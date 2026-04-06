A Strange Quantum Effect Could Power Future Electronics Without Batteries

Researchers have uncovered a way to manipulate a quantum phenomenon within advanced materials by leveraging subtle internal features such as defects and vibrations.

A new study shows that tiny defects and internal vibrations in a promising quantum material can be used to control an unusual electrical effect, potentially enabling smaller, faster, and more efficient energy-harvesting technologies.

An international team led by Professor Dongchen Qi from the QUT School of Chemistry and Physics and Professor Xiao Renshaw Wang from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore investigated the mechanism behind the nonlinear Hall effect (NLHE).

Unlike the classical Hall effect, this quantum phenomenon allows alternating electrical signals, such as those from wireless or ambient sources, to be converted directly into usable direct current without requiring diodes or bulky components.

“The NLHE is a sophisticated quantum phenomenon in condensed matter physics where a voltage is generated perpendicular to an applied alternating current, even in the absence of a magnetic field,” Professor Qi said.

“This effect allows us to convert alternating signals straight into direct current, which is what’s needed to power electronic devices. In principle, it means sensors or chips that could operate without batteries, drawing energy from their environment.”

Materials and Temperature-Driven Behavior

The researchers examined a high-quality topological material known for its unusual electronic behavior and found that the NLHE remains stable at room temperature.

They also discovered that both the direction and strength of the generated voltage depend on temperature.

At low temperatures, tiny imperfections in the material play the dominant role. As the material heats up, vibrations within the crystal lattice take over, causing the electrical signal to reverse direction.

“Once you understand what’s happening inside the material, you can design devices to take advantage of it,” Professor Qi said.

“That’s when quantum effects stop being abstract and start becoming useful – supporting future applications ranging from self-powered sensors and wearable technology to ultra-fast components for next-generation wireless networks.”

Reference: “Unraveling scattering contributions to the nonlinear Hall effect in topological insulator Bi2Te3” by Xueyan Wang, Tao Hou, Zherui Yang, Shengyao Li, Tianli Jin, Cong Xiao, Zdenek Sofer, Dong-Chen Qi, Guoqing Chang and Xiao Renshaw Wang, 24 February 2026, Newton.

DOI: 10.1016/j.newton.2026.100410

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