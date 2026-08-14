Scientists Say This Simple Habit Could Lead to a Happier Marriage

A simple walk together could help couples communicate better, feel closer, and handle disagreements more effectively.

New research from Brigham Young University found that young married couples who were physically active together tended to report better communication, stronger conflict resolution, and less marital stress. The association was stronger for shared exercise than for working out alone.

The study, recently published in Family Relations, analyzed survey data from nearly 1,700 married couples taking part in the nationally representative Couple Relationships and Transition Experiences (CREATE) study. The long-running BYU project has followed newly married couples across the United States for more than a decade.

Exercise Together, Communicate Better

BYU School of Family Life professor Jeremy Yorgason conducted the research with Ashlyn Hiatt Mildenhall, who began working on the project as an undergraduate researcher at BYU.

“Our findings suggest that conjoint exercise facilitates, in a small but significant way, the ability to resolve conflict peacefully,” Yorgason said. “People reported more positive outcomes in communication and conflict resolution when they exercised together.”

The researchers compared exercise done individually with physical activity couples did together, then examined how each related to communication, conflict resolution, and marital stress.

Exercise in general was associated with healthier relationships, but the pattern was consistently stronger when spouses participated together.

“About 60% of husbands and wives in the sample said they exercised, but only about a third exercised together,” Yorgason said. “That means about half the people who exercise are not exercising with their spouse. While the impact is not necessarily large, it is very consistent, which gives me confidence that it is influencing relationships in some meaningful way.”

Why Walking Stands Out

One activity stood out for its simplicity: walking.

It was the most commonly reported form of exercise couples did together, and it may offer a clue to why shared physical activity was so closely tied to communication. Unlike many workouts that demand constant concentration or make conversation difficult, walking naturally leaves room to talk.

“Out of all three outcomes, exercise had the biggest impact on communication,” Mildenhall said. “That’s why it was interesting that walking was the number one reported exercise. It naturally provides opportunities to communicate.”

Couples who exercised together were also more likely to report that their spouse listened to them and made them feel heard and supported. Those everyday interactions could help explain the links researchers observed between shared activity and healthier ways of handling disagreements.

Shared Activities May Strengthen Relationships

The findings fit with a broader body of relationship research suggesting that what couples do with their shared time can matter. Studies have found that participating together in enjoyable or novel activities can increase feelings of closeness and relationship satisfaction.

Yorgason has also studied exercise and marriage in older couples. Earlier research published in Family Relations examined the marital benefits of individual and shared exercise among older spouses, while the new study extends the question to young married couples.

The findings point to a relatively accessible way for couples to create more time together. A shared workout does not have to involve a gym membership, specialized equipment, or an elaborate routine. For many couples, it could be as simple as going for a walk.

Reference: “Conjoint Exercise among young married couples: Exploring associations with couple conflict, conflict resolution, and communication” by Ashlyn Mildenhall, Matthew L. Núñez and Jeremy Yorgason, 5 August 2026, Family Relations.

DOI: 10.1111/fare.70260

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