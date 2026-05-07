Scientists Map Thousands of Brain Connections With RNA Barcodes

A new “barcode” technique is unlocking the brain’s hidden wiring faster than ever.

Scientists have created a new way to map how brain cells connect by assigning each neuron a unique molecular “barcode.” Using this approach, they were able to trace connections among thousands of neurons in the mouse brain with a level of speed and detail that was not possible before.

This technique could help researchers better understand how complex brain networks are organized, how they operate, and what changes when things go wrong. It may also offer new insight into how neurodegenerative diseases develop and progress.

“When engineering a computer, you need to know the circuitry of the central processing unit. If you don’t know how everything is wired together, you can’t understand its function, optimize it, or fix it when something breaks. We are approaching the brain the same way,” said study leader Boxuan Zhao, a professor of cell and developmental biology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“Our technology enables simultaneous mapping of thousands of neural connections with single-synapse resolution — a capability that doesn’t exist in any current technology. It is directly applicable to understanding circuit dysfunction in neurodegenerative diseases and could provide a platform for developing circuit-guided therapeutic interventions,” he said.

The findings were reported in the journal Nature Methods.

Why Traditional Brain Mapping Is So Challenging

Building a map of the brain has historically been slow and difficult. Researchers typically had to slice brain tissue into extremely thin sections, image those slices with microscopes, and then reconstruct the pathways by hand. While newer sequencing-based tools can label many neurons at once, they usually show where a neuron extends rather than identifying the exact partner it connects with at the synapse, Zhao said.

Connectome-seq Turns Brain Wiring Into Sequencing Data

To overcome these limits, Zhao’s team developed a system called Connectome-seq. This method uses RNA “barcodes” to uniquely label each neuron. Specialized proteins transport these barcodes from the neuron’s main body to the synapse, the point where two neurons meet.

Once there, the synaptic junctions are isolated and analyzed using high-throughput sequencing. By reading which barcode pairs appear together, scientists can determine which neurons are directly connected, allowing large-scale mapping of neural networks.

“We translated the neural connectivity problem into a sequencing problem. Imagine a big bunch of balloons. The main body of each balloon has its unique barcode stickers all over it, and some move down to the end of the string. If two balloons are tied together at the end, the two barcodes meet at the junction,” Zhao said. “Then we snip out the knots and sequence the barcodes in each one. If the same knot has stickers from balloon A and balloon B, we know these two balloons are tied together. We are doing this in the brain, just on the level of thousands of neuron cells. With this information, we can reconstruct a sophisticated map that represents the connections among all these seemingly floaty groups.”

Discovering New Neural Connections in the Brain

Using Connectome-seq, the researchers mapped more than 1,000 neurons within a mouse brain circuit known as the pontocerebellar circuit, which links two separate brain regions. This analysis uncovered previously unknown patterns of connectivity, including direct links between cell types that had not been shown to connect in the adult brain.

“With improvements already underway in our lab, we are confident that we can make it even better and eventually reach the goal of mapping the whole mouse brain,” Zhao said.

Implications for Alzheimer’s and Brain Disorders

Because Connectome-seq is both fast and capable of covering large areas, it could accelerate research into neurodegenerative diseases, psychiatric disorders, and other neurological conditions. By comparing brain connections in healthy brains with those at different stages of disease, scientists may be able to identify early changes in neural circuits.

“With sequencing-based approaches, the time and cost are greatly reduced, which really makes it possible to see differences in different brains. We could see where connections change, where the most vulnerable parts of the brain are, perhaps before symptoms even appear,” Zhao said. “For example, if we can catch where exactly the weak link is that kick-starts the whole catastrophic cascade in Alzheimer’s disease, can we specifically strengthen those connections to where the disease slows or does not progress?”

Reference: “Connectome-seq: high-throughput mapping of neuronal connectivity at single-synapse resolution via barcode sequencing” by Danping Chen, Alina Isakova, Zhou Wan, Mark J. Wagner, Yunming Wu and Boxuan Simen Zhao, 12 March 2026, Nature Methods.

DOI: 10.1038/s41592-026-03026-9

The research was supported by a Neuro-omics Initiative grant from Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute of Stanford University, along with funding from the Elsa U. Pardee Foundation and the Edward Mallinckrodt Jr. Foundation.

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