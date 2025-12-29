Astronomers Overturn Decades-Old Theory About How Stars Spread Life’s Ingredients

New observations of a nearby red giant star suggest that a long-standing explanation for how giant stars spread life’s essential elements through the galaxy may be incomplete.

Starlight pushing on grains of stardust may not be strong enough to launch the intense winds that flow from giant stars and carry life forming elements across the Milky Way.

That is the takeaway from a new study by researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, based on observations of the red giant star R Doradus. The findings call into question a decades-old explanation for how the atoms needed for life become widely distributed in space.

“We thought we had a good idea of how the process worked. It turns out we were wrong. For us as scientists, that’s the most exciting result,” says Theo Khouri, astronomer at Chalmers and joint leader of the study.

Understanding how these winds are launched matters because red giant stars help supply the galaxy with key chemical elements. For many years, scientists have proposed that the winds begin when the star’s light presses outward on freshly formed dust grains.

This idea has been used to explain how red giants release carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, and other ingredients tied to future planets and life. The new measurements of R Doradus suggest that this mechanism may not be enough on its own.

Red giant stars represent a late stage in the life of stars similar to the Sun, marked by cooler surface temperatures and greatly expanded sizes.

During this phase, they shed vast amounts of gas and dust through steady stellar winds, supplying the space between stars with the basic materials needed to form new planets and, eventually, life. Even with their central role in cosmic recycling, scientists have not yet reached a clear understanding of what actually powers these outflows.

A Closer Look at R Doradus

Astronomers studying the nearby red giant star R Doradus have discovered that the dust grains surrounding the star are extremely small. Their analysis shows that these particles cannot be pushed outward by the star’s light with enough force to break free into interstellar space.

The study, led by researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, is published in the scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

“Using the world’s best telescopes, we can now make detailed observations of the closest giant stars. R Doradus is a favourite target of ours – it’s bright, nearby, and typical of the most common type of red giant”, says Theo Khouri. “

The team observed R Doradus using the Sphere instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope, measuring light reflected by dust grains in a region roughly the size of our Solar System. By analysing polarised light at different wavelengths, the researchers determined the size and composition of the grains, finding them consistent with common forms of stardust such as silicates and alumina.

The observations were then combined with advanced computer simulations that model how starlight interacts with dust.

“For the first time, we were able to carry out stringent tests of whether these dust grains can feel a strong enough push from the star’s light”, says Thiébaut Schirmer.

When Starlight Falls Short

The push of starlight is not enough, the team was surprised to find. The grains surrounding R Doradus are typically only about one ten-thousandth of a millimetre across — far too small for starlight alone to drive the star’s wind into space.

“Dust is definitely present, and it is illuminated by the star,” says Thiébaut Schirmer. “But it simply doesn’t provide enough force to explain what we see.”

The findings point to other, more complex processes playing a major role. The team has previously used the ALMA telescope to capture images of enormous bubbles rising and falling on the surface of R Doradus.

“Even though the simplest explanation doesn’t work, there are exciting alternatives to explore,” says Wouter Vlemmings, professor at Chalmers and co-author of the study. “Giant convective bubbles, stellar pulsations, or dramatic episodes of dust formation could all help explain how these winds are launched.”

More about the star

R Doradus is a red giant star located only 180 light years from Earth in the southern hemisphere constellation of Dorado, the Swordfish. Born with a mass similar to the Sun’s, it is now nearing the end of its life. It’s an example of an AGB star (AGB = asymptotic giant branch).

Such stars lose their outer layers to interstellar space in the form of dense stellar winds made of gas and dust. R Doradus loses the equivalent of a third of the Earth’s mass every decade. Other similar stars can lose mass hundreds or thousands of times faster. In the distant future, several billion years from now, the Sun is expected to become a star just like R Doradus.

Reference: “An empirical view of the extended atmosphere and inner envelope of the asymptotic giant branch star R Doradus – II. Constraining the dust properties with radiative transfer modelling” by Thiebaut Schirmer, Theo Khouri, Wouter Vlemmings, Gunnar Nyman, Matthias Maercker, Ramlal Unnikrishnan, Behzad Bojnordi Arbab, Kirsten K. Knudsen and Susanne Aalto, 27 November 2025, Astronomy & Astrophysics.

DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202556884

The research was carried out as part of the cross-disciplinary project “The origin and fate of dust in our Universe” funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation as a collaboration between researchers at Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg.

The team used the instrument Sphere (Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet REsearch) on the Very Large Telescope (VLT), located at the Paranal Observatory in Chile. The VLT is operated by ESO, the European Southern Observatory. Sweden is one of ESO’s 16 member states.

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