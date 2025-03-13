Scientists Just Found a THC-Free Cannabis Compound That May Replace Opioids

Terpenes from cannabis may relieve chronic pain without THC’s psychoactive effects.
Researchers found that certain terpenes significantly reduced fibromyalgia and post-surgical pain in animal studies, with geraniol showing the most promise.
Terpenes: A Potential Breakthrough for Pain Relief
Terpenes from the Cannabis sativa plant may offer a promising new approach to treating fibromyalgia and post-surgical pain, according to research from the University of Arizona Health Sciences, published in Pharmacological Reports.
This study builds on earlier research led by Dr. John Streicher, a member of the Comprehensive Center for Pain & Addiction, which demonstrated the pain-relieving effects of terpenes in models of inflammation and chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain.
Targeting Chronic Pain Over Acute Pain
“Our research is showing that terpenes are not a good option for reducing acute pain resulting from an injury, such as stubbing your toe or touching a hot stove; however, we are seeing significant reductions in pain when terpenes are used for chronic or pathological pain,” said Streicher, who is a professor in the U of A College of Medicine – Tucson’s Department of Pharmacology. “This study was the first to investigate the impact of terpenes in preclinical models of fibromyalgia and post-operative pain and expand the scope of potential pain-relieving treatments using terpenes.”
Terpenes, the natural compounds responsible for plants’ distinct aromas and flavors, provide a potential alternative for pain relief without the psychoactive effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Testing Terpenes: The Four Key Players
Streicher and the research team tested four terpenes found in moderate to high levels in Cannabis sativa: geraniol, linalool, beta-caryophyllene, and alpha-humulene.
They found that each of the terpenes resulted in high levels of pain relief in mouse models of post-operative pain and fibromyalgia. Geraniol provided the most significant level of pain relief, followed by linalool, beta-caryophyllene, and alpha-humulene.
A Promising New Approach for Fibromyalgia
“With fibromyalgia, there isn’t much understanding of what the pain state is, and there are not a lot of great options for treating it,” Streicher said. “Our findings show that terpenes may be a viable treatment option for fibromyalgia pain, which could potentially have a large impact and make a difference for an under-treated population.”
Fibromyalgia is a chronic musculoskeletal disorder that affects up to 5% of the world’s population, according to research published in Healthcare (Basel) in 2023. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health estimates about 4 million U.S. adults have fibromyalgia, which affects women more than men.
Post-surgical pain straddles the line between acute pain and chronic pain. It is usually short in duration, but it also involves physiological changes such as increased inflammation and sensitization of the body’s pain system that contribute to the pain.
Beyond Opioids: A Safer Alternative?
“Opioids do a good job controlling post-surgical pain, but they can cause constipation that can increase the chances of post-surgical complications such as adhesions,” Streicher said. “We are always looking for better options, and this study suggests that terpenes could be a novel therapeutic for post-operative pain.”
Globally, approximately 310 million major surgeries are performed each year, according to 2020 research published in the International Journal of Surgery.
Nature’s Hidden Medicines
“The research that is being done by Dr. Streicher’s lab on terpenes and their potential to help those who suffer from chronic pain demonstrates the importance of basic research. There are hundreds of unique chemicals that plants make, including the Cannabis plant, that are undiscovered,” said Todd Vanderah, PhD, director of the Comprehensive Center for Pain & Addiction at the U of A Health Sciences and professor and head of the Department of Pharmacology at the U of A College of Medicine – Tucson.
“Nature is incredible at making unique chemical structures, and many of these chemicals are unknowns when it comes to their abilities to aid in human health, diseases, and disorders. A great current example is medication semaglutide, sold under the brand name Ozempic, which has a chemical structure that was isolated not from a plant, but from an animal that is prevalent in the Southwest, the Gila monster. These discoveries from natural products through research such as Dr. Streicher’s can result in very useful medications.”
How Terpenes Work: A Caffeine Connection?
The study also demonstrated that the mechanism of action of terpenes on post-surgical and fibromyalgia pain was the same as in previous studies. Its action through the adenosine A2a receptor, a receptor that caffeine targets and blocks, suggests a sedative effect that could be the subject of future research.
