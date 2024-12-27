Groundbreaking 555-Million-Year-Old Fossil Discovery Sheds Light on One of Evolution’s Greatest Mysteries

The discovery of Uncus dzaugisi, a 555-million-year-old fossil in South Australia, confirms Precambrian origins for Ecdysozoans, bridging a key evolutionary gap.
A remarkable fossil discovery in remote South Australia has provided crucial insights into one of evolution’s long-standing mysteries: the origins of Ecdysozoa, a superphylum of molting animals that includes insects, crustaceans, and nematodes.
Ecdysozoans are the most diverse and species-rich animal group on Earth, comprising over half of all known animal species. Despite their dominance, the fossil record has long been puzzlingly sparse when it comes to evidence of their ancient ancestors. This absence is particularly striking given molecular studies, which indicate that ecdysozoans should have existed as far back as the Precambrian.
Now, in a new study published in Current Biology, researchers describe Uncus dzaugisi, a 555-million-year-old worm-like organism preserved in the Precambrian rocks of Nilpena Ediacara National Park (NENP). This tiny fossil, barely over a few centimeters long, represents the oldest confirmed member of the Ecdysozoa and the only one known from the Precambrian period.
“It’s an incredibly exciting discovery,” said lead author Ian Hughes, a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology at Harvard. “Ecdysozoans were prevalent in the Cambrian fossil record and we know they didn’t just appear out of nowhere. But, until now, we had no concrete fossil evidence to confirm it.”
The Significance of Nilpena Ediacara National Park
Hughes discovered Uncus in the Precambrian sandstone rocks at NENP, a site renowned for its exceptionally well-preserved Ediacaran lifeforms. Once an ancient seafloor, the park is dedicated to the research and preservation of Ediacaran fossils found in the sandstone sediments in the area. The site’s fine-grained sediments actually allowed for the extraordinary preservation and detail of Uncus.
“A lot of the beds that we have are relatively coarse-grained,” said Hughes, “but the sandstone in several new beds at Nilpena is so fine-grained that it allows for finer details and preservation of smaller animals.” The researchers worked carefully, using hand tools to dig into the rocky hillside. The Ediacaran seafloor reveals a time before animals began burrowing up and down between sediment. The top few ancient millimeters were covered in thick microbial mat materials where these first animals lived. Eventually, sediment covered and compressed these communities, creating a mold of their ancient ecosystem.
“Imagine pouring concrete over the ocean, waiting a half-billion years, and then flipping it over to find an entire ecosystem,” Hughes said. “That’s what’s really unique about this locality. Because they were all smothered at the same time, we can actually also conduct ecological work on the first animal ecosystems on Earth.”
There are over one hundred genera of Ediacaran fossils, yet none had ever been confidently assigned to the Ecdysozoa. The discovery of Uncus helps address the dilemma of the origins and rapid diversification of the Ecdysozoa lineages in the Cambrian. For the first time, Uncus offers direct evidence of early ecdysozoan life forms from the Precambrian.
The fossil’s unique features—including its cylindrical body, a consistent length-to-width ratio, remarkably rigid cuticle, and distinct curved traces indicating motility—point to similarities with modern nematodes. The team was especially excited to find trace fossils, as unlike many of its squishy contemporaries, which were not especially mobile, Uncus was quite active. It wasn’t until the researchers moved to a different section of the site in 2019 and found a shift in the composition of the microbial mat that they were able to see the ecdysozoan fossils and traces that revealed this ancient species and its motility.
“It’s a remarkable find, as it places Ecdysozoans in the Precambrian Eon, supporting the theory that this lineage predates the Cambrian explosion,” said Hughes. “Ecdysozoans are so diverse and occupy so many niches, that to actually identify an early one and see what Ecdysozoans were doing is just amazing.”
