Scientists Turn Wool Into Bone-Healing Material in Medical Breakthrough

Wool-derived keratin membranes helped regenerate organized, stable bone tissue and may offer a promising alternative to collagen in regenerative medicine.

A new study found that keratin, a structural protein taken from wool, can support bone regeneration in living animals. The material produced bone tissue that more closely matched healthy natural bone than collagen, which is currently considered the standard material for these treatments.

Researchers at King’s College London tested the wool-derived keratin in animal models and discovered it could guide new bone growth across damaged areas. The findings suggest the material could become a promising alternative for regenerative medicine and dental procedures.

“We are really excited to show for the first time how a wool-based material has been successfully tested in a living animal to repair bones,” said Dr. Sherif Elsharkawy at King’s Faculty of Dentistry, Oral & Craniofacial Sciences.

The researchers also highlighted the sustainability benefits of the material. Wool is naturally sourced and is often discarded as waste by the farming industry, making keratin a renewable and scalable option for medical applications.

Collagen’s Longstanding Role in Bone Repair

For many years, collagen has been widely used as a scaffold in regenerative medicine and dentistry. It works as a protective barrier that keeps soft tissue from disrupting healing while allowing bone to regrow in damaged areas.

Despite its widespread use, collagen has several drawbacks. The material is relatively weak and can degrade too quickly, especially in situations where healing bone must withstand pressure or support weight. Extracting collagen can also be expensive and technically challenging.

“From a research perspective, this is a major milestone. It positions keratin as a potential new class of regenerative biomaterial that could challenge the long-standing reliance on collagen,” said Elsharkawy.

To investigate alternatives, the researchers created membranes from keratin extracted from wool. The material was chemically treated to produce stable and durable scaffolds designed to support bone regeneration.

Keratin Membranes Show Early Promise in Lab Tests

The team first tested the keratin membranes on human bone cells in the lab. The cells grew successfully and showed strong signs of healthy bone development.

The researchers then implanted the membranes into rats with skull defects large enough that they would not heal on their own. Over the following weeks, the team observed how the keratin scaffolds supported bone growth across the damaged sections.

While collagen membranes generated a greater amount of bone overall, the keratin scaffolds produced bone that was more organized and structurally stable. The fibers were also better aligned and more closely resembled the structure of healthy natural bone.

Stable Healing Brings Keratin Closer to Human Use

The keratin membranes also blended well with surrounding tissue and stayed stable throughout the healing process. Researchers said these qualities are important for potential real-world medical use.

“We’ve effectively demonstrated the technology in an animal model, which makes this much more than an early materials concept. It shows that keratin can support bone regeneration in a living biological system, bringing the technology significantly closer to use in real patients,” said Elsharkawy.

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