Reference: “Select terpenes from Cannabis sativa are antinociceptive in mouse models of post-operative pain and fibromyalgia via adenosine A2a receptors” by Caleb A. Seekins, Alyssa M. Welborn, Abigail M. Schwarz and John M. Streicher, 12 December 2024, Pharmacological Reports.
DOI: 10.1007/s43440-024-00687-1
Streicher’s co-authors were Caleb Seekins, who worked in Streicher’s lab as an undergraduate biochemistry student and is now pursuing a medical degree at the College of Medicine – Tucson; Alyssa Welborn, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2024; and Abigail Schwarz, who finished her doctorate in Streicher’s lab in 2024.
This study was funded by the National Institutes of Health under award no. R01AT011517.
Pharmaceutical industrial took ketaprofen off the shelf what a bummer 😔.
Yes I would love trying this
I have chronic pain and addicted to methadone. I wish I could speak with a grower about this. I hate opioids. Help me please.
[email protected]
Scientists need to catch up. I’ve been in the cannabis industry in Washington State for over 5 years and I’ve been telling people about terpenes that entire time.
Those who have been aware of this were called drug users and given bad wrap crazy how media and the word science makes it ok
I really appreciate your comment, because you are spot on.
How do I know what serpent to buy and how to take it I have lupus and been suffering for years
I couldn’t agree more
Meanwhile they have known about p-cymene having Opiate like analgesic properties for over a decade. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25856703/
If there is a human test study group, my son who suffers from sever arthritis pain would like to be included.
For years I was on oxcontin, when I was forced to switch to morphine, then the big push to wean me off. I found cannabis to be the best pain relief for the always pain I live in..
YES sir!!. I’ve got arthritis in the spine and diabetic neuropathy. Opioids didn’t touch it. I’m much better on a CBD THC 1 to 1 .
I wish my husband could get in this pain trail / research as he suffers from chronic neck/ muscular dystrophy syndrome from roll over semi accident. He has had 3 neck infusions, w pain stimulator in a place as well. I would love to hear how to get him a pain trail.
I have had chronic pain in my back since 1998 and I have been on the strongest pain meds that you can get! There’s only one pain med that kept me totally pain free and that is Oxicotin 80 mg! I took 1 in the morning and 1 in the evening and I never and I mean never had any pain whatsoever! Then after taking Oxicotin for almost 10 years all the mess with the DEA getting involved and the pharmasuitcal companies started getting sued all to hell because people that weren’t even getting a prescription started overdosing because they were buying them on the street for ungodly amounts of money from Drug dealers ruined everything for people like me that needed it to relieve mine and others like me with the same kind of miserable pain got the blame for it and I lost getting the only thing that helped me completely be pain free and why did people like me have to be the ones that got punished for someone’s else stupidence! Instead they were giving me ungodly amounts of perkacet 10/325 and I mean 180 of them every month and on top of that giving me 15 mg Roxie’s for break through pain and it still didn’t work like the Oxicotin!
The whole system is messed up as far as I’m concerned and the system never gave a damn about the patient because it was all about the money and still is!
I agree with you 100%. I broke my back in a car accident and all I’m allowed to have is medical Marijuana that DOES NOT help with chronic pain and 1 vicodene a day that only helps for 2 to 3 hours a day. The funny thing is the terpenes that they are talking about, don’t work for chronic pain and the linalool gives me headaches. They can shove their fake weed where the sun don’t shine because I just cut up my card because I’m tired of getting ripped off and wasting my money on stuff that does not work for pain. It hardly helped me sleep. Especially since they stopped making full spectrum now it’s all distillate garbage. The flowers are a complete joke. It’s all the same no matter what stupid name they give it
Agree 💯! I’ve been a CPP for 20+ yrs. I too was on oxycontin for many years. Pain WAS minimal. Then the ridiculous 2016 guidelines came out! Haven’t been under a 7 pain since. Lost everything, my job, my friends, my husband, I’m no longer functional. I have 15 painful incurable painful diseases. So Marijuana without thc is going to take the pain away??