Preserving a Historic Site
Nilpena Ediacara National Park (NENP) is more than a field site for Hughes and the team – it’s been a part of Hughes and his family’s lives for 25 years. After so many years of working there, Hughes and his family have built a deep relationship with the indigenous community and the cattle ranch owners who sold part of their land to develop NENP and preserve the Ediacaran fossils. Hughes and his team are very careful to not disturb the structure and layout of the park, as no rock is allowed to be removed from the site.
With a grant from NASA, they were able to secure a 3D laser scanner that provides high-resolution images of all of their findings in the field. “We do everything we can to make sure every rock stays on site,” said Hughes, “The only exception is if we discover and describe a new species. Then, we deposit a holotype in the Museum in South Australia. This is really important to our work ethic, to not disrupt the land that belongs to the indigenous people.”
Moving forward, the researchers plan to use the laser scan data to study the curvature and movement of this species. “Uncus body fossils and associated trace fossils give us a really unique opportunity to look in detail into the sinuosity and curvature to model the potential musculature of this ancient species,” Hughes said. “Moreover, because these fossils are preserved on fossil bed surfaces, we can investigate the ecology of this taxon and try to understand whether its distribution on the seafloor might correlate with another species or a particular type of microbial mat structure.”
Uncus dzaugis is named in honor of Mary, Matthew, and Peter Dzaugis for their past and continuing contributions to fieldwork at NENP.
Reference: “An Ediacaran bilaterian with an ecdysozoan affinity from South Australia” by Ian V. Hughes, Scott D. Evans and Mary L. Droser, 18 November 2024, Current Biology.
DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2024.10.030
On the cliff edges at Lake Maraboon, Queensland, there are a multitude of different sea animal fossils. There was no deliberate damage to the fossils 3 years back, but now, unfortunately some ridiculous people are trying to destroy the fossils and others that are just imprints. Trying to make believe these never existed. This area should be restricted and preserved. I can send photos I took in the past.
“The fossil’s unique features—including its cylindrical body, a consistent length-to-width ratio, remarkably rigid cuticle, and distinct curved traces indicating motility…”
Where does the similar fossil called Grypania spirals fit? It’s 1.3 billion year old. Long before these Eadiacarans appeared.
Where are the remaining 100000s of these fossils??
A valid estimate is that 1 in every 1000th species fossilize. They may come in clumps though, depending on conditions. But essentially you ask for what average as fossils from up to 100 million species of animals.
Gryphania is too old to be an animal. Wikipedia lists suggestions: “a giant bacterium, a bacterial colony, or a eukaryotic alga.”
Absolutely love the ethos here, of not taking rock away unless totally necessary (for the holotype). I lead and attend geology field trips (in the UK) and I like to try to get folks to leave their hammers behind, and to “take photos not specimens”. I will reference this work to encourage them to conserve.
It’s definitely vermiform (paywalled, but the images isn’t search walled).
For a younger example of a putative ecdysozoan, there is a new find of what could be the embryos of a Saccorhytus [Tiny Fossilized Embryos Reveal Stunning Details of Life Half a Billion Years Ago, Michelle Starr, Science Alert, 27 December 2024].
Billions of years old, BS, carbon dating proved wrong many ways, many times. These fossils could maybe be from Noah's flood. Waisting our tax dollars spreading more lies. There is no proof that evolution exists. You would still see every stage of every animal., you couldn't stop it. We can't even get muels to bread. Stupid people.
Carbon dating is not used on fossils older than 50, 000 years old. Radiometric dating is used for fossils older than this. Your flood theory had been disproved numerous times, due to the fact the geologic column has no spread of fossils in the sediment that would be the result of a large flood. Not a single layer shows the type of fossils that would be expected to be seen, why do you think that is? The only lies being spread here are the ones by ID proponents who were brainwashed into believing that a Magic Sky Fairy, who incidentally ignored all other civilizations on the planet that had been surviving for over 100,000 years prior to this magical revealing, did so to a group of illiterate goat herders in the remote Middle East. The story is ridiculous. You clearly misunderstand or misrepresent Evolution, no surprise there. Try again bud, maybe this time do some actual research instead of parroting classic ID misdirection.
