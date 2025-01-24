Popular Weight Loss Drugs Could Affect Your Behavior: Scientists Conduct Genetic Investigation

A study on GLP1RA medications found that behavioral side effects likely do not result from direct action on GLP1R.
Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), widely used medications for managing type 2 diabetes and obesity, have recently gained attention for their rising popularity as weight loss drugs. However, these medications have been associated with behavioral side effects. A large population-based study published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism explored whether specific genetic variants could help explain these effects.
GLP-1RAs work by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, which regulates insulin secretion, blood glucose levels, and feelings of satiety. The GLP-1 hormone binds to the GLP1R receptor located on cells in the brain and pancreas.
In the study, researchers analyzed common genetic variations in the GLP1R gene across diverse populations, including 408,774 individuals of white British ancestry, 50,314 of white European ancestry, 7,667 South Asians, 10,437 of multiple ancestries, and 7,641 African-Caribbean individuals.
Variants in the GLP1R gene had consistent associations with cardiometabolic traits (body mass index, blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes) across ancestries. GLP1R variants were also linked with risk-taking behavior, mood instability, chronic pain, and anxiety in most ancestries, but the results were less consistent. The genetic variants influencing cardiometabolic traits were separate from those influencing behavioral changes and separate from those influencing expression levels of the GLP1R gene.
Behavioral Effects and GLP1R Variants
The findings suggest that any observed behavioral changes with GLP1RA are likely not acting directly through GLP1R.
“Whilst it is not possible to directly compare genetic findings to the effects of a drug, our results suggest that behavioral changes are unlikely to be a direct result of the GLPRAs. Exactly how these indirect effects are occurring is currently unclear,” said corresponding author Rona J. Strawbridge, PhD, of the University of Glasgow, in the UK.
Reference: “Association of GLP1R locus with mental ill-health endophenotypes and cardiometabolic traits: A trans-ancestry study in UK Biobank” by Madeleine M. E. Hayman, Waneisha Jones, Alisha Aman, Joey Ward, Jana Anderson, Donald M. Lyall, Jill P. Pell, Naveed Sattar, Paul Welsh and Rona J. Strawbridge, 22 January 2025, Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.
DOI: 10.1111/dom.16178
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This is true! It happened to me. I lost weight but my mood swings were horrific. My attitude changed alot after going through different mgs of the injections. The higher you go the worse my attitude got. This should of been discovered when doing trials with it!
Would you say the results were worth the side effects? I hope it gets better for you.
Lisa, you are so right, you became very difficult to be around on Tuesday & Thursday mornings. Your farting had gotten out of hand and unfair to the rest of us.
I see that your treatment made you a lot of fun at parties
Remember you are basically taking a form of speed . Number one Biggest side effect is irrablity. Did you not read the lable before you took it. Or maybe you are taking more then you need . Some meds build up in your system and you may need less until your not edgy. God bless you and all who read this.
These medications are nothing like “speed.” They are not stimulant weight loss drugs like phentermine.
Agree, nothing like speed, in fact they made me super tired at first.
These are not speed or anything like that. I would advise those without medical degrees, advanced pharmaceutical degrees or chemistry degrees to not make statements that could harm another.
GLP1s are not stimulants. People really need to do their research before commenting about health issues. Not all weight loss drugs are Fen Fen.
Well my eyesight got better. True story.
NOT “SPEED”….Good grief people, obviously you do not understand what these drugs do. I’ve been an RN for almost 40 years and have a double Masters in Nursing and Public Health. Please keep your “opinions” to yourself
NOT “SPEED”…obviously you do not understand what these drugs do. I’ve been an RN for almost 40 years and have a double Masters in Nursing and Public Health. Please keep your “opinions” to yourself