Live From Space: Watch Cosmonauts Brave the Void on Historic ISS Spacewalk

Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner will install and relocate equipment outside the ISS. The spacewalk, scheduled for six and a half hours, will be Ovchinin’s second and Vagner’s first.

NASA Spacewalk Live Coverage

NASA will broadcast live as two Roscosmos cosmonauts perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Thursday, December 19.

The live stream starts at 9:45 a.m. EST (6:45 a.m. PST) on NASA+, with additional viewing options available through various platforms, including social media. The spacewalk is expected to begin at approximately 10:10 a.m. EST (7:10 a.m. PST) and last about six and a half hours.

Expedition 72 crewmates Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner will venture outside the station’s Poisk module to install an experiment package designed to monitor celestial x-ray sources and new electrical connector patch panels and remove several experiments for disposal. The two cosmonauts also will relocate a control panel for the European robotic arm, which is attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexsandr Gorbunov will operate the arm during the spacewalk from inside the station.

Roscosmos spacewalk 63 will be the second for Ovchinin and the first for Vagner. Ovchinin will wear an Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, and Vagner will wear a spacesuit with blue stripes. It will be the 272nd spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

