Blood Sugar Could Be Secretly Sabotaging Your Brain, Even if You Don’t Have Diabetes

Baycrest research shows high blood sugar negatively affects brain health in non-diabetic individuals, especially older adults and women.

A study conducted by Baycrest revealed that elevated blood sugar levels might negatively affect brain health, even in individuals who do not have diabetes. Although the relationship between blood sugar and brain health is well-established in people with diabetes, Baycrest is the first to investigate this link in those without the condition.

“Our results show that even if someone does not have a diabetes diagnosis, their blood sugar may already be high enough to be negatively impacting their brain health,” said Dr. Jean Chen, senior author on the study and Senior Scientist at the Rotman Research Institute, part of the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education (BARE). “Blood sugar exists on a spectrum – it isn’t a black and white categorization of healthy or unhealthy.”

The study was recently published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging and examined 146 healthy adults aged 18 and older. For each individual, researchers analyzed blood sugar, brain activity using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans and heart rate variability through electrocardiogram (ECG) readings.

“The findings highlight the importance of managing your blood sugar through healthy diet and exercise, not only for your body but also for your brain,” said Dr. Chen, who is also Baycrest’s Canada Research Chair in Neuroimaging of Aging and Professor of Biomedical Physics at the University of Toronto. “It’s also important to get regular checkups and to work with a healthcare provider, especially if you have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes.

Main study findings

Higher blood sugar was associated with decreased connections in brain networks. These networks play a crucial role in all aspects of cognition including memory, attention, and emotion regulation.

The effect was stronger in older adults, but it was present across all ages; older adults generally had higher blood sugar than younger adults.

The effect was also stronger in women than in men.

In addition, there was a link between higher blood sugar and lower heart rate variability – that is, the beat-to-beat change in an individual’s heart rate. Previous research indicates that higher heart-rate variability is associated with better brain health.

In future work, the researchers could further investigate how to improve brain function by changing heart-rate variability, which is an easier target for intervention than blood sugar, especially in non-diabetic individuals.

Reference: “The associations among glycemic control, heart variability, and autonomic brain function in healthy individuals: Age- and sex-related differences” by Jeffrey X. Yu, Ahmad Hussein, Linda Mah and J. Jean Chen, 23 May 2024, Neurobiology of Aging.

DOI: 10.1016/j.neurobiolaging.2024.05.007

This study was conducted using data from the Leipzig Study for Mind-Body-Emotion Interactions (LEMON) dataset. It was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

