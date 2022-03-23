Astronauts Raja Chari & Matthias Maurer Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station [Watch Live]

NASA astronaut Raja Chari and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer are conducting a spacewalk on Wednesday, March 23 to install new hoses on the International Space Station’s Radiator Beam Valve Module, which helps regulate the station’s temperature. Chari and Maurer will also install a power and data cable on the station’s Bartolomeo science platform, replace an external camera, and conduct other upgrades to station hardware.

Wednesday’s spacewalk is expected to begin around 8:50 a.m. EDT (12:50 UTC) and take about six-and-a-half hours. This spacewalk will be the second of Chari’s career and the first for Maurer.

NASA Television coverage of today’s spacewalk with NASA astronaut Raja Chari and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer is now underway and also is available on the NASA app, the Space Station blog, and the agency’s website.

