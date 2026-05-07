This Gene Tweak Turns Strawberries Into Healthier, Tastier Superfruit

A simple genetic tweak has made strawberries more vibrant, flavorful, and nutritious without any downsides.

Improving fruit quality without harming plant growth has been a long-standing challenge in agriculture. New research suggests a promising solution by targeting a gene once thought to play only a basic role in cells. Scientists found that increasing the activity of a conserved “housekeeping” gene can significantly enhance both the nutritional value and sensory qualities of fruit. By boosting the expression of a gene linked to tRNA, they increased levels of anthocyanins and terpenoids, compounds that drive color, aroma, and antioxidant capacity.

Importantly, these improvements came with no measurable changes in plant development, fruit size, or sugar content. The results reveal that genes traditionally associated with routine cellular functions can also influence key metabolic traits, offering a subtle new strategy for improving crops.

Why Boosting Fruit Quality Is So Difficult

Anthocyanins and terpenoids are essential for fruit color, flavor, aroma, and nutritional benefits. However, attempts to increase these compounds often cause unwanted side effects. This is because their production is closely tied to plant hormones. Cytokinins, for example, regulate both growth and secondary metabolism, so altering their activity can disrupt plant structure and growth patterns.

A lesser-known group of cytokinin-related genes called tRNA-type isopentenyl transferases has received far less attention. These genes are generally believed to perform routine cellular tasks rather than actively regulate plant traits. Whether they could improve fruit quality without affecting growth has remained an open question, highlighting the need for alternative genetic approaches.

A Surprising Role for a “Housekeeping” Gene

Researchers from Nanjing Agricultural University and the University of Connecticut, publishing in Horticulture Research, investigated this possibility using woodland strawberry. They focused on FveIPT2, a housekeeping gene associated with tRNA function. By engineering plants to produce more of this gene, they observed a clear improvement in fruit quality.

The modified strawberries accumulated significantly higher levels of anthocyanins and terpenoids in ripe fruit, yet plant growth, fruit size, and sugar levels remained unchanged. These findings challenge the traditional view that housekeeping genes are passive and reveal their potential as tools for crop improvement.

Normal Growth With No Visible Changes

FveIPT2 is involved in tRNA modification and is linked to the production of cis-zeatin cytokinin. Unlike other cytokinin-related genes that strongly influence growth, increasing FveIPT2 activity had only minor effects on overall cytokinin levels. The plants developed normally, with no visible abnormalities. They flowered and produced fruit on schedule, and fruit weight, shape, and sweetness were unchanged.

Higher Antioxidants and Richer Color

Even though plant growth stayed the same, the chemistry of the fruit shifted significantly. Levels of anthocyanins, flavonoids, and phenolic compounds rose sharply, producing a deeper red color. Detailed metabolomic analysis revealed increases in nine specific anthocyanins, including cyanidin- and pelargonidin-derived compounds that contribute to pigmentation and antioxidant activity.

At the same time, nearly half of all detected terpenoids increased, including monoterpenoids, sesquiterpenoids, and triterpenoids. These compounds are closely linked to aroma and flavor.

Improved Aroma and Flavor Profile

The changes extended to scent as well. Compounds associated with pleasant floral notes, such as linalool, became more abundant, while compounds linked to harsher, resin-like odors decreased. Gene expression analysis confirmed that pathways responsible for producing and transporting these compounds were more active.

Together, these results show that FveIPT2 can enhance fruit chemistry in a targeted way without activating the typical hormone signaling pathways that affect growth.

Rethinking Basic Cellular Genes

“This study shows that genes we usually think of as ‘housekeeping’ can have surprisingly specific and valuable effects,” the researchers noted. “By targeting a tRNA-type gene rather than classical hormone regulators, we were able to improve fruit color, aroma, and nutritional compounds without the growth penalties that often accompany metabolic engineering. These findings suggest that basic cellular pathways may quietly shape fruit quality, offering breeders new tools that are both effective and biologically gentle.”

A New Direction for Crop Improvement

The discovery highlights FveIPT2 as a promising target for improving fruit quality in strawberries and potentially other crops. Because this approach enhances beneficial pigments and aroma compounds without reducing yield or plant vigor, it may be especially useful for breeding premium-quality fruit.

More broadly, the research challenges the idea that housekeeping genes only support basic cellular processes. By uncovering their role in secondary metabolism, the study points to new strategies for improving crops while maintaining both productivity and quality.

Reference: “Overexpression of housekeeping gene FveIPT2 enhances anthocyanin and terpenoid accumulation in strawberry fruits with minimal impact on plant growth and development” by Lijun Gan, Manman Wei, Shanqi Cao, Hui Zhang, Xuechun Wang, Mingjia Chen, Na Yang, Changhua Zhu and Yi Li, 26 May 2025, Horticulture Research.

DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhaf130

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