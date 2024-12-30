Breakthrough in Pain Relief: Scientists Unveil a Safer, Non-Addictive Approach

NUS researchers found that deuterated water (D₂O) reduces pain by modulating the TRPV1 ion channel, offering a non-addictive alternative to conventional painkillers.

Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS), in partnership with Peking University, China, have uncovered new insights into the TRPV1 (transient receptor potential vanilloid 1) ion channel and its role in pain perception. Their findings demonstrate how solvent molecules can influence pain signals, paving the way for potential development of safer, non-addictive pain management strategies.

Effective pain management is vital for improving quality of life and overall well-being. The TRPV1 ion channel, which plays a key role in detecting pain, expands its pore when activated, enabling ions and larger molecules to pass through. However, the ability of water molecules to permeate the TRPV1 channel has remained uncertain.

Innovative Nanoprobe Tracks Water Dynamics

To address this, the research team led by Professor Xiaogang Liu from the NUS Department of Chemistry developed an upconversion nanoprobe capable of distinguishing between ordinary water (H₂O) and deuterated water (D₂O). This advanced technology enabled real-time tracking of water dynamics at both the single-cell and single-molecule levels. The study showed that when D₂O passed through the TRPV1 channel, it suppressed pain signal transmission and achieved effective analgesia. This research was conducted in collaboration with Professor Chang Chao from Peking University and National Innovation Institute of Defense Technology, China, and also with Assistant Professor Zhuang Bilin when she was with Yale-NUS College.

The findings were published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering on 21 November 2024.

Administering D₂O to pre-clinical models, the team successfully reduced both acute and chronic inflammatory pain transmission without affecting other neurological responses. This solvent-mediated analgesia mechanism provides an effective, biocompatible, and non-addictive alternative to traditional pain medications, circumventing issues related to drug dependency and tolerance.

Prof Liu said, “This discovery not only expands the scientific understanding of TRPV1 functionality but also opens new avenues for pain management. The research team aims to further explore the effects of D₂O on other ion channels, potentially applying this mechanism to treat neurological conditions and other medical challenges.”

“The solvent-mediated analgesia mechanism represents an innovative breakthrough in pain relief, potentially driving the development of safer, non-addictive pain therapies for clinical use,” added Prof Liu.

Reference: “Solvent-mediated analgesia via the suppression of water permeation through TRPV1 ion channels” by Yuxia Liu, Yuanyuan He, Jiahuan Tong, Shengyang Guo, Xinyu Zhang, Zichao Luo, Linlin Sun, Chao Chang, Bilin Zhuang and Xiaogang Liu, 21 November 2024, Nature Biomedical Engineering.

DOI: 10.1038/s41551-024-01288-2

