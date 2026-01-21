ADHD Isn’t Just About Attention. It May Affect Lifelong Health

Children with ADHD traits are more likely to face physical health problems and disability in midlife, according to one of the largest long-term studies to date.

Children who show signs of ADHD at age 10 are more likely to face physical health problems and health-related disability by age 46 than those without these traits, according to research led by University College London (UCL) and the University of Liverpool.

The researchers say the results likely reflect a combination of health risks associated with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and the way society responds to people with ADHD over the course of adulthood.

Published in JAMA Network Open, the study is one of the largest and longest follow-up investigations to examine how childhood ADHD traits relate to physical health later in life.

A Growing Body of Evidence on Lifelong Health Risks

Senior author Professor Joshua Stott (UCL Psychology & Language Sciences) said: “Here we have added to the concerning evidence base that people with ADHD are more likely to experience worse health than average across their lifespan.

“People with ADHD can thrive with the right support, but this is often lacking, both due to a shortage of tailored support services but also because ADHD remains underdiagnosed, particularly in people in midlife and older, with needs unaddressed.”

How ADHD Affects Daily Life

ADHD is linked to differences in attention, along with increased hyperactivity or impulsivity. Many people with ADHD have high energy and can focus intensely on activities that interest them, but they may struggle to stay engaged with routine or repetitive tasks.

These challenges can affect planning, time management, and impulse control. Over time, this can make school and work more difficult, increasing the likelihood of long-term social and economic challenges.

ADHD begins in childhood, and although it is increasingly recognized as a condition that often continues into adulthood, adults in the UK receive less treatment than those in other high-income countries. Support services also remain limited.

Tracking Health From Childhood to Midlife

To explore long-term outcomes, the researchers analyzed data from 10,930 participants in the UCL-led 1970 British Cohort Study, which has followed individuals from birth into middle age.

ADHD traits were measured using behavior questionnaires completed by parents and teachers when participants were 10 years old. This assessment was used regardless of whether a formal ADHD diagnosis had ever been made.

Higher Rates of Chronic Illness and Disability

The study found that participants with higher levels of ADHD traits in childhood were more likely to report multiple physical health conditions by age 46. They had 14% higher odds of reporting two or more conditions such as migraine, back problems, cancer, epilepsy, or diabetes.

Among those with elevated ADHD traits at age 10, 42% reported having at least two physical health problems in midlife, compared with 37% of those with lower ADHD trait scores.

They were also more likely to report physical health-related disability (reporting having problems with work or other daily activities as a result of their physical health) by age 46.

Possible Explanations for the Health Gap

Further analysis suggested that poorer physical health outcomes were partly linked to higher rates of mental health problems, increased body mass index, and higher smoking rates among people with ADHD.

Previous research has also shown that people with ADHD are more likely to experience major life stressors, social exclusion, and delays in accessing preventive care, medical screening, and treatment.

The researchers found that the association between childhood ADHD traits and physical health-related disability appeared stronger in women than in men.

Professor Stott added: “All of these potential explanatory factors align with the fact that ADHD makes impulse control more difficult, the need for instant gratification and reward more intense, and is also associated with worse mental health in part due to the social disadvantage people with ADHD face.”

Broader Implications for Public Health

A separate study published last year by the same research team reported a possible reduction in life expectancy among adults diagnosed with ADHD, although that finding was not part of the current research.

Lead author Dr. Amber John, who began the study at UCL before moving to the University of Liverpool, emphasized the importance of context: “It’s important to note that people with ADHD are a diverse group, with a range of different strengths and experiences, and most will lead long, healthy lives.

“However, many face significant barriers to timely diagnosis and appropriate support. This is important because providing the right support for and meeting the needs of people with ADHD can help to improve their physical and mental health outcomes.

“Additionally, public health strategies should consider the needs of people with ADHD, such as by making screening programs and ongoing health monitoring more accessible for people with ADHD.”

Reference: “Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Traits in Childhood and Physical Health in Midlife” by Joshua Stott, Elizabeth O’Nions, Lucy Corrigan, Joanne Cotton, Warren James Donnellan, Danielle Nimmons, Henry Shelford, Céline El Baou, Gavin R. Stewart, Rachael W. Cheung, Roopal Desai, Douglas G. J. McKechnie, Aphrodite Eshetu, Rob Saunders, Jae Won Suh, William Mandy, Darya Gaysina, Philip Asherson, Jessica Agnew-Blais and Amber John, 21 January 2026, JAMA Network Open.

DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.54802

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