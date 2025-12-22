Cannabis Pain Relief Comes With a Catch

Cannabis with more THC may slightly dull chronic pain—but the relief is modest, short-lived, and comes with trade-offs.

A large review of clinical trials involving more than 2,300 adults with chronic pain suggests that cannabis products containing higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) relative to cannabidiol (CBD) may offer modest short-term relief. Small improvements were seen in both pain intensity and physical function, with the most noticeable effects reported among people with nerve-related pain. At the same time, these higher-THC products were linked to a greater chance of side effects. In contrast, products with little THC, including CBD-only formulations, did not appear to reduce pain. The findings were published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

How the Evidence Was Reviewed

The analysis was conducted by researchers at Oregon Health & Science University along with collaborating scientists. They examined 25 short-term, placebo-controlled randomized trials that tested cannabis-based products for chronic pain. The goal was to update earlier evidence on both potential benefits and possible harms.

To better understand how different products performed, the researchers grouped cannabinoids based on several factors. These included the THC-to-CBD ratio (high, comparable, low), whether the product was synthetic, purified, or derived from a plant, and how it was administered (oral, oromucosal, topical). They then evaluated changes in pain severity, physical functioning, and the occurrence of adverse events.

Modest Benefits and Notable Side Effects

The results showed that oral products containing only THC likely led to small reductions in pain severity. Among these, the cannabinoid nabilone produced a moderate effect, while dronabinol showed little to no meaningful benefit. Nabiximols, which contain both THC and CBD, slightly reduced pain but did not improve physical function.

Across the trials, products with high or comparable THC levels were consistently associated with higher rates of side effects. These included dizziness, sedation, and nausea, with increases ranging from moderate to large. The authors note that most studies were short in duration, pointing to important gaps in knowledge about long-term outcomes and the effects of other cannabis product types.

Expert Perspective on Cannabis and Chronic Pain

An accompanying editorial from the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids emphasizes that the findings reflect both potential benefits and clear limitations. The editorial notes that while THC-based products may provide some relief, the mixed results across studies and ongoing safety concerns highlight the need for more rigorous research. Additional evidence will be critical for helping patients, clinicians, and policymakers make informed decisions about the role of cannabinoids in chronic pain treatment.

Reference: “Cannabis-Based Products for Chronic Pain” by Roger Chou, Rongwei Fu, Azrah Y. Ahmed and Benjamin J. Morasco, 22 December 2025, Annals of Internal Medicine.

DOI: 10.7326/ANNALS-25-03152

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