Cannabis and Chronic Nerve Pain: The Results Aren’t What Many Expect

A comprehensive review of clinical trials finds little convincing evidence that cannabis-based medicines provide real relief for chronic nerve pain.

An updated Cochrane review reports that there is still no clear evidence showing cannabis-based medicines provide meaningful relief for people with chronic neuropathic pain. Despite growing interest in these treatments, the available research does not support their effectiveness compared with a placebo.

Why Patients With Nerve Pain Look for Alternatives

Chronic neuropathic pain develops as a result of nerve damage and is often difficult to manage. Standard medications offer significant relief to only a small share of patients, which has increased interest in alternative approaches such as cannabis-based medicines. These treatments may include herbal cannabis or specific compounds taken from the plant, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and are delivered through inhalation, mouth sprays, tablets, creams, or patches applied to the skin.

How the Evidence Was Reviewed

To evaluate whether these treatments work, researchers analyzed 21 clinical trials involving more than 2,100 adults. In each study, cannabis-based medicines were compared with placebo treatments over periods ranging from two to 26 weeks.

The products examined fell into three main categories. Some contained mostly THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis. Others were primarily made up of cannabidiol (CBD), a compound that does not cause intoxication. A third group included products with roughly equal amounts of THC and CBD.

Findings Show Limited Benefit Over Placebo

Across all three categories, the review found no high-quality evidence that cannabis-based medicines reduced neuropathic pain more effectively than placebo. Although some patients using products that combined THC and CBD reported small improvements, these changes were not large enough to be considered clinically meaningful.

Side Effects and Gaps in Safety Data

The reporting of side effects varied widely between trials, which limited confidence in the safety findings. Overall certainty about adverse effects was rated as low to very low for all types of cannabis-based medicines. Products containing THC were linked to higher rates of symptoms such as dizziness and drowsiness, along with a possible increase in the number of participants who stopped treatment because of side effects.

Researchers Call for Better Quality Studies

“We need larger, well-designed studies with a treatment duration of at least 12 weeks that include people with comorbid physical illnesses and mental health conditions to fully understand the benefits and harms of cannabis-based medicines,” said Winfried Häuser, clinician and lead author, from Technische Universität München and Medical Center Pain Medicine and Mental Health Saarbrücken. “At present, the quality of most of the trials is too poor to draw firm conclusions.”

The authors conclude that the current evidence remains weak and uncertain, highlighting the need for higher-quality research before cannabis-based medicines can be recommended for chronic neuropathic pain.

Reference: “Cannabis‐based medicines for chronic neuropathic pain in adults” by Gülay Ateş, Patrick Welsch, Petra Klose, Tudor Phillips, Britta Lambers, Winfried Häuser and Lukas Radbruch, 19 January 2026, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.

DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD012182.pub3

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.