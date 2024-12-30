Breakthrough in Pain Relief: Scientists Unveil a Safer, Non-Addictive Approach

NUS researchers found that deuterated water (D₂O) reduces pain by modulating the TRPV1 ion channel, offering a non-addictive alternative to conventional painkillers.
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS), in partnership with Peking University, China, have uncovered new insights into the TRPV1 (transient receptor potential vanilloid 1) ion channel and its role in pain perception. Their findings demonstrate how solvent molecules can influence pain signals, paving the way for potential development of safer, non-addictive pain management strategies.
Effective pain management is vital for improving quality of life and overall well-being. The TRPV1 ion channel, which plays a key role in detecting pain, expands its pore when activated, enabling ions and larger molecules to pass through. However, the ability of water molecules to permeate the TRPV1 channel has remained uncertain.
Innovative Nanoprobe Tracks Water Dynamics
To address this, the research team led by Professor Xiaogang Liu from the NUS Department of Chemistry developed an upconversion nanoprobe capable of distinguishing between ordinary water (H₂O) and deuterated water (D₂O). This advanced technology enabled real-time tracking of water dynamics at both the single-cell and single-molecule levels. The study showed that when D₂O passed through the TRPV1 channel, it suppressed pain signal transmission and achieved effective analgesia. This research was conducted in collaboration with Professor Chang Chao from Peking University and National Innovation Institute of Defense Technology, China, and also with Assistant Professor Zhuang Bilin when she was with Yale-NUS College.
The findings were published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering on 21 November 2024.
Administering D₂O to pre-clinical models, the team successfully reduced both acute and chronic inflammatory pain transmission without affecting other neurological responses. This solvent-mediated analgesia mechanism provides an effective, biocompatible, and non-addictive alternative to traditional pain medications, circumventing issues related to drug dependency and tolerance.
Prof Liu said, “This discovery not only expands the scientific understanding of TRPV1 functionality but also opens new avenues for pain management. The research team aims to further explore the effects of D₂O on other ion channels, potentially applying this mechanism to treat neurological conditions and other medical challenges.”
“The solvent-mediated analgesia mechanism represents an innovative breakthrough in pain relief, potentially driving the development of safer, non-addictive pain therapies for clinical use,” added Prof Liu.
Reference: “Solvent-mediated analgesia via the suppression of water permeation through TRPV1 ion channels” by Yuxia Liu, Yuanyuan He, Jiahuan Tong, Shengyang Guo, Xinyu Zhang, Zichao Luo, Linlin Sun, Chao Chang, Bilin Zhuang and Xiaogang Liu, 21 November 2024, Nature Biomedical Engineering.
DOI: 10.1038/s41551-024-01288-2
It isn’t a device, it’s a liquid: diluted heavy water, deuterium oxide.
Since it’s only diluted deuterium oxide, the deuterium counterpart of H₂O, it’s already ready for the public. Isowater, Sigma-Aldrich, and others sell the stuff. The question is getting it retail in small quantities.
Depending on the medical efficacy of the thing, there may soon be a black market in diluted D₂O. As for safety, it should be OK for long-term use in concentrations <10%.
First thing first, I’m always highly suspect of any claims coming out of China regardless of medical, technical, military or anything else. China is the poster child for smoke and mirrors. I noticed there was no information about how it is actually used. It’s not going to be oral or topical which leaves injection into the spinal areas of the patient. I’ve heard these same claims over and over and over and over by other doctors and in every single case the relief was short term to non existent. Every time I see my doctor, which is once a month, it’s a barrage of “this implanted device will relieve your pain” or this other device or these injections or whatever the next flavor of the month is and the only constant in this whole thing is that whatever it is will cost more money than I have and won’t do anything to reduce pain. No way I’m buying into this Chinese medical-babble until it’s peer reviewed and tested by Western medical researchers and even then the odds that it works are close to zip.
