Cosmonauts Successfully Relocate Experiment Airlock in Seven Hour Spacewalk

Cosmonauts Prokopyev and Petelin completed a 7-hour spacewalk, relocating an experiment airlock and accomplishing major objectives. They will conduct another spacewalk on May 12 for further upgrades.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin concluded their spacewalk on May 3 at 11:11 p.m. EDT (8:11 p.m. PDT) after 7 hours and 11 minutes. Their spacewalk to relocate an experiment airlock from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module began at 4:00 p.m.

Prokopyev and Petelin completed their major objectives, which included relocating an experiment airlock from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module with assistance from European robotic arm operator cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

This was the fifth spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career, and the third for Petelin. It is the fifth spacewalk at the station in 2023 and the 262nd spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

The two Roscosmos cosmonauts will also conduct a spacewalk on Friday, May 12, to deploy a radiator on Nauka and connect mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic lines.