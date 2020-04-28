Hubble’s 30th Year in Orbit: Latest Science Achievements [Video]

On April 24, 2020, the Hubble Space Telescope celebrated its 30th year in orbit by premiering a never-before-seen view of two stunning nebulas named NGC 2020 and NGC 2014. Even after all these years, Hubble continues to uncover the mysteries of the universe. These are a few science achievements from Hubble’s latest year in orbit.



This video shows a few science achievements from Hubble’s 30th year in orbit.