long term, it’s no way to live.
Coffee=concentration
SI, You’re comment is one of the most articulate I have read among the many baseless, reactive, complaining, misinformed statements frequently spouted in this setting. I applaud you for your ability to make coherent sentences.
ADHD actually has neuroanatomic foundations and is well studied.
What you might be reacting to is all the missteps humanity makes when it is trying to address a problem. With diagnosing mental issues, the general public is almost completely ignorant and foolish, and the highest level of experts often have no idea what they’re doing, and labeling and relabeling. That can be frustrating and definitely erode trust in the public who just wants one perfect answer for everything.
I would agree, the overuse of labels and people’s misuse and misappropriation of diagnoses is problematic.
However, ignoring specific realities and expecting people to just ‘get over it’ is far more detrimental.
I don’t expect to give anyone a free lunch, But I do expect as a society we need to give people tools so that they can go catch their own fish. Instead of beating the crap out of them because they don’t function the way our ignorant short-sighted perceptions expect.
This research shows that if you put certain people in an environment where they are strong, everyone benefits. Let me repeat that… EVERYONE. They are healthier, and by definition much more productive and less of a burden on society.
I was expected to ‘just get over it’ for years by teachers, family members, etc. Didn’t happen. Keeping a notepad nearby and logging all ‘new’ thoughts has helped tremendously, as I am very scatterbrained. The notepad is my focus, so that I can think freely… it’s almost like jazz. Wish I could explain it better.