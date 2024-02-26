Deception in Paleontology: The Painted ‘Skin’ on a 280-Million-Year-Old Fossil

The importance of an ancient reptile fossil appears to be less than skin deep.

Historic Deception Unveiled

Discovered in the Alps in the 1930s, Tridentinosaurus antiquus was believed to be a rare fossil with its skin still preserved. However, a new study of the fossil suggests that it isn’t skin at all – but black paint.

Rather than offering an insight into early reptiles, Tridentinosaurus is seemingly evidence of a historic forgery. While the identity of the alleged culprit isn’t known, the researchers believe they carved the outline of a reptile around a few small leg bones, before painting the ‘soft tissue’ over the top.

While these leg bones appear to be genuine fossils, they’re not well preserved enough to reveal what Tridentinosaurus actually is.

Dr. Valentina Rossi, the lead author of the research published in the journal Palaeontology, says, “Fossilised soft tissues are rare, but can reveal important biological information about a species, like its external coloration, internal anatomy and physiology.”

“We hoped that the answer to all our questions about Tridentinosaurus was right in front of us, and so we studied the fossil specimen in detail to reveal its secrets, even those that, perhaps, we did not want to know.”

Dr. Marc Jones, the Natural History Museum’s Curator of Fossil Reptiles, adds, “This study highlights the importance of modern imaging techniques for carefully verifying apparent soft tissue remains in historical specimens.”