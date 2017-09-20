International Space Station Image of Northern Lights Over Canada

Newly released image of aurora borealis over Canada as seen by the crew aboard the International Space Station.

The spectacular aurora borealis, or the “northern lights,” over Canada is sighted from the International Space Station near the highest point of its orbital path. The station’s main solar arrays are seen in the left foreground. This photograph was taken by a member of the Expedition 53 crew aboard the station on September 15, 2017.

Image Credit: NASA