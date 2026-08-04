A Daily Multivitamin May Help Older Adults Stay Active

A daily multivitamin may offer older adults a simple way to support everyday function and independence.

Maintaining the ability to handle ordinary tasks without severe symptoms is an important part of quality of life in later years. New research suggests that taking a daily multivitamin may help older adults preserve that everyday level of functioning.

After 3 years, adults who received a multivitamin scored significantly better on measures of functional health than participants who received a placebo. The researchers said the results indicate that multivitamins may support daily functioning by helping protect cognitive abilities, while potentially contributing to better circulation and physical endurance.

A Focus on Everyday Function

“What makes this work unique is our focus on functional health, how people actually feel and function in their daily lives—rather than just the prevention of major diseases,” said Bayu B. Bekele, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at the Georgia Prevention Institute of the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. “For older adults, these findings suggest that a daily multivitamin could be a helpful, low-risk addition to a healthy lifestyle to support physical well-being as they age, although it is not a substitute for a good diet or exercise.”

Bekele presented the results at NUTRITION 2026, the American Society for Nutrition’s flagship annual meeting. The research was conducted with Yanbin Dong, MD, PhD, Regents’ Professor of Medicine and Director of the Georgia Prevention Institute of the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

Study Included More Than 16,000 Older Adults

The team examined information from more than 16,000 adults aged 60 years and older who took part in the COcoa Supplement Multivitamins Outcomes Study (COSMOS). Participants were randomly assigned to receive a daily multivitamin, a cocoa extract supplement, both supplements, or neither. Placebos were given to the control group and to participants who received only one of the two supplements.

At the end of 3 years, people assigned to the multivitamin group reported significantly better functional health than those in the placebo group. Their results were measured using the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire.

The most notable improvements appeared in symptom burden and the clinical summary score. The clinical summary score combines measurements of symptom burden and physical ability.

Possible Benefits for Daily Activities

“Multivitamin use supporting heart health and overall physical function may help maintain the ability to perform everyday activities such as dressing, bathing, walking, climbing stairs, jogging or hurrying, and completing household chores. These benefits may be particularly relevant for individuals experiencing fatigue, shortness of breath, or swelling in the feet, which can limit daily functioning,” said Bekele.

The cocoa extract supplement did not produce a significant change in functional health scores across the full study population. However, it was associated with a significant benefit among participants with congestive heart failure.

Anyone considering a new supplement should first speak with a doctor.

Findings Are Still Preliminary

Bekele presented the research on Monday, July 27, during the Vitamins and Minerals Oral Session in the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

Meeting: NUTRITION 2026

The study was supported by National Institutes of Health grant HL157665.

Abstracts presented at NUTRITION 2026 were reviewed and selected by a committee of experts. However, they generally have not completed the same peer review process required for publication in a scientific journal. The findings should therefore be treated as preliminary until they appear in a peer-reviewed publication.

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