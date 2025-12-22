Cannabis with more THC may slightly dull chronic pain—but the relief is modest, short-lived, and comes with trade-offs.
A large review of clinical trials involving more than 2,300 adults with chronic pain suggests that cannabis products containing higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) relative to cannabidiol (CBD) may offer modest short-term relief. Small improvements were seen in both pain intensity and physical function, with the most noticeable effects reported among people with nerve-related pain. At the same time, these higher-THC products were linked to a greater chance of side effects. In contrast, products with little THC, including CBD-only formulations, did not appear to reduce pain. The findings were published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
How the Evidence Was Reviewed
The analysis was conducted by researchers at Oregon Health & Science University along with collaborating scientists. They examined 25 short-term, placebo-controlled randomized trials that tested cannabis-based products for chronic pain. The goal was to update earlier evidence on both potential benefits and possible harms.
To better understand how different products performed, the researchers grouped cannabinoids based on several factors. These included the THC-to-CBD ratio (high, comparable, low), whether the product was synthetic, purified, or derived from a plant, and how it was administered (oral, oromucosal, topical). They then evaluated changes in pain severity, physical functioning, and the occurrence of adverse events.
Modest Benefits and Notable Side Effects
The results showed that oral products containing only THC likely led to small reductions in pain severity. Among these, the cannabinoid nabilone produced a moderate effect, while dronabinol showed little to no meaningful benefit. Nabiximols, which contain both THC and CBD, slightly reduced pain but did not improve physical function.
Across the trials, products with high or comparable THC levels were consistently associated with higher rates of side effects. These included dizziness, sedation, and nausea, with increases ranging from moderate to large. The authors note that most studies were short in duration, pointing to important gaps in knowledge about long-term outcomes and the effects of other cannabis product types.
Expert Perspective on Cannabis and Chronic Pain
An accompanying editorial from the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids emphasizes that the findings reflect both potential benefits and clear limitations. The editorial notes that while THC-based products may provide some relief, the mixed results across studies and ongoing safety concerns highlight the need for more rigorous research. Additional evidence will be critical for helping patients, clinicians, and policymakers make informed decisions about the role of cannabinoids in chronic pain treatment.
Reference: “Cannabis-Based Products for Chronic Pain” by Roger Chou, Rongwei Fu, Azrah Y. Ahmed and Benjamin J. Morasco, 22 December 2025, Annals of Internal Medicine.
DOI: 10.7326/ANNALS-25-03152
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Then there is the Placebo Effect, which they apparently didn’t consider.
The longer that cannabis is studied, the more problems that appear to be discovered.
Don’t fall for the lies, mate.
If you limit your puffs to 1 puff, it can help you move around more easily with painful arthritis. Treat it like you would like Tylenol. In moderation every 3 to 4 hours. Simple. Do not drive buzzed either.
Yeah this is bogus, you only get dizzy if you don’t hydrate yourself thc increases your metabolism and nausea only cones from not eating due to the increased appetite effect.
Yeah well we’re going to have to take this particular study with a grain of salt considering who performed it. I work with literally 10s of thousands of veterans and 100s of thousand of people in medical cannabis. They are seeing amazing results. The problem is that the pharmaceutical industry isn’t profiting. So they send their lil paid shills to fake studies.
CBD doesn’t work but bud cannabis is the real deal for pain and relief from pain medication but sometimes both are necessary.
What the world needs is a truly effective placebo…
Lol ok the negatives were dizzy, nausea and sedation. That sounds like being high
“dizziness, sedation, and nausea” Aspirin can do that. Opiates can as well. Better try harder there propaganda rag.
Marijuana causes nausea? Hmm. Cancer patients, MS patients, those of us with just bad gastro systems use it to be able to eat. Kind of slaps that theory in the face. Dizziness? What dip did all this “research”? Next article after this one, BTW, is “scientists find new way to get CBD to the brain for pain relief”. Looks like your website is a pack of lies. Sorry, kid. Keep trying, but try to tell your AI to write better stories. Shouldn’t be called authors anymore. Programmers, users, is more apt.
