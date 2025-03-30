Colorectal Cancer Is on the Rise: Mayo Clinic Doctor Reveals 4 Keys Symptoms You Should Know

Colorectal cancer is rising in younger adults, and early signs shouldn’t be ignored. Healthy habits and timely screening are key.

Colorectal cancer, the third most common cancer in the U.S., has been steadily increasing among younger adults over the past 20 years. It actually refers to two types of cancer: colon cancer, which begins in the large intestine, and rectal cancer, which starts in the rectum, the final section of the large intestine.

According to Dr. Derek Ebner, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic, the rise has been especially noticeable in adults under 50, with rectal cancer showing a sharper increase. He emphasizes the importance of recognizing early warning signs and seeking prompt medical attention.

“Historically, colorectal cancer was equally divided along the colon and rectum, but particularly for those with early onset colorectal cancer — age less than 50 — we’re seeing higher rates of rectal cancer among the younger onset,” says Dr. Ebner.

Warning signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer

Dr. Ebner says four key symptoms have been identified for people under 50 who are diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

“Abdominal pain, diarrhea, seeing blood with bowel motions, as well as iron deficiency anemia,” he says.

Dr. Ebner notes that blood loss after bowel movements, even if not visibly apparent, can lead to low iron levels.

“If on a blood test, for example, we see a sign of iron deficiency, that would then prompt us to explore further,” he says.

Even though it may be embarrassing, he stresses, “If you have any of those symptoms, you need to share it with a healthcare provider. That way, they can navigate those subsequent steps.”

Which can lead to early treatment and better outcomes.

Reducing risks of colorectal cancer

While it’s not possible to completely prevent cancer, there are ways to reduce your risks and that includes following a healthy lifestyle.

“Abiding by a healthy lifestyle is critical,” says Dr. Ebner. “Following a well-rounded diet, staying physically active, for instance, perhaps can be protective. The other key, though, is just being very mindful of those symptoms, and then also underscoring the importance of screening.”

Screening: Talk to your healthcare team about colorectal cancer screening.

Exercise: Aim for 30 minutes of exercise most days.

Nutrition: Eat fruits, veggies, and whole grains.

Weight: Maintain a healthy weight.

Lifestyle: Don’t smoke, limit alcohol consumption.

