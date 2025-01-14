According to Scientists, This Type of Fat Could Help You Lose Weight and Live Longer

The researchers hypothesize that brown adipose tissue (BAT) offers protection against compromised healthy longevity, including conditions such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and decreased exercise tolerance.

A new research perspective published in Aging explores the impact of brown adipose tissue (BAT) on exercise endurance and healthy aging. Conducted by researchers Dorothy E. Vatner, Jie Zhang, and Stephen F. Vatner from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, the study examines how BAT—a unique type of fat that burns calories to produce heat—contributes to overall health.

Unlike white fat, which stores energy, brown fat increases body warmth and enhances metabolism. The researchers suggest that this metabolic activity may also offer protection against obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

BAT’s Direct Impact on Exercise Performance

This research perspective highlights key findings from multiple studies on BAT. While most studies have shown that exercise regulates BAT activation and increases BAT density, relatively few have demonstrated that BAT itself can directly increase exercise performance.

One notable example involves RGS14 knockout mice, a genetically modified group known for their longer lifespan. When BAT from these mice was transplanted into regular mice, the recipients displayed improved running endurance just three days after the transplant. In contrast, brown fat from non-modified mice took much longer to produce similar improvements.

These findings highlight the unique properties of BAT in enhancing physical performance. The researchers emphasized also that BAT improves blood circulation and reduces cellular stress, which may help combat age-related muscle loss, fatigue, and metabolic decline.

The authors suggest that treatments designed to mimic the benefits of brown fat could lead to innovative approaches for improving energy levels, maintaining a healthy weight, and supporting heart health.

“​​In view of the ability of BAT to mediate healthful longevity and enhance exercise performance, it is likely that a pharmaceutical analog of BAT will become a novel therapeutic modality.”

In conclusion, continued research on this topic may lead to the development of promising new therapies that help older adults live more active lives while reducing the risk of chronic age-related conditions.

Reference: “Brown adipose tissue enhances exercise performance and healthful longevity” by Dorothy E. Vatner, Jie Zhang and Stephen F. Vatner, 18 December 2024, Aging.

DOI: 10.18632/aging.206179

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.