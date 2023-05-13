Cosmonauts Successfully Deploy Radiator During 5-Hour Spacewalk on ISS

Roscosmos cosmonauts Prokopyev and Petelin completed a 5-hour spacewalk to deploy a radiator on the ISS’s Nauka module, marking the sixth spacewalk in 2023 and the 263rd for ISS maintenance.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin concluded their spacewalk on May 12 at 5:01 p.m. EDT (2:01 p.m. PDT) after 5 hours and 14 minutes. They began their spacewalk to deploy a radiator on the International Space Station’s Nauka science module at 11:47 a.m. EDT.

Prokopyev and Petelin completed their major objectives, which included deploying a radiator on the International Space Station’s Nauka science module, connecting electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic lines, and filling a pair of cooling loops with coolant.

Prokopyev was wearing an Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, while Petelin was wearing a suit with blue stripes. This was the sixth spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career, and the fourth for Petelin. It was the sixth spacewalk at the station in 2023 and the 263rd spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.