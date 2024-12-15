Astronaut Armor: Next-Gen AstroRad Vest Shields Against Deadly Solar Radiation

The AstroRad vest, developed by StemRad and Lockheed Martin, protects astronauts from solar radiation, combining mobility and safety. Tested extensively on the ISS and during Artemis I, it uses high-density polymers to safeguard vital organs.

The latest issue of Upward, the official magazine of the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, features the AstroRad vest—a groundbreaking wearable technology designed to protect astronauts from harmful solar radiation during deep-space missions. Developed through a partnership between StemRad and Lockheed Martin, the vest has been extensively tested aboard the ISS, resulting in major improvements in both design and functionality.

NASA astronaut Kayla Barron, who evaluated the vest on the ISS, describes it in Upward as “like a gravity blanket in space,” noting the balance it aims to strike between protection and mobility. She emphasized the importance of custom-fit wearable solutions for astronauts, calling the AstroRad vest “an elegant solution to a challenging engineering problem.”

Advancements in Radiation Protection Technology

The AstroRad vest employs high-density polymers to selectively shield vital organs most vulnerable to radiation exposure, addressing cancer and radiation sickness risks. Insights from the ISS National Lab-sponsored investigation enabled StemRad and partners to improve the vest’s ergonomics and functionality, advancing efforts toward safer deep-space exploration.

Oren Milstein, CEO at StemRad, highlighted the significance of leveraging the microgravity environment: “It allowed us to test the vest in a real space environment and laid the groundwork for other collaborations and tests, where we could take the concept even further.”

Impact and Future of AstroRad in Space Exploration

The vest’s development involved extensive collaboration, with engineer Kat Coderre, deputy manager for deep space exploration advanced programs at Lockheed Martin, referring to the process as a “vest saga.” By utilizing the ISS National Lab, the team obtained invaluable feedback for refining the design for long-duration wear during solar particle events.

The vest was also tested during the Artemis I mission, furthering its role in advancing human space exploration. AstroRad represents a critical advancement in astronaut safety, paving the way for deeper space exploration.

To learn more about AstroRad’s development and testing onboard the space station, read the Upward feature “Armor for Astronauts.”