I have RSD AN INTAKE OF METHADONE AND PERACSET 6 times a day for pain. Maybe this new item will work better .
Pretty close to that … Neuropathic and Sciatic Nerve damage Pain !
Danny email me what you are using for your help with pain treatment if you don’t mind? [email protected] Thank You,
I agree with many of the comments sighting CDB with THC has been the best pain relief.
What does a molecule look like I would like to see it I look at different molecules to see how they look and where they attach in our brain
They attach to the cb1 and cb2 receptors in the brain and body. Your brains endocannabinoid system is what detects and distributes these chemicals to the body.
In 2013 Brazilian scientist found that cannabis is the only “drug” that promotes neurogenesis in the brain.
In effect this is simply CBD oil and perhaps a new delivery system. I’ve been on hydro morph and it’s sulphates for 14 years for chronic pain. I was on stronger meds for my post op pain.. fentanyl and then reduced to hydros. I have tried absolutely everything prescription except oxys and methadone for my pain. And hydro is the only pain relief. CBD did not even touch it.
Oh I was also on the Rick Simpson treatment for my cancer and I got up to 1 1/2 grams of the 6 grams of THC oil that was required for the treatment every day and I was a basket case. You remember the old pot stoner days when they would sit on the couch and verge out.. that was me. Couldn’t do it. Anything that is gonna tak away from what quality of life I have left isn’t going to happen.
This new found CBD stuff isn’t new. And it’s a joke IMHO
So basically what you wanna do is research the Terping flavor profile list because each molecule is gonna be different. I mean not only does it possess various different sents and flavors from what we perceive from good to bad from pungent to arousal you can check out Leafly because each terpene has a pictorial stimulation graph, so this shape in the pattern represents the feeling whether it be energetic or more mellow and calming they explain it quite well and then you can take the knowledge from there to move over to wherever you wanna look at it. I have been saying this for years mainly because of the DJ short blueberry it is classified as an Indica and is still one of the best energetic stony highs of its time highlighting the need for scientific exploration. How far we’ve come and it’s our part to help get it where we want to go.. question calculate create
Terpenes are not newly discovered they are in every plant. They provide a plethora of medical benefits. And serve the plants antimicrobial and other bug repellent defenses. If you choose to digest terpenes they will be mostly broken up in your stomach acid.
Yet they fight against or ignore kratom 😞
Yeah! I use kratom on a daily basis. It’s a hell of a lot better than taking opioids and steroid spine injections etc… jesus…. yet kratom is “illegal” in my state, and i stay pissed about it. I suffer from chronic back pain and nerve pain down my legs, ive had back surgery and everything. I’ll try the stuff in this article but weed itself makes me feel terrible. So my best option is kratom. And im able to live a somewhat normal life.
Thanks for finding out about pain relief new improved medication 💊
I have been living with pains of neuropathy almost four years with daily pains 😢 😭 and sleepless nights 🌙 😪
Syzygium cumini, make a detailed research
These are all doctored results and will do nothing to help with pain that isn’t related to stress or anxiety. Just a BS study to push people away from pain pills. Pain pill have a place in society. Playing dumb and using addiction as a scapegoat isn’t going to fix the state of the world or the mental health crisis that pushes people to addiction (AKA Self-medicating). Stop lying to yourself and especially stop lying to the people. The more you try to restrict access to pain pills, the more people will seek alternative sources and end up with laces and pressed pills that are killing people. The war on drugs are caused overdoses to sky rocket for this very reason. My eyes are open, I see though you.
This is all good and everything, but how is this JUST NOW being discovered in 2025? People have been obsessed with weed, researching it, studying it, altering it, grafting it, experimenting with it, exploiting it, worshipping it, ostracized and criminalized it, using it for medicinal purposes, recreational purposes….and now in 2025, after a 10 years of a CBD and Hemp craze over THC, now suddenly they find Terpene benefits? 🤔🤨
Exactly lol I remember buying terps about 8 years ago.
Need help with pain relief for my feet and toes nerve
there are ZERO studies, data, or statistics that support the notion of Pain Patients overdosing on their properly administrated medication.
I have been on percocet for over 15 years, it gives me the ability to work and live life.
