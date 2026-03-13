Cracking a 3,000-Year-Old Mystery: Rare Burials Reveal Secrets of the Late Bronze Age

Evidence from rare burials shows Late Bronze Age Central European communities adapted through exchange, shifting diets, and diverse burial practices rather than large-scale migration.

A new interdisciplinary study published in Nature Communications offers the first detailed biomolecular and archaeological perspective on the lives of people in Central Europe during the Late Bronze Age (ca. 1300–800 BCE), known as the Urnfield period. This era saw major cultural developments, including the widespread practice of cremation.

Because cremation destroys most biological material, this time period has long been difficult to study through genetic and isotopic methods. To overcome this challenge, an international team of archaeogeneticists, archaeologists, and biomolecular researchers examined rare inhumation burials found in Germany, Czechia, and Poland. Their work provides fresh insights into ancestry, movement, diet, physical stress, and burial customs among Late Bronze Age communities.

The team studied ancient DNA, stable oxygen, and strontium isotopes, and osteoarchaeological evidence from individuals who had not been cremated. They also analyzed strontium isotope data from cremated individuals recovered from the archaeological sites of Kuckenburg and Esperstedt in Central Germany, excavated by the State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt. The researchers then compared their results with genetic data from nearby regions to place the findings within a broader regional framework.

“This study allows us to see how people lived through change,” says Eleftheria Orfanou, PhD candidate at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig and lead author of the study. “The Late Bronze Age was not experienced as a single moment of change but as a series of choices about food and subsistence strategies, burial, and social relationships made within communities that were closely connected to their landscapes but also to their neighbors.

Genetic Evidence Reveals Gradual Ancestry Changes

Genetic data from the study show slow and regionally varied shifts in ancestry that occurred alongside established local traditions. In Central Germany, these genetic changes appear mainly during the later stages of the Late Bronze Age. This pattern suggests that communities were increasingly connected through broader networks of interaction, including growing links with regions south and southeast of the Danube.

Strontium and oxygen isotope analyses provide additional clues about where individuals spent their early lives. These chemical markers, preserved in human remains, help scientists determine whether people grew up locally or came from elsewhere. Most individuals from Central Germany, including both cremated and non-cremated burials, display isotope signatures consistent with local origins. This finding indicates that cultural ideas and practices likely spread through exchange and contact rather than through large-scale migration.

Evidence from diet also highlights how adaptable Late Bronze Age communities were. During the early part of the period, people began incorporating broomcorn millet (a crop that had recently arrived in Europe from northeast China) into their diets. This change may have been a response to environmental challenges or economic pressures. Importantly, the adoption of millet occurred without major genetic or demographic shifts, suggesting that the crop was integrated by existing communities.

In the later stages of the Late Bronze Age, millet consumption appears to decrease. People returned to more established crops such as wheat and barley. This shift points to experimentation and adaptation rather than a long-term move toward intensified millet cultivation, reflecting cultural preferences and resilience in food strategies.

Health, Disease, and Physical Demands

Researchers also searched for signs of disease by combining genetic data with information from skeletal remains. They detected DNA from bacteria linked to oral health problems, including dental disease. However, the evidence does not indicate widespread epidemic outbreaks.

Skeletal analysis revealed signs of childhood stress, joint degeneration, and occasional injuries, all of which suggest physically demanding daily lives. Despite these stresses, most individuals appear to have maintained generally good health.

The study also sheds light on a complex set of burial practices that may seem unusual from a modern Western perspective. Communities used a range of funerary traditions, including cremation, inhumation, skull-only deposits, and multi-stage burial rites. These practices occurred side by side within the same communities.

“These practices do not appear to be marginal or atypical,” Orfanou explains, “but are part of a broader repertoire that people could choose from during the Urnfield period, linked to the creation of memory, identity, and ideas about what it meant to be a person in the Late Bronze Age.”

By combining archaeological, anthropological, genetic, and isotopic evidence, the researchers portray Late Bronze Age societies as dynamic and adaptable. “Change and innovation were incorporated into existing traditions. These communities actively shaped their lifeways and created hybrid practices that were locally meaningful within an increasingly interconnected world,” concludes Wolfgang Haak, leader of the project at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.

Reference: “Reconstruction of the lifeways of Central European Late Bronze Age communities using ancient DNA, isotope and osteoarchaeological analyses” by Eleftheria Orfanou, Ayshin Ghalichi, Adam B. Rohrlach, Enrico Paust, Aida Andrades Valtueña, Michal Ernée, Mirosław Furmanek, Agata Hałuszko, Taylor Hermes, Marie Himmel, Jana Ilgner, Johannes Krause, Mario Küßner, Thiseas Christos Lamnidis, Mary Lucas, Drahomíra Adámková Malyková, Harald Meller, Gunnar U. Neumann, Luka Papac, Sandra Penske, Maike Salinger, Sarah A. Schrader, Torsten Schunke, Lena Semerau, Lubor Smejtek, Luca Traverso, Barbara Zach, Robert Spengler, Philipp W. Stockhammer, Joachim Wahl, Christophe Snoeck, Peter Ettel, Florian N. Schneider, Patrick Roberts and Wolfgang Haak, 24 February 2026, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-69895-y

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