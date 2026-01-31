97.5% of Women in STEM Feel Like Frauds Despite Their Success

Many people who achieve at high levels carry a private fear that contradicts their outward success. Despite impressive résumés, they worry that others will eventually realize they are not as capable as they appear.

In their own minds, academic honors, professional recognition, and competitive research funding do not reflect ability. Instead, these accomplishments are brushed off as coincidence. The inner narrative insists that success happened only because of timing or chance, not skill or effort.

What Is Impostorism

This experience is known as impostorism, a psychological pattern that is distinct from low self-esteem or depression. According to Binghamton University, State University of New York, psychology researcher Jiyun Elizabeth Shin, impostorism involves persistent self-doubt even in the presence of clear evidence of achievement. Shin is a lecturer who leads the Social Identity & Academic Engagement Laboratory and recently published research on the topic in the journal Social Psychology of Education titled “Impostorism: Prevalence and its relationships with mental health, burnout, dropout consideration, and achievement among graduate women in STEM.”

Her findings highlight just how common these feelings are. Shin’s research shows that 97.5% of women enrolled in STEM graduate programs report experiencing impostor feelings at least at a moderate level. The likelihood appears even higher for those with multiple marginalized identities, including women of color.

“Impostorism is a feeling like being an intellectual fraud even when there is strong evidence of success,” Shin explained. “You believe that other people are overestimating your abilities and intelligence, and you fear that one day you’ll be exposed as incompetent and undeserving of your success.”

Why Success Does Not Feel Earned

Impostorism is rooted in how people interpret their abilities and past accomplishments. Those affected often struggle to accept success as something they earned. Instead, they credit outside factors such as luck or favorable circumstances. This leads to anxiety about future performance and a lingering fear that others will eventually realize they are not as capable or intelligent as they seem.

Although impostorism can affect anyone, certain groups may be especially vulnerable. People from underrepresented or minoritized backgrounds often face additional pressure from negative societal assumptions. In science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, a long-standing stereotype wrongly suggests that women lack the natural intellectual ability required to succeed. These beliefs can make it harder for women to internalize their achievements. Limited representation in these fields can further reinforce feelings of not belonging by repeatedly highlighting society’s doubts.

Mental Health, Burnout, and Dropout Risk

Shin’s study also found clear links between impostorism and well-being. “Findings from my research showed that impostorism predicted poorer overall mental health, greater burnout, and increased consideration of dropout among graduate women in STEM,” she said.

A fixed mindset – the belief that abilities are innate and cannot be improved – is also associated with impostorism. When people see intelligence as unchangeable, challenges can feel like confirmation that they never deserved success. As a result, approaches that encourage more flexible views of ability may help reduce impostor feelings.

Why Talking About Impostor Feelings Matters

Even though impostorism is common among high achievers, many people hesitate to talk about it. Keeping these concerns private can deepen feelings of isolation and stress. Open conversations may play an important role in coping with impostor feelings and protecting mental and emotional health.

“More research is needed to better identify strategies to reduce impostor experiences, but social support may be helpful in reducing impostor fears,” Shin said.

Reference: “Impostorism: prevalence and its relationships with mental health, burnout, dropout consideration, and achievement among graduate women in STEM” by Jiyun Elizabeth L. Shin, 17 June 2025, Social Psychology of Education.

DOI: 10.1007/s11218-025-10090-0

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