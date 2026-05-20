The Human Body Isn’t Perfect – It Was Improvised by Evolution

The human body evolved through adaptation and compromise, not perfect engineering.

Human anatomy is less a story of perfect design and more one of evolutionary adaptation and compromise. Many common medical problems can be traced back to structures that evolved for entirely different purposes millions of years ago.

The human body is often described as a marvel of “perfect design”: elegant, efficient, and finely tuned for its purpose. Yet, when we look closer, a rather different picture emerges.

Rather than functioning like a flawless machine, the body is better understood as a collection of compromises shaped by millions of years of evolution. Evolution does not build from a blank slate. It adapts and reshapes structures that already exist.

Because of this, many parts of human anatomy are practical but imperfect solutions. They work well enough, but they also help explain why some common health problems arise from limitations inherited from our evolutionary past.

The spine

The human spine tells this story best.

Our vertebral column has evolved little from our four-legged, quadrupedal, tree-dwelling ancestors, where it functioned primarily as a flexible beam for smooth movement from branch to branch while also protecting the spinal cord.

When humans adopted an upright bipedal gait, the spine retained these functions. But it was also repurposed for the additional need of supporting our body weight vertically and maintaining our center of gravity while still allowing the flexibility for us to move. These opposing demands create strain.

The characteristic curves of the human spine help distribute weight, but they also predispose us to lower back pain, herniated discs, and degenerative changes affecting its most important function—protecting the spinal cord and surrounding nerves. These conditions are extraordinarily common, not because the spine is inherently poorly made, but because it’s doing a job it was never originally designed to do.

The neck

Another clear argument against divine design is the recurrent laryngeal nerve, which takes a course that simply makes no sense to invent.

This nerve, which is a branch of the vagus nerve, predominantly controls our organs’ “rest and digest” functions (such as slowing heart rate and breath). The laryngeal nerve also connects the brain and larynx, helping control speech and swallowing.

Logically, one might expect it to use the most direct route to connect the brain and larynx. Instead, it descends from the brain into the chest, loops around a major artery, and then travels back up to the voice box.

This detour is not a clever design but a historical leftover from our fish-like ancestors when the nerve took a straightforward path around the gill arches. As necks lengthened over evolutionary time, the nerve was stretched rather than rerouted.

This inefficiency can increase our vulnerability to injury during surgery.

The eyes

Even the eyes reflect evolutionary compromise.

In humans and other vertebrates, the retina (the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eyeball) is wired “backwards.” This means light must pass through layers of nerve fibers before reaching the photoreceptors—specialized cells responsible for detecting light and converting that into a nerve impulse to send to the brain.

The optic nerve then exits through the back of the retina, creating a blind spot just below the horizontal level of the eye, where no vision is possible. The brain fills in this gap seamlessly, so we rarely notice it.

So while we’ve developed incredible vision and light receptor cells, this has happened at the expense of having a gap in our visual field.

The teeth

Our teeth offer another reminder that evolution prioritizes adequacy over durability.

Humans develop two sets of teeth: baby teeth and adult teeth—and that’s all. Once adult teeth are lost, they’re not replaced—unlike sharks, which continually regenerate teeth throughout life.

In mammals, tooth development is tightly regulated and linked to complex jaw growth and feeding strategies. This system worked well for our ancestors, but for modern humans, it leaves us vulnerable to decay and tooth loss.

Wisdom teeth provide another example of evolutionary lag. Our ancestors had larger jaws, suited to tougher diets that required heavy chewing. Over time, human diets softened, and jaw size decreased. However, the number of teeth did not change as quickly. Many people no longer have space for their third molars, leading to impaction, crowding, and often requiring surgical removal.

Wisdom teeth aren’t useless in principle, but they no longer fit comfortably within modern skulls.

The pelvis

Childbirth presents one of the most profound evolutionary compromises. Like the spine, the human pelvis must balance two competing demands: efficient bipedal walking and birthing large-brained infants.

A narrow pelvis improves locomotion but restricts the birth canal’s size. Meanwhile, human babies have unusually large heads relative to body size, resulting in a difficult and sometimes dangerous birth process—often requiring outside assistance.

This tension between mobility and brain size has shaped not only anatomy but also social behavior, encouraging cooperative care and cultural adaptations around childbirth.

Evolutionary persistence

Evolution doesn’t necessarily eliminate structures unless they impose a strong disadvantage. So some anatomical features persist despite offering limited benefit.

The appendix, once considered a completely useless evolutionary leftover, is now thought to have minor immune functions. Yet it can become inflamed, causing appendicitis—a potentially life-threatening condition.

Similarly, the sinuses have unclear functions. They may lighten the skull or influence voice resonance, and we can even use their size and variability for forensic identification. But the sinus’s drainage pathways go directly into the nose, making it prone to regular blockage and infection, a developmental byproduct rather than a purposeful adaptation.

Even tiny muscles around the ears hint at our evolutionary past. In many mammals, tiny ear muscles allow the outer ear (pinna) to swivel, improving directional hearing. Humans have these muscles, but most people cannot use them effectively.

Our bodies are not perfectly designed but are a living archive of evolution. Anatomy reveals a historical record of adaptation, compromise, and contingency. Evolution does not aim for perfection; it works with what is available, modifying structures step by step.

Understanding anatomy through this evolutionary lens can also help us reframe how we see common medical problems. Back pain, difficult childbirth, dental crowding, and sinus infections are not random misfortunes. They are, in part, the consequences of our evolutionary history.

Adapted from an article originally published in The Conversation.

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