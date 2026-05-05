Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic May Come With an Unexpected Cost

New research suggests that the promise of GLP-1 weight loss drugs is accompanied by an overlooked challenge: shifting, and sometimes intensified, social stigma.

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have rapidly transformed weight loss from a frustrating, often futile struggle into something that, for many, finally works.

In the past few years, these medications have surged in popularity, with tens of millions of prescriptions written worldwide and an estimated 1 in 8 U.S. adults reporting they’ve tried a GLP-1 drug at some point. Celebrities, executives, and everyday patients alike have embraced them, fueling what some call a new era of obesity treatment.

But a new study from Rice University suggests that the public reaction to these medications is not simply admiration or acceptance. In some situations, people who use them may face more criticism than those who do not lose weight at all.

The research, led by Erin Standen, assistant professor of psychological sciences at Rice University and published in the International Journal of Obesity, reveals a striking pattern of bias. Co-authors include Sean Phelan of the Mayo Clinic and Janet Tomiyama of the University of California, Los Angeles.

“We expected there might be some stigma around using a GLP-1,” Standen said. “But what surprised us was the extent of it.”

Perceptions of Weight Loss Methods

In the study, participants were asked to evaluate a fictional person based on their weight history. The individual either lost weight using a GLP-1 medication, lost weight through diet and exercise, or did not lose weight at all.

The results showed a clear trend. People viewed those who used GLP-1 medications less favorably than those who lost weight through diet and exercise.

More strikingly, participants rated GLP-1 users more negatively than individuals who had not lost weight at all.

“The GLP-1 users were socially penalized not just compared to someone who lost weight through diet and exercise,” Standen said. “They were also rated more harshly than someone who didn’t lose weight in the first place.”

These findings suggest that weight-related stigma does not disappear after weight loss. Instead, it can shift depending on how the weight loss occurs.

“There’s this idea that if you lose weight, you might escape stigma,” Standen said. “But what we’re seeing is that people may face judgment at multiple points. They may be judged for their weight and for how they choose to manage it.”

As GLP-1 medications become more widely used, these perceptions may play a growing role.

“There’s a narrative that using these medications is ‘taking the easy way out,’” Standen said. “And that belief seems to shape how people are judged.”

What Happens When Weight Returns

The researchers also examined what happens when people stop using GLP-1 medications. Many discontinue them because of cost, insurance limits, or side effects, and weight regain is common.

The study found that individuals who regained weight, whether after using a GLP-1 drug or following a diet, were judged more negatively than those who lost weight and maintained it.

“There’s a lot of stigma tied to weight regain in general,” Standen said. “And that doesn’t seem to depend much on how the weight was lost in the first place.”

Broader Health Implications

Standen emphasized that these attitudes can have real health consequences. Weight stigma has been linked to stress, avoidance of medical care, and unhealthy coping behaviors.

“If people feel judged for the choices they’re making about their health, that can influence what they’re willing to do,” she said. “It can affect whether they seek care, whether they talk openly with providers and how they manage their health overall.”

This issue is especially important as GLP-1 medications continue to gain attention and use.

“This is a moment where these treatments are really entering the mainstream,” Standen said. “So understanding the social side of that is critical.”

Rethinking the Narrative Around Weight

Standen’s research is part of a broader effort to encourage healthier behaviors without reinforcing stigma. Her goal is to understand how people can make informed choices about their health without feeling judged.

“There’s such a strong cultural script around weight and what a ‘healthy’ body should look like,” she said. “And those messages can get in the way of people doing what’s actually best for them.”

She hopes the findings will help shift public attitudes.

“Ultimately, any form of stigma related to someone’s body or their health choices is not helpful,” Standen said. “People should be able to make decisions that are right for them without fear of being judged.”

Reference: “An experimental investigation of the stigmatization of weight loss and regain from GLP-1 receptor agonist use and cessation” by Erin C. Standen, Sean M. Phelan and A. Janet Tomiyama, 3 April 2026, International Journal of Obesity.

DOI: 10.1038/s41366-026-02061-y

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