What kind of Mickey Mouse research was done? Dizziness, sedation and nausea? Welll DUH. Hmm head high can make you dizzy if you smoke or ingest to much, sedation,again if you do to much and by the way its called a body high and yes it can make you fall asleep, that’s why some people take it. Nausea, again if you smoke or ingest to much , yeah it can make you throw up but just like everything else use in moderation. You find what works best for you, indica, stavia or even a hybrid. Not rocket science.
If I use it the same as incense it seems to sterilize the air direct inhalation is over kill as in the cough black out dizzy attack tries to tell you one Tok over the line is a real warning
Completely biased in grants, thesis position, and literature review.
I was nauseous all the time then I quit smoking. I did not believe it was from me smoking, but after stopping for months I no longer take a ton of Zofran. My doctor told me ot was that never believed until I just stopped.
You must have consumed a very large amount for a very long time then, its called Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. It only happens in long-time chronic smokers.
I was nauseous all the time then I quit smoking. I did not believe it was from me smoking, but after stopping for months I no longer take a ton of Zofran. My doctor told me ot was that never believed until I just stopped. But my nerve pain is still bad. Thinking of going back to see if I get nausea all the time again. I swear once I stopped eventually the nausea stopped. But I sure do miss my weed.
When you are under the influence of strong cannabis you forget about the pain .
It takes your mind off the hurt.
Yea, I can believe that!!!
Hahaha, tons of peer reviewed studies and the thousand people that come through my dispensary would easily tell you that’s bullshit. Especially since like 60% of our customers were born before the 60s. One of the first symptoms that it was prescribed for was nausea from chemo. Did AI write this?
Why are you guys such SATANIC LIARS. You are going to.burn in hell for lieing.
Hehehe
Cannabis helped save my life after a stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis. I was straight up with my oncologist, I didn’t want to take opioids, for the pain and suffering cancer treatments give you.
I have been cancer free for years and no longer on treatments that just kill you slowly. Thanks to natural plant base medicine. Just like everything in life it’s about balance .
If you limit your puffs to 1 puff, it can help you move around more easily with painful arthritis. Treat it like you would like Tylenol. In moderation every 3 to 4 hours. Simple. Do not drive buzzed either.
What a horrible thing to say… and mis-spell…at Christmas time, no less. I’m sorry your parents failed.
This simply, and fairly accurately, describes being stoned, especially for someone who has imbibed too much or is unfamiliar with the experience. It obviously can be a bit unpleasant at times, especially until you master your preferred dosage. There’s nothing here that virtually every other study, regardless of who paid for it, has found.
Like many, as someone who used it recreationally for decades, I found CBD wholly ineffective for pain, and generally find THC increases most pain. It helps some, others not so much. Dosage and method of ingestion are important. It’s not magic, it’s a drug, like all the rest. It’s great that some get relief from it, and that we’re allowed to try- but it sure isn’t universal, and might take some work to figure out how to be most effective for the largest number of people.
The stoner ‘knee-jerk’ reaction is always good for a laugh. THIS was the point of legalization- to be allowed study, to find out what works. I think it’s awesome that some people are finally being listened to, and getting some relief. I hope someday they find a way to help my pain, but tens of thousands of dollars later, none of it has done anything to get me out of my wheelchair. I knew going in that daily smokers for decades get less relief, and the simple misdirection can be helpful enough sometimes
The social contagion surrounding the use of cannabis has resulted in the evolution of stronger and stronger forms of this natural substance. Cannabis is, along with other psychoactive plants, an actual medicine, and its overuse is contraindicated. In small doses, whether inhaled or digested, it can produce a form of mental focus which helps to appreciate the input of local, and spiritual information. The recent overuse destroys the benefit that can be derived. Like so many forms of overuse, such as continuous eating, or alcoholic consumption, it destroys whatever benefit obtains.
So dizziness, sedation, and nausea were the side effects? Sounds a whole lot better than suicidal thoughts or tendencies, heart stoppage, loss of vision, ect that we hear at the end of EVERY SINGLE big pharma commercial.
So true
!!