When they talk about the “problem” deaths addiction, they are talking about street deaths. Some may be by pills, but that’s not legal pain medication. “Opioid deaths” cojbt everything, including heroine and fentynal.
Simple exposure to pain meds DIES NOT result in addiction.
Long before a prescription of someone who finds themselves as part of the statistics, there is history of addiction.
And I’ve anyone actually cared about them, they would push for free housing, education, medical and mental health care. If we don’t do that, NOTHING will impact the problem.
Terpenes are present is every plant, this is not new research. It’s a click bait title
My guess is they knew all about it years ago. They just needed to wait till they could gain from it….. $$$$=root of all evil
HOW MANY MILLIONS OF ANIMALS HAD TO DIE FOR THIS SO-CALLED RESEARCH. WHY NOT HUMAN TRIALS? Tired of these universities using animals for their garbage experiments that produces no data. Billions of dollars later, and it’s a never ending cycle. The market is flooded with meds that don’t work.
We could have learned this decades ago if reefer madness wasn’t the political norm.
Weed nothing compared to pain meds
If you are truly trying to remove long term chronic pain and not just get the high it does work. No maybe not for the acute stage but yes for long term
I smoked weed regularly,then stopped after a serious injury to both heels,layed on my back for 5 months. After I could finally walk or try to,the pain was unbearable, I refused to take opioids, they made me nauseous,constipated and just not there dopey. I smoked a joint one day just to see if it could help the constant pain. It was amazing how I felt the pain in my feet and legs go away as I stood there puffing away. I understood the difference from recreation use to pain control.
They had 90years ro study it , besides test on our Military to aee if it makes them violent. ( Ssschtupid): And 90 years as a scapegoat plant, to use to make money on illegaly through enforcement of a HEALTH curing PLANT. Quit screwing with it DUMBARSES!!
That is old news. Cannabis has been medicinal for centuries. Now they publish because they want to pharmacologically process it to profit big pharma. Just make it legal, problem solved!
There isn’t any money for them in that solution! I agree, stop the bs and let people feel better.
It would be a crime somehow if people suffering got to feel good!
YES AND JACKASS IN THE WHITE HOUSE JUST GAVE BIG PHARMA COMPANIES BACK LOCK STOCK AND BARREL TO RAISE THE PRICE’S ON THEIR GARBAGE GENERIC PRESCRIPTIONS AND THE RICH DISCOUNTED REAL AUTHENTIC MEDICATION THAT DOES WORK, I WAS GIVEN THE 411 ON THIS FROM MY AUNT WHO IS A PROFESSOR IN GREENWICH VILLAGE NY!! EACH PIECE OF CRAP FROM EACH STATE IN WASHINGTON D.C. AND FAMILY MEMBER’S RECEIVE THEIR MEDICATION’S FOR FREE, MED’S HOME’S CAR’S EDUCATION TRAVELING FARE , YOU NAME IT?? THEY GET IT AND MONEY IN OVERSEAS BANK ACCTS ESPECIALLY RUSSIA, AS LONG AS IT’S DEPOSITED INTO THE BANK ACCT AND USE THEIR ADDRESSES AND PARK THEIR YACHTS THERE AND USE RUSSIA BY IDENTIFYING RUSSIA AS THEIR HOME ADDRESS AND THEY DON’T HAVE TO REPORT THEIR INCOME, BANK ACCTS SAVINGS HOME’S TOTAL ASSETS TO THE US? IT’S THE BIGGEST RIP OFF, TO US HARD WORKING SENIORS DISABLED AND NO LONGER EXISTING MIDDLE CLASS BECAUSE THEY DON’T PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE OWED TO TAXES, TOTALLY FAWKED UP, AS LONG AS BIG PHARMA AND CROOK’S STARTING FROM PRESIDENT’S WHO USE EXECUTIVE ORDERS TO BULLY THE COUNTRY FOR EVERY REPRESENTATIVE STARTING FROM PRESIDENT’S SEAT THROUGH CONGRESS IS ILLEGAL AND A ABUSE OF POWER!! KENNEDY HAS NO BUSINESS BEING IN WASHINGTON D.C., BEING FROM WHERE I’M FROM I GUARANTEE THE KENNEDY’S, NOT ALL OF THEM ARE BAD, BUT THAT MF IS MENTALLY DELUSIONAL AND HIS BRAIN LIKE TRUMP AND TRUMP JR AND IDIOT’S IN CONGRESS AND SCOTUS CERTAIN JUDGE’S BRAIN’S ARE FRIED FROM THEIR BEST FRIEND “COCAINE” AKA COKE!! THAT’S WHY HE’S ATTACKING CANADA CHINA MEXICO ETC IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT ILLEGALS COMING IN OUR COUNTRY IT’S ABUSE OF POWER AGAIN THINKING HE CAN TAKE WHAT HE WANTS AND RAISE PRICE’S SO US POOR NO LONGER EXISTING MIDDLE CLASS AND DISABLED WILL BE IN DEBT TILL WE DIE AND LOOSE EVERYTHING WE WANT TO LEAVE OUR KID’S AND OUR GRANDKIDS, BECAUSE LIKE THE COLLEGE TUITIONS AND SCHOLARSHIP GRANT’S LOAN’S WILL BE CONFISCATED BY THE WHITE HOUSE AND MUSK THE ILLEGAL FROM AFRICA WITH EXPIRED VISA AND NON-CITIZENSHIP OF THE USA!! PEOPLE NEED TO WAKE UP ALRIGHT AND HOLLAR FOWL, AND EXPOSE HOW YOU ARE BEING NEGLECTED LIED TOO AND SUFFERING BECAUSE OF POLITICS AND GREED FROM OUR OWN PRESIDENT AND CONGRESS! FORGIVE MY STORY BUT BEING A ARMY BRAT AND HONORABLE DISCHARGE USA OKLAHOMA AIR NATIONAL GUARD, I WAS TRAINED AND TOOK AN OATH TO SERVE AND PROTECT MY COUNTRY NO MATTER WHAT AND TO NEVER STAND DOWN TO THE ENEMY, AND THESE SOB’S HAVE DECLARED WAR ON OUR OWN COUNTRY AND ALL ARE GUILTY AND SHOULD BE CHARGED AND TRIED FOR TREASON!! GOD BLESS WORLD MANKIND
Experts need to dial it in, what ever “it” is. I was always told terpenes were about flavor. To
learn they are much is exciting. People, weed is such an incredible, wondrous plant , and we’ve only really at the beginning stage. I have chronic pain and mental health issues I pray the work continues and flourishes. It can be targeted to thousands of conditions and illnesses, there I’d no reason not to pounce on it. Big Pharma is on the attack. We need to stop it.
I’m in hospice care due to I’m a stage 4 metastatic carcinoma victim. I went through immunotherapy, chemotherapy treatments that would bring my tumor marker down and slow the occurrence of of tumors in my bones to start, but the tumors would return more frequently eventually. I had a tumor removed surgically and 4 others treated with radiation.
I had never been on pain relievers like I am now before, (In fact I can’t remember any opioid treatments for pain) like I am now.
I am on oxycodone, morphine and fentanyl treatments as my hospice care and still have pain. I
The side effects of opioids are not worth the pain relief benefits I experience.
My only alternative is I am signed up for EOL choice in the MAiD program and can choose to end my life when I can’t get relief.
I pray that research for opioid replacement drugs has not stopped or slowed.
Anyone or organization stopping such research for monetary gain deserves to be investigated and punished if found guilty.
I would not judge anyone myself of such a crime but if it’s true it should be investigated by a team of folks who know how and have experience in this matter and cannot benefit from not seeking the truth.
GOD 🙏💐 BLESS YOU TIM, AND I HEAR YOU AFTER LOOSING MY BABY SISTER MORPHINE AND LORATABS NEITHER WORKED SHE PASSED SUFFERING 2 TYPES OF RARE BLOOD CANCER TREATMENT BEING ABUSED HER AS A LAB RAT 16 YRS OLD DIED FATHER’S DAY 1980 AFTER SHE JUST TURNED 16, FATHER LOST TO (PANCREATIC CANCER) BUT SURVIVED 1 TOUR KOREAN WAR, 2 TOURS IN VIETNAM (MORPHINE SHOT’S AND BS LORATABS 10MG 1 EVERY 4 X / DAY AND SUFFERED,AND JUST RECENTLY MY DAUGHTER IN-LAW RARE BLOOD CANCER (MEDICAL MARIJUANA) FOR HER PAIN, GIVING HER GENERIC PAIN PILL’S OF HYDROCODONE ACETAMINOPHEN 10/325 DIDN’T DO CRAP SHE SUFFERED EVEN AFTER GIVING HER GENERIC BS MORPHINE ETC., KRATOM WAS THE ONLY BLESSINGS SHE HAD FOR PAIN AND SUFFERING AND MOST IMPORTANTLY AN APPETITE TO EAT, TILL SHE PASSED AT 49, 2023, PLEASE DO YOU AND DON’T LET THEM DAMN DR’S USE OR TREAT YOU AS A GUINEA PIG TOO, YOU DO WHAT YOU HAVE TO DO IN ORDER TO LIVE AND ENJOY YOUR LIFE NO MATTER WHAT AT AND BY YOUR CHOICE AS MY FAMILY MEMBERS DID , TILL OUR HEAVENLY FATHER CALLED THEM HOME!!
Metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma is my cancer.
I had two back injuries that left me with neuropathy. I refuse to take addictive pain medication for fear of addiction. I refuse to use marijuana because it is illegal in my state. So I just live with chronic pain. Pain level most of often a 5. However when I am active my pain level goes up to 7 for several days after. Not being active is the only way for me to control my pain which also results in being 30 pounds heavier. I am active enough to keep up with cooking, housekeeping and light yard work. I would be interested in being involved with clinical trials. I would be great to be able to sleep without pain and wake up feeling rested. I would love to not feel tired all the time. I would be nice to feel good enough to be more actively involved in the lives of my grandchildren.
Kathy sister I feel YOUR PAIN AND TOTALLY UNDERSTAND BEEN THERE DONE THAT TO THE *T* YOUR IDENTITY IS EXACTLY WHAT MY LIFE IS ,my GRANDSON’S ARE 23, 33 AND 35, I am blessed with them Boy’s and my son, always worrying about me, in living in a bottom of the barrel state “OKLAHOMA” The only thing that they have going for myself and others suffering FINALLY APPROVED (MEDICAL MARIJUANA CARD’S) MY SUFFERING WITH CHRONIC FIBROMYALGIA AND OSTEOARTHRITIS RIDDLED THROUGH OUT MY BODY DEGENERATE DISC DISEASE, FAILED SCIATICA AND FAILED BOTH KNEE AND BOTH HIP REPLACEMENTS AND FAILED 2 MAJOR CERVICAL NECK FUSION’S, NOW ANOTHER MAJOR NECK DISC BETWEEN BOTTOM LAST CERVICAL NECK DISC AND TOP THORACIC DISC BLOWN, CAN’T FIX BECAUSE I CAN NO LONGER DRIVE AND WILL CONFISCATE MY LICENSE!! F THAT! COME TO OKLAHOMA AND BUY IT HERE I’M IN OKC, AND THE SHOP’S ARE EVERYWHERE AND WORTH THE TRIP AND YOUR 💰 WORTH!!
No they didn’t. And anyone who thinks this checks out doesn’t know bupkus about opiates
If people stop and realize that just because they (cdc, nih, big pharma ,ext) say it’s legal and ok, doesn’t mean it won’t harm you. These company’s make billions of dollars and where does the money come from? SICK PEOPLE. So why would they actually want to see anyone get better??? Healthy people, people that aren’t addicted , people without cancer are useless to these monsters. What better way to make people need us then to put the (sickness, addiction) inside the “cure”?????…. Think about it!
That’s the whole nut in a shell
Re-Classify Cannabis, make it legal across US, no deaths recorded, gateway to recovery from opioid & narcotic addiction, help with some mental health issues like; depression, anxiety, panic attacks, etc….
Possible Side Affects: Hunger, uncontrollable laughter, chillin with friends, overall goodness.
