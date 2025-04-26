Mayo Clinic Doctor Reveals 3 Simple Ways To Reduce Your Risk of Head and Neck Cancer

HPV-related throat cancers are rising, but risks can be lowered by avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol, getting vaccinated, and eating healthily.

Throat cancer, specifically oropharyngeal cancer, is one of the fastest-growing types of cancer today. It falls under the broader category of head and neck cancers and can be classified into two distinct groups: cancers associated with human papillomavirus (HPV) and those that are not. The treatment approach varies depending on whether the cancer is HPV-related or non-HPV-related.

According to Katharine Price, M.D., a medical oncologist at the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center in Rochester, there are three ways to lower your risk and help prevent head and neck cancers.

Tobacco and alcohol use increase the risk of non-HPV tumors, while HPV is responsible for about 70% of head and neck cancers.

“What’s important about that is they have different biology and are much more treatable, meaning they respond better to treatments and tend to have a higher cure rate. We’re sort of treating those differently than how we treat some of the non-HPV cancers,” Dr. Price says.

Preventive Measures Against Throat Cancer

Surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy are all treatment options, but Dr. Price says it is better to reduce the risks of infection.

“The big three: no smoking tobacco use, minimizing alcohol,l and then HPV vaccination,” she says.

“We know that smoking and alcohol are big risk factors for head and neck cancer if you do both. This increases your risk even more,” Dr. Price says.

And she encourages eating a healthy diet.

“We really should be striving to have a good whole-food diet, trying to minimize eating processed foods and refined sugars,” Dr. Price says